Am I Toxic? The Truth About People-Pleasing in Relationships

If you think your partner might be toxic, the first thing you should do is look at yourself. Like attracts like, so the chances are you are as toxic as the one you are calling toxic.

I know this because I was once the toxic one as well. I called all my exes a narcissist and everybody was doing me wrong. What I didn’t see, is that I was as much in the game myself as well.

It’s easy to blame failure on somebody else, especially when that person displays a lot of red flags. But you are the one who got into this relationship in the first place. What were you trying to find in somebody who is that toxic?

Look at yourself first

If you are honest with yourself, you would see that you thought you could change them. You saw a broken person and wanted to show them your love so they would find themselves. That in itself is a toxic thought.

Why do you have the need to heal somebody? Who are you to decide they need help? You come into their lives, shower them with love and affection and expect the same in return. When they don’t give you that, your fantasy starts breaking down.

You put even more effort into the relationship and think your love will eventually wake them up. But you are the one that really needs the waking up. You cannot see that the only one you can help is yourself.

They don’t need your saving — you do. If in the end, the relationship doesn’t work out, you blame it on them. “They were not ready. They need more healing. They were lost.”

The truth, however, is, you needed someone to focus your fixing on. You might have showered them with love, but in reality, you are too scared to face your own fears. The fear of losing somebody, despite giving your everything to them.

They are not your project to save

The world loves empathetic people. We praise the people-pleasers who always show up for everyone. The best trait to have as a human being often is the ability to take care of others.

But you can not take care of others if you can’t take care of yourself first. Your love will feel like a cage around them. You start suffocating them because deep inside they feel that you need them. You need them to give yourself some kind of value.

This places a huge burden on your partner. They might not consciously know it, but you are part of the cage they try to get out of. They might display toxic behavior because they are also in a situation that’s not healthy for them. And you are part of it.

This is a hard pill to swallow and not often talked about. We generally protect the ‘victim’ of a toxic relationship, but they are as toxic as the other one too.

The mirror is a scary place

When you get out of a toxic relationship, the last thing you want to do is look at yourself. You feel sorry for what happened to you and seek validation from friends who are confirming your ex always had red flags already anyway.

But do you have the courage to see your own red flags proudly soaring in the skies? They succeeded. Your little savior project has failed, and you are the victim. All you wanted was to give your ex all your love and devotion, how could they turn their back on you?

You dwell in self-pity for how long you’ve put up with them. You should have ended it way earlier! Another toxic idea.

You were the one who stayed. You were the one getting your boundaries crossed. You were the one holding on to something that was doomed to fail.

The only way to get out of your own toxic cycle is to truly look in the mirror. Where is your toxicity in this situation? Why did you keep giving them love while they clearly didn’t want to receive it? Where is your self-respect to not get out of a situation like this?

Stop the victim-mentality

You are not the only victim in your relationship. Two people are drawn to each other because they send out the same vibration. If your partner is toxic, you are also in your own way.

We over-soothe the victim coming out of a toxic relationship. But they lacked the courage to make other choices for themselves. They actively pushed red flags away, believing their love was stronger.

But the harsh reality is that your love is never strong enough to heal a damaged person.

They need to heal themselves. As do you. Your ex is also a victim of you because you couldn’t let them go.

Once you clearly see yourself for who you are — toxic and all — you can start taking responsibility. Take a break from helping and healing others, and focus on yourself.

This is a time for solitude — not for distraction with new relationships or empty sex.

You can learn to be a healthy partner

If you are a healthy partner, it’s impossible to get into a toxic relationship. Because you will recognize the red flags from the start and don’t engage with them any further.

Your level of self-respect is so high that you don’t feel the need to save others any longer. You know everybody needs to walk their own path and there is nothing you can do about it.

And once you have that mindset, you will attract somebody on that same level. When you take responsibility for your own healing, you can expect your partner to do the same. If they don’t, they are not for you.

It’s a healthy choice to walk away from that person when that happens. And when you stay, your toxicity is back in full force. You don’t give yourself the relationship you deserve because you don’t love yourself enough.

Expecting your partner to love you when you don’t even love yourself, is doomed to fail.

How to love yourself?

Start by giving yourself some slack. You tried your best in the ways you thought were good at that moment. We all have some toxicity in us, but it gets dangerous when it overtakes you.

Your Soul living inside you is good enough the way it is. You don’t need to save anyone. Your Soul is just there observing the world around it. Your mind, however, makes you believe that you need to please others to be accepted.

When your mind overtakes your Soul — that’s where toxicity comes in. But you inherently are not toxic. You became toxic because of your circumstances. But you are not your thoughts. You are just a witness to them.

It’s hard to love yourself when you don’t know how that feels. All you want is to be accepted and fit in and you have probably never felt what that is like.

But imagine that everyone is playing that same game. Everyone is trying to fit in. Everyone is trying to be liked by others. Once you step out of it, you will see the game itself. You can be a witness to what’s going on around you and just don’t participate anymore.

If you need more help with loving yourself, I recommend this journal to start. Then move on to inner child healing and shadow healing.

Diving deep to heal

Healing is no easy feat. It’s not a fun little time in your life where you can play your own psychologist and then eat the fruits once you’re done. It’s a constant battle between you and your ego. Your ego tries to pull you back into believing you are not good enough all the fucking time.

After all, that’s where it learned to feel safe. In a certain way, you are addicted to drama and the cortisol and adrenaline that accompanies that feeling. Healing is depressing and hard and will make you feel anxious. It doesn’t come fast either.

And once you healed one part of yourself, another trigger rears its head. It’s easy to abandon this painful self-reflection. And many people do.

But eventually, the reward is that you can be truly happy with who you are. That has always been the goal. As a kid, you were in awe of the world around you. Everything was more beautiful than the previous thing you saw. Life was one big adventure and you couldn’t wait to discover it.

You can get that magic back in your life. All you need to do is take responsibility.

…

