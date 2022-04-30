Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

'American Diagnosis': 'Water Warriors' Tap Diné Resilience To Increase Access on Navajo Land [Podcast]

‘American Diagnosis’: ‘Water Warriors’ Tap Diné Resilience To Increase Access on Navajo Land [Podcast]

‘Rezilience,’ Season 4 of the ‘American Diagnosis’ podcast, traces the resilience of Indigenous peoples in the U.S. taking action to protect the health and well-being of their communities.

by Leave a Comment

 

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen.

Click here for a transcript of the episode.

Episode 6: Right to Water

In 2020, during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Zoel Zohnnie was feeling restless. Growing up on the Navajo Nation, he said, the importance of caring for family and community was instilled at an early age. So Zohnnie wanted to find a way to help members of his tribe. One need in particular stood out: water.

American Indian and Alaska Native households are 3.7 times as likely to lack complete plumbing as households whose members do not identify as Indigenous or Black, according to a 2019 mapping report on plumbing poverty in the United States.

“Climate change and excessive water use is exacerbating these struggles,” explained George McGraw, CEO of DigDeep. “Much of the western United States has been in severe drought for years. Many rivers and wells on or near the Navajo land have dried up. As groundwater recedes, people are forced to seek water from unsafe sources.”

To answer that need, Zohnnie began hauling water to people who were without, and he founded Water Warriors United. In this episode, listeners come along for the ride as he ― and his truck ― make one herculean trek across snow-covered roads in New Mexico.

Episode 6 is an exploration of the root causes behind the Navajo Nation’s water accessibility challenges and a story about the water rights that some communities have effectively lost.

Voices from the episode:

  • Dr. Ernestine Chaco, emergency medicine physician and lawyer Twitter
  • Brianna Johnson, community health representative with the Naschitti Chapter, Navajo Nation
  • George McGraw, CEO of DigDeepLinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter
  • Jeanette Wolfley, assistant professor of law at the University of New Mexico — LinkedIn
  • Zoel Zohnnie, founder of Collective Medicine and actor — TikTok

Season 4 of “American Diagnosis” is a co-production of KHN and Just Human Productions.

Our Editorial Advisory Board includes Jourdan Bennett-BegayeAlastair Bitsóí, and Bryan Pollard.

To hear all KHN podcasts, click here.

Listen and follow “American Diagnosis” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, or Stitcher.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

Previously Published on khn

About Kaiser Health News

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a nonprofit news service committed to in-depth coverage of health care policy and politics. And we report on how the health care system — hospitals, doctors, nurses, insurers, governments, consumers — works.

In addition to our website, our stories are published by news organizations throughout the country. Our site also features daily summaries of major health care news.

We also produce the website and newsletters for California Healthline, a service of the California Health Care Foundation.

KHN is an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, Calif., that is dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF President and CEO Drew Altman is KHN’s Founding Publisher and wrote this message about KHN when we launched in 2009. KFF’s Executive Director of Media and Technology David Rousseau is KHN’s Publisher.

