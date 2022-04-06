American Express Travel: 2022 Global Travel Trends Report Shows People Are Ready and Eager To Travel and Booking Trips With More Purpose Than Ever

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Express (NYSE:AXP) released the American Express Travel: 2022 Global Travel Trends Report today, which shows people are looking forward to more trips than last year and planning to spend more or the same on travel in 2022 compared to a typical pre-pandemic year. The report, based on data from the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India and the United Kingdom, reveals consumers are traveling to see the people and places they love, celebrate important life events, embark on wish list trips, experience in-person events, and to seek greater wellness and self-care. In Q4 2021, global Card Member bookings made through American Express Travel were up 24% compared to 2019 and have continued to strengthen in 2022.

“The pandemic has made all of us, including travelers, assess what is truly important” Tweet this

“The pandemic has made all of us, including travelers, assess what is truly important,” said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. “The Global Travel Trends Report shows that tourists are making up for lost time and being thoughtful about who they travel with, the places they visit, the brands they support, and how they spend their money as the travel industry moves forward.”

Top insights from the American Express Travel: 2022 Global Travel Trends Report1 include:

The world is ready to travel: 74% of respondents agree they are willing to book a trip for 2022 even if they might have to cancel or modify it later1. This is up from 56% last year2.

Spending on travel is outpacing pre-pandemic levels : 86% of consumers expect to spend more or the same on travel in 2022 compared to a typical pre-pandemic year1.

: 86% of consumers expect to spend more or the same on travel in 2022 compared to a typical pre-pandemic year1. Tourists want to travel more frequently : 62% of respondents plan on taking 2-4 trips in 2022 and 76% of respondents agree they plan to travel more with family in 2022 than they did in 2021.

: 62% of respondents plan on taking 2-4 trips in 2022 and 76% of respondents agree they plan to travel more with family in 2022 than they did in 2021. Tourists are seeking out brands that prioritize supporting local communities : 81% of respondents want to visit destinations where they can immerse themselves in the local culture and want the money they spend while traveling to go back to the local community.

: 81% of respondents want to visit destinations where they can immerse themselves in the local culture and want the money they spend while traveling to go back to the local community. Dream destinations are becoming a reality : 55% of respondents want to book a once-in-a-lifetime vacation this year; especially true for Millennials (67%) and Gen Z (65%).

: 55% of respondents want to book a once-in-a-lifetime vacation this year; especially true for Millennials (67%) and Gen Z (65%). As entertainment returns so do trips tied to in-person events: 56% of respondents stated they held off on traveling for major entertainment events last year but have plans to return to these types of events this year.

As travel momentum continues to grow, American Express Travel offers exclusive access and value, unique programs and benefits, and access to best-in-class travel expertise through American Express Travel Consultants who back Card Members with any type of trip.

The full American Express Travel: 2022 Global Travel Trends Report can be found here.

1.Survey Methodology: This Amex Trendex online poll was conducted by Morning Consult between February 3- 11th, 2022 among a national sample of 2,000 US and 1,000 travelers in Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Mexico, the UK, and the US who have a household income of at least $70K and defined as adults who typically travel by air at least once a year. Results from each market’s survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

2.Survey Methodology: This Amex Trendex online poll was conducted by Morning Consult between January 15-24, 2021 among a national sample of 1,000 travelers in Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Mexico and the U.K., and 2,000 in the U.S. $70k+ USD household income (HHI) equivalent in Australia, Canada, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S., $50k+ USD equivalent HHI in Mexico, and $20k+ USD equivalent household income in India. Travelers defined as adults who traveled by air at least once in 2019. Results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points in the U.S.; plus or minus 3 percentage points in the other countries.

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

