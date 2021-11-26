American History for Those Unafraid To Grope the Flag

I’ve been known to get on some strange mailing lists, but the latest one is special, even by the usual standards.

I got something today from a group that says it’s “leading the fight against the leftist attempt to indoctrinate our kids with Critical Race Theory.”

It’s from the Patriotic History Education Trumping Ingratitude Committee, also known as PatHETIC.

Catchy.

Anyway, no need to clutter up their message with my own editorializing. That would be like cluttering up history class with facts. So I’ll just re-post the entirety of their letter. Enjoy!

***

Dear Patriotic Americans,

For months the left has been attacking us — attacking you — for standing up against the evils of Critical Race Theory.

This horrible, awful, no-good philosophy is rotten to the core, which you probably already know because it includes the word “theory.”

And where have we heard that before?

How about…Darwin’s theory of evolution.

A coincidence? That’s what they want you to think!

The good news is, we’ve canceled this educational rot in dozens of states so far.

And before you worry that maybe that amounts to cancel culture, never fear.

Cancel culture is not a thing when we do it.

Cancel culture is when the left makes fun of Mike Lindell’s pillows because they hate Jesus or tries to financially ruin a baker for not making gay cakes or gets Shane Gillis pulled from SNL over some harmless little jokes about how Asians talk.

The bad news is, now some people are saying we want to ban the teaching of accurate history. But this is a lie from the pit of hell!

Or at least the basement of Comet Ping Pong in DC, where they keep the kids.

Q follow me?

To clear things up, we here at PatHETIC have put together a summary of the new history standards we’ll be recommending to states that have banned CRT.

As you’ll see, it’s a comprehensive summary of what our children need to know. And most importantly, it’s patriotic! Even the font in the new textbooks will be red, white, and blue.

But not just that, lovers of liberty.

At the start of each new chapter, fireworks will also explode right in the kids’ faces to make sure they’re paying attention and loving their country!

And the audio version will be narrated by Lee Greenwood.

Actually, the audio version is just Lee singing “Proud to be an American,” but that should be enough to pass the AP test because we’re re-writing that too.

So here’s the summary. Let us know your thoughts, and remember to send your donations to PatHETIC!

***

HEY WORLD — AMERICA KICKS SO MUCH ASS!!!

(HISTORY FOR THOSE UNAFRAID TO GROPE THE FLAG)

In the beginning, America was founded by people escaping oppression and yearning to be free.

Upon arrival in the New World, they established religious freedom.

Well, except for those who weren’t religious enough, were suspected of witchcraft, or followed some silly pagan faith like the Indians.

The colonists then set about building a new nation in which all men were created equal.

Well, as long as those men weren’t women, or something other than European, or poor.

Along the way, mistakes were made, but hey, haven’t you ever made a mistake?

So, sadly, Native Americans died in large numbers because they didn’t have resistance to the diseases brought over from Europe, which we gave them in exchange for that big Thanksgiving meal they made for us that time and the right to name sports teams after them.

Also, Africans were brought to America and held in bondage, which was wrong. But most were treated reasonably well by their masters because you can’t get much work out of a slave if you kill him or chop off his foot like John Amos in that movie, Roots.

And remember, back then, everyone believed in slavery — well, except the slaves or the abolitionists — but the point is, you can’t judge that period by today’s standards. It’s not like the human brain was capable of supporting freedom or even knowing what that word meant 200 years ago!

So stop living in the past.

Except when you’re remembering how incredible the founders were.

Then it’s totally cool to live in the past.

Also, when you’re defending Confederate flags and statues, you’re allowed to live in the past.

That’s different.

Anyway, yes, after slavery, we had a new racist system known as segregation. And that was sad. But then Americans stood up and said “no more racism” after hearing Martin Luther King Jr. tell them about his dream.

And all the racism went away.

It was magic — except not really because magic is Satanic.

But it was definitely awesome.

Also, we have never started a war with anyone.

We have only acted in self-defense or in defense of our interests. Yes, mistakes have been made (by us all, no?), but our intentions are good, and we are always defending ourselves.

This was true with the Indians whom we had to kill to keep them from scalping us when we would take their land.

It was also true with Mexico when they tried to keep us from annexing part of their country known as Texas, which we had no choice but to do.

Turns out, some of our slaveholders had gone there and declared the area independent of Mexico, so we had to defend them because Mexico might have tried to retake the territory that our slaveholders had taken from them!

And that would have been unfair because the slaveholders had only been able to enjoy it for like a year or something.

It was also self-defense when we intervened to support the overthrow of Hawaii’s government in 1893 after the Queen rejected the previous Constitution — pushed through by American businessmen (aka “job creators”) — which stripped most non-whites of the right to vote.

Although, yes, some mistakes were made (like you’ve never made one), we had to defend our interests. We needed pineapples and nice beaches. I mean, have you ever been to Panama City or Rockaway?

And when we went to war in Southeast Asia, it was all about self-defense too.

We had to protect the South Vietnamese from the communist leader in the north, so we bombed them. No, not the north. We bombed the south. So they would realize what a bad guy that communist in the north was.

But some people are hard-headed and don’t learn the lessons we’re trying to teach them in a timely manner. So we kept at it for a decade, bombing Laos and Cambodia too, because they were also insufficiently scared of the communists, and if they became communists, pretty soon, we’d have all been speaking Vietnamese and eating Pho every night, because it’s like dominoes.

And yes, mistakes were made in the war, and we ended up losing, but that’s because we didn’t bomb them enough, because hippies wouldn’t let us. So we lost, and Vietnam went commie.

And yes, we’re still speaking English, but that’s not because the domino theory was wrong.

It’s just because English is better.

So, Pho-Cue, Ho Chi Minh.

As for Iraq in 1991 and 2003? Both self-defense!

In 1991 we had to attack them because they invaded Kuwait and might have taken Kuwait’s oil, which we need to drive our Hummers and stuff.

And in 2003, we had to invade because Saddam Hussein might have had the ingredients to make weapons of mass destruction since, after all, our companies sold him the ingredients.

Then he might have sold them to that Obama bin Biden guy, and al-Qaeda might have used them on us the next time they flew planes into our buildings, like on 9/11.

Oh yeah, and speaking of that: 9/11, 9/11, 9/11, 9/11, 9/11, 9/11.

Did we mention 9/11?

In other words, we’ve had our problems and mistakes have been made, but we’re still the greatest nation that ever existed and ever will exist, which is why some people hate us and attack us.

It’s like your mom told you when some kid makes fun of you on the playground.

They’re just jealous!

But don’t worry about it, because our country can beat up their country’s honor students!

God bless America!

***

So please, support PatHETIC today, and help us spread the HEY WORLD — AMERICA KICKS SO MUCH ASS!!! curriculum throughout the country!

And with your donation, we can keep up the good fight against Colin Kaepernick, who, according to some guy on Reddit, will be Kamala Harris’s choice for Secretary of Education after they finally admit Joe Biden died two years ago and has only been a hologram since.

Forward, Patriots!

—

