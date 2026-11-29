By Amanda Watford

Americans are increasingly optimistic about the nation’s crime trends, with perceptions of rising crime hovering near historic lows even as nearly half the country still believes crime is getting worse, according to a new Gallup poll.

Forty-six percent of U.S. adults say crime has increased nationally over the past year, down sharply from 77% in 2023 and little changed from 49% last year. The figure has been lower only once since Gallup began tracking national perceptions in 1989.

Americans are even less likely to believe crime is rising in their own communities. About a third, 33%, say local crime has increased over the past year, among the lowest readings in more than five decades of polling.

The findings, based on an Oct. 1-19 survey, come as federal crime statistics show substantial declines in violence across the country.

National crime data released earlier this year by the FBI showed violent crime fell 9.3% in 2025 from the previous year, the largest annual drop since the agency began tracking national estimates in 1936. The murder rate also plunged 18.5% to 4.1 killings per 100,000 people, tying its lowest recorded level in nearly 90 years. The rate matches those recorded in 1955 and 1956.

The decline extends beyond crimes reported to police. Preliminary findings from the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey, which captures nonfatal crimes whether or not they were reported to law enforcement, showed that violent victimization, excluding simple assault, fell 25% in 2025. Aggravated assaults dropped 31%, while robberies declined 27%.

Still, Americans’ perceptions of crime have not entirely caught up with those trends.

The divide between national and local perceptions has persisted for decades, with Americans consistently more likely to believe crime is increasing across the country than to think it’s rising in their own neighborhoods.

That gap has narrowed considerably in recent years. In 2022, a record 56% of Americans said crime was rising locally, compared with 33% today.

Political differences also have diminished. Just two years ago, Republicans and Democrats were sharply divided over whether national crime was increasing. Those differences narrowed last year, and Republicans’ perceptions of rising national crime fell another 15 percentage points in the latest survey.

The poll also highlights a shift in what Americans fear most: Financial crimes continue to generate considerably more concern than violent offenses.

Seven in 10 Americans say they worry at least occasionally about becoming victims of identity theft, while 55% worry about being tricked by scammers into sending money or providing access to their financial accounts. Those were the only two offenses among 10 surveyed that worried a majority of respondents.

By comparison, 41% worry about having their vehicle stolen or broken into, while the same share worry about a school-age child being physically harmed at school. About 37% fear a home burglary, and 22% worry about being murdered.

Concerns also vary considerably by age, income and gender.

Older Americans are particularly worried about financial crimes. Among adults 55 and older, 77% express concern about identity theft, compared with 52% of adults younger than 35.

Younger adults, meanwhile, report greater concern about most violent crimes. Women are also more likely than men to worry about all eight nonfinancial crimes surveyed, including sexual assault, which worries 40% of women compared with 13% of men.

Lower-income Americans consistently express greater concern about violent crime than higher-income adults. Nearly a third of adults earning less than $50,000 annually worry about being murdered, compared with 13% of those earning at least $100,000.

Although fears surrounding many crimes have eased from their recent peaks in 2022 and 2023, concerns about hate crimes, school violence and identity theft remain elevated. Worry about sexual assault also increased over the past year.

The findings underscore a persistent disconnect between improving national crime statistics and Americans’ concerns about their personal safety, particularly as financial fraud and certain forms of violence continue to weigh heavily on the public.

Stateline reporter Amanda Watford can be reached at [email protected].

Stateline is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor for questions: [email protected].

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