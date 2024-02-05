Americans’ Mental Health Is Collapsing at an Astonishing Rate

Recently I’ve been writing about the massive sociopolitical shitstorm that’s brewing — and already well underway — in the U.S. this election year. 2024 promises to be one of the most bizarre, difficult, and frightening years ever.

But there’s a whole other level to this developing shitstorm — and that’s the level of inner psychological and emotional turmoil. If we deeply and honestly examine what’s going on in peoples’ inner lives — their mental, emotional, spiritual, and moral health — the picture gets even worse. Much worse.

Unbelievably, what’s happening to people on the inside is even more horrifying and dangerous than our outward collapse(s). The mental health of millions upon millions of people is disintegrating fast — and this inner disintegration is fueling and intensifying all the varied types of outer disintegration that are plaguing us.

Disinformation. Endless lies. ‘Fake News.’ Hate. Distrust. Increasing racism. Far right terrorism. Partisan violence. Scapegoating. Demagoguery. Voter suppression. Open oppression of women and LGBTQ+ folks. Tyrannical new laws.

The litany of social horrors goes on and on — but it’s crucial to see that they all emerge directly from our increasingly twisted and c-r-a-z-y inner realities. This is where our pundits, reporters, and commentators keep getting it all so wrong.

We’re still vastly underestimating the horrors unleashed by the ‘Trump effect’

As I’ve written before, we have seriously underestimated the grave mental and emotional damage that Trump instigates — and today, as he’s campaigning to be our president yet again (WTF!), we are still wildly underestimating the horrendous effect he’s had and still has on our nation and our people.

It’s not just Trump, of course — rather, it’s Trump plus the craven Trump-cult that is today’s GOP, plus our Trump-worshiping far-right media, plus the huge, fascism-friendly MAGA movement he leads and constantly reinvigorates.

Pundits argue over whether Trump is ‘the cause’ of our sociopolitical shitstorm, or just an unfortunate ‘effect’ of our nation’s decline. But this argument is just an absurd distraction — because it’s not an either/or situation, and it’s clear to me that Trump is both, and has always been both.

It’s clear that Trump’s ascent emerged straight out of the racist, right-wing counter-reaction to Obama’s presidency — but it’s equally clear that Trump’s crude, deceptive, racist, and cruel style of politics has inspired some truly terrible changes within many Americans.

His brash, aggressive cruelty and paranoia have effectively green-lighted many Americans’ toxic ‘inner assholes,’ and constantly encourage latent sociopathic, paranoid, and violent tendencies to awaken and quickly grow and spread.

Under Trump’s pathological ‘guidance,’ we’re turning into a nation of lying imbeciles, sociopaths, and overt racists. To say ‘it’s not a pretty picture’ is to vastly understate what’s happening all across the U.S.

The effects of the pandemic are still reverberating

Also, let’s not forget that we all just went through a virulent once-in-a-century pandemic that killed over 1.15 million Americans and deeply messed up (to use the technical term) tens of thousands more with the dreaded “long COVID.” Even putting aside the insane politics that erupted during and after the pandemic, the pandemic itself (and our confused response to it) traumatized our nation and our people. Anyone who thinks it didn’t just isn’t considering the entire picture.

Think about it: Shutdowns. Lock-downs. FEAR. Overrun hospitals. Compulsory masking. Rage. Overflowing morgues. Destroyed families. Disease and death … and more death.

Of course we were all traumatized! And one way to tell how deeply traumatized we were and ARE is this: no one wants to talk about it, or focus on it, or deal with the aftermath.

We’re all denying and denying, and pretending and pretending that it wasn’t all that bad, and there wasn’t much to it after all. What nonsense and utter BS! This pandemic threw our nation and our economy into total upheaval, and also killed far more people (especially in ‘red’ states) than in any other nation. We’re the undisputed ‘pandemic death champions’ — go U.S.A.!

…

The pandemic’s toll on our collective mental health is still emerging and still being determined — but it’s already clear that it’s been severe. The pandemic may have been just as damaging mentally as it was physically.

The stress was intense, and now our manic “What, me worry?” rebound and our almost total insistence on not dealing with the pain, stress, and trauma, both show how deeply we really were terrified and traumatized. What we need now is to talk openly about our grief and deal with it directly — but that’s just not happening. Not in today’s America.

Unfortunately, the pandemic’s toll and our avoidance and denial are all combining with several other factors and current trends to worsen our accelerating downward spiral.

The rapid, alarming collapse of trust

What other factors and trends am I referring to?

The rise of barbarism and ethnic and racial hatreds.

The incessant ‘politicization’ of almost everything.

Many folks are drowning in debt and are worried sick about the future — financially and otherwise.

The destruction of trust and faith in our fellow humans.

Intensifying climate disruptions.

The accelerating collapse of western civilization, and the U.S. in particular.

All these things, and more, are fast eroding our mental health — and as our mental health collapses, it feeds the accelerating collapse of civilization.

The precipitous collapse of trust is a major, major problem for our society. It manifests in many ways, all of them quite dangerous: loss of trust in our elections; increasingly distrusting others who are racially or sexually ‘different’; distrusting supposed ‘fake news’; and increasingly distrusting venerable institutions like the FBI and our justice system that most Americans not only trusted, previously, but honored.

Sadly, the near-total collapse of many Americans’ trust is veering dangerously close to out-and-out paranoia, which is a highly suspicious, aggressive, and psychotic state of mind. Just witness Donald Trump, who is a prime example of rampant paranoia (The Deep State is out to get me! They’re all persecuting poor innocent me! It’s just an endless, terrible ‘witch hunt’!) — and who also deliberately transmits his paranoia to his followers, and infects them with it.

The reason MAGA is so cult-like is that his followers in effect lose their reasoning power, and succumb to intense distrust, rage, and paranoia — all with Trump’s total blessing and leering approval. That’s the prime way he cements his power — and his power over them.

It’s hard to convey just how precarious and catastrophic the situation is now with Americans’ mental and moral health. The loss of trust is a core issue that will affect and infect our lives and our politics for decades to come. And the rise of deep suspicion and paranoia about almost everything is making us progressively crazier.

If we lose all sense of trust in the basic organizational elements of our society — such as voting and our justice system — well, then we’ve lost our foundations as a nation, and we’ve also lost vital, necessary inner foundations of our mental health. So our precipitous mental decline continues — and accelerates.

We gotta trust somebody — or something

In reality, though — in our everyday lives — everyone places his/her trust in something or someone. You might trust the ‘rational mind,’ your family, science, God, a close friend, your partner, Donald Trump, or the local news. You might trust the local weatherperson to give you the most accurate possible weather forecast. Everyone places his/her trust in something.

The tremendous problem we face in today’s United States is that many millions of us are placing their trust in exactly the wrong things and people — things and people that shouldn’t ever be trusted — but at the same time they’re totally distrusting many, many things they actually should trust.

For example, millions of us believe all of Trump’s disproved lies about the ‘stolen’ 2020 election, and still insist he’s our ‘real’ president — while simultaneously distrusting and disbelieving ALL the state recounts and court cases (60+!) that proved the election was fair and not fraudulent (in fact, one of the most secure in our history).

The same twisted, paranoid ‘logic’ applies to the whole issue of ‘fake news’. Over the past eight years we’ve seen Trump lashing out, over and over again, about how horrible the ‘fake news media’ are, and how unfairly he’s being treated. He’s convinced many millions of us that real, factual, trustworthy news is all ‘fake.’

Meanwhile, he lies constantly, makes up his own ‘facts,’ and actually creates his own bizarre, fictional ‘reality’ — which he (along with Fox ‘News’) then sells to his devoted followers and other gullible ‘sheeple.’

Put differently: Trump constantly spins out a deceitful, ego-driven web of — you guessed it — fake news!

Our long American nightmare … continues. And intensifies

It’s a total nightmare, and also a still-growing nightmare — because millions of Americans now firmly believe in a destructive, paranoid fantasy-world while suspiciously disbelieving all the mountains of factual evidence that prove that ‘Trump-world’ is a dangerous fabrication and a paranoid evasion of reality.

Quite amazingly, millions upon millions of us completely believe and trust a bunch of lying, deceptive nonsense, while refusing to believe the actual truth and actual facts.

That’s a profound mental health (and also moral) disaster, by any measure. It’s a full-scale social catastrophe.

…

One of the key concepts underlying our framework for mental health is the all-important idea of being ‘in touch with reality.’ We even say that people who are ‘in touch with reality’ are sane, while those who are demonstrably not ‘in touch with reality’ are considered insane or psychotic.

Now, if we apply these concepts to current-day America and our citizenry, we have to admit that many Americans no longer fit our own definition of ‘sane.’ Millions of Americans, in fact, are clearly no longer ‘in touch with reality.’ And equally clearly, this is a huge, perhaps insurmountable problem going forward.

As of today, January 23, Donald Trump is poised to win the Republican nomination for president. This means that a lying, manipulative, deceptive, multiply-indicted, abusive, and vicious demagogue who denies reality and sucks people into his own distorted ‘alternate reality’ will continue to wield a huge influence over our nation and its people, possibly for years to come.

He’ll continue to seduce people into massive distrust and paranoia, and incite sedition and partisan violence … and our collective mental and moral health will continue to decline and collapse.

I hate to say it, but 2024 is indeed shaping up to be a total shit-storm — and it may make the past eight awful years look tame by comparison. Scarily, the U.S. totally screwed up by not condemning and corralling Trump long ago — and now we’ll all have to pay the price.

The heavy price we’ll have to pay looks to be … enormous and terrible.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Dasha Yukhymyuk on Unsplash