Amplifying the Voices of BIPOC

Since its inception in 2009, The Good Men Project has been amplifying the voices of contributors from minority groups. We recognize the importance of reading the voices of the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) members of our community so we can better understand their experiences, and so we can dismantle systemic racism.

The Good Men Project is pleased to present to you this compendium of BIPOC contributors to GMP. These authors write on a wide range of topics spanning all of our categories or sections, including Sex & Relationships, Business, Dads & Families, Gender & Sexuality, For the Love of Men, Sports, Social Justice, Ethics, and more. (Note that posts related to racism are usually in the Social Justice or Ethics categories but are sometimes in another section due to the intersectional nature of racism.) As our Publisher, Lisa Hickey, highlights:

It’s important to note that these voices of BIPOC are not a minority but a part of the very fabric of The Good Men Project’s being. . . ​All of our recent Social Interest Group calls have been incredibly diverse. On some of the calls, POC comprise the majority of the participants. It makes the calls incredibly powerful!

Please bookmark this compendium and peruse it often. To get acquainted with the work of any of the contributors on this list, click on their name. A new tab will open to the author’s page, where you can then preview their articles and click on those you’d like to read.

This is NOT a comprehensive list; it will be updated periodically.

The authors are listed in order of the number of GMP posts they have written.

Know of a GMP contributor who should be on this list? Please send an email to < [email protected] > and tell us the author’s name and email address or provide a link to one of their GMP posts so we can add them to this compendium.

