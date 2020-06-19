Amplifying the Voices of BIPOC

Since its inception in 2009, The Good Men Project has been amplifying the voices of contributors from minority groups. We recognize the importance of reading the voices of the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) members of our community so we can better understand their experiences, and so we can dismantle systemic racism.
The Good Men Project is pleased to present to you this compendium of BIPOC contributors to GMP. These authors write on a wide range of topics spanning all of our categories or sections, including Sex & Relationships, Business, Dads & Families, Gender & Sexuality, For the Love of Men, Sports, Social Justice, Ethics, and more. (Note that posts related to racism are usually in the Social Justice or Ethics categories but are sometimes in another section due to the intersectional nature of racism.) As our Publisher, Lisa Hickey, highlights:
It’s important to note that these voices of BIPOC are not a minority but a part of the very fabric of The Good Men Project’s being. . . All of our recent Social Interest Group calls have been incredibly diverse. On some of the calls, POC comprise the majority of the participants. It makes the calls incredibly powerful!
Please bookmark this compendium and peruse it often. To get acquainted with the work of any of the contributors on this list, click on their name. A new tab will open to the author’s page, where you can then preview their articles and click on those you’d like to read.
This is NOT a comprehensive list; it will be updated periodically.
The authors are listed in order of the number of GMP posts they have written.
* * *
- 745 Alex Yarde is the author of the current Arts & Entertainment column All Things Geek. He also writes in the categories Social Justice, Ethics & Values, and Families.
- 357 Dr. Vibe and his radio show guests discuss the intersection of Business, Social Justice, and Ethics & Values.
- 213 Jackie Summers writes in the categories Social Justice, Ethics & Values, and Business.
- 150 Aleasa Word writes in the categories Business, Leadership, Raising Boys, Ethics & Values, and more.
- 134 Thomas Oppong writes in the categories Business and Advice & Confessions.
- 128 Thaddeus Howze leads The Good Men Project’s Environmental Action Social Interest Group (SIG), and he writes in the categories Environment, Social Justice, Ethics & Values, Education, and more.
- 126 Elwood David Watson, Ph.D. writes in the categories Gender, Social Justice, Ethics & Values, and Politics.
- 105 Marie Roker-Jones writes in the categoriesHealth, Social Justice, Raising Boys, Families, and more.
- 90 Dyanne Brown writes in the categories Business, Social Justice, and Ethics & Values.
- 77 Yve Bowen writes in the categories Ethics & Values, Advice & Confessions, and Sex & Sex & Relationships.
- 69 Doyin Richards writes in the categories Families, Social Justice, Health & Wellness, and more.
- 63 Franklin Madison writes in the categories Social Justice, Ethics & Values, Politics, Advice, Sex & Relationships, Gender, and Good for the Soul.
- 59 Nathaniel A. Turner, J.D. writes in the categories Health & Wellness, Social Justice, Ethics & Values, and Advice.
- 58 Saliek Ruffin writes in the categories Advice, For the Love of Men, and Social Justice.
- 38 William Spivey writes in the categories Social Justice and Ethics & Values.
- 35 Melvin Lars writes in the categories Ethics & Values, Families, Gender, Social Justice, Education, and more.
- 33 Damon Young writes in the categories Ethics & Values, Social Justice, Advice, and Sex & Relationships.
- 33 Joshua Adams writes in the categories Education, Arts & Entertainment, Ethics & Values, Environment, and Social Justice.
- 32 Dr. Kwame M. Brown writes in the categories Social Justice, Families, Ethics & Values, and more.
- 31 Jyn Lynk writes in the categories Sex & Relationships, Social Justice, Advice, and Divorce.
- 30 Christyl Rivers, Ph.D. writes in the categories Environment and climate change, Sex & Relationships, psychology, and Health & Wellness.
- 23 Gena Raymond writes in the categories Ethics & Values, Sex & Relationships, Arts & Entertainment, Business, and more.
- 22 Johnathon Briggs writes in the categories Families, Social Justice, Health & Wellness, and Ethics & Values.
- 19 Irma Bryant writes in the categories Sex & Relationships, Ethics & Values, Sports, and Health & Wellness.
- 19 Patrick A. Howell writes in the categories Arts & Entertainment, Social Justice, Education, and Ethics & Values.
- 13 Caria Watt writes in the categories Sex & Relationships, Business, and Advice.
- 13 Antonio Daniels writes in the categories Business, Social Justice, Sex & Relationships, Education, Arts & Entertainment, and more.
- 12 Adiba Nelson writes in the categories Sex & Relationships, Families, and more.
- 11 Andre L. Vaughn writes in the categories Technology, Advice, Sex & Relationships, and Health & Wellness.
- 7 Paul Marsh writes in the categories Sex & Relationships, Advice, and Social Justice.
- 7 Steve Locke writes in the categories Gender & Sexuality, Advice, Ethics & Values, and Arts & Entertainment.
- 7 Tori Ufondu writes in the categories Social Justice and Advice & Confessions.
- 6 Jonathan Fashanu writes in the categories Sex & Relationships and Families.
- 6 Dr. Tee Williams writes in the categories Social Justice and Health & Wellness.
- 4 Bryson Henry writes in the categories Sex & Relationships, Health & Wellness, and Advice.
- 4 D. Sylvester writes in the categories Social Justice, Ethics & Values, and Sex & Relationships.
- 3 Hugo Caicedo is new to GMP with his first piece in Social Justice.
- 2 Taylor Alarcón writes in the categories Social Justice and Ethics & Values.
- 2 Warren Greaves is new to GMP. He writes in the category Social Justice.
Know of a GMP contributor who should be on this list? Please send an email to <[email protected]> and tell us the author’s name and email address or provide a link to one of their GMP posts so we can add them to this compendium.
