An Absolute Cut-Off From Your Ex Is the Best Thing You Can Do for Yourself

A loud and clear response coming straight from my heart and my experience:

NO.

…

I was looking forward to the most important day of my life, my wedding. All preparations taking place in full swing and speed. I was happy, excited but a bit fearful and nervous, all at once.

Just a few days before my wedding day, I received a WhatsApp message from my ex. It was a sweet note that wished me luck for my future and happy married life.

Boys/men usually don’t type long text messages but this one was quite long, and it detailed how beautiful I was and how lovely the relationship that I had with him.

“Aww”, I felt (mostly flattered!)

Who doesn’t feel good when appreciated and valued?!”

But I did not reply back. I didn’t want to. He should not have tried to enter my present state of affairs, even if it meant pure intentions and goodwill.

I was about to get married and the last thing I wanted or needed was to be drawn back to my past.

Yes, I was selfish and NO, I was not rude.

…

I have never found any purpose or meaning in staying in touch with my ex.

I always feel that an absolute cut-off from your past is essential to focus on your present and future.

A lot of people think they can remain friends after a breakup or simply “be mature” about it but I find it needless. You are simply finding an excuse to go back and forth into your past.

You may be presently dating or not, and you may have split up amicably, I still strongly believe that one should refrain from keeping in touch or updated about their ex.

Why?

Here are my reasons:

You need to move on —

I am not saying all relationships are toxic or harmful. Sometimes, even when all things between a couple are great, they end up breaking up due to various unforeseen and unavoidable reasons.

Whatever the reason for your breakup, you need to move on. Stop following them on social media or stop wishing them on their birthdays even. You need not hate them, and fully respect them yet, try not to get nowhere closer to their whereabouts.

Initially, you’d want to but refrain.

If you follow your heart you will be caught up in an endless loop of getting drawn back into your past, feeling hurt, pain, helplessness, etc.

Save yourself from all of them.

You need to focus on self —

Romantic relationships are tricky.

They can be beautiful and fulfilling or they can potentially be torturous and self-harming.

If you had to end your relationship due to toxic reasons that harmed you, then you need to put an end to your suffering.

Let us admit it, most breakups are not amicable, thus inflicting heavy unrest on mental health. By staying in touch with your ex, you are only inviting more pain and emotional trauma to yourself. You will be tempted to reply to your ex, but don’t, just don’t.

Blocking your ex may sound childish to you, but do it if you simply can’t control looking at their stories or replying to their random texts or care, congratulations and comfort.

An absolute cut-off from your past is the best thing you can do for yourself.

It impacts your present and/or future relationship —

You may think that you are indifferent to your past, or that you have completely moved on. Maybe you have, but why complicate your present with tints from your past?

Your current partner will not know what you are thinking unless you share, but do you really need to keep up with your ex’s whereabouts?

Any reference to your past will impact your relationship, mostly only for the worse. You might end up constantly comparing your partner with your ex and you will not be fully involved in the present as you will be surrounded by reflections from your past.

…

The journey of healing and moving on is rather long and this article is not about that. I just only wish to convey that if you are currently going through a breakup or are in the midst of moving on, then erase any possibility of ending it on the right note with your ex.

You need not necessarily be hating your ex or past, even if they did harm to you, but keeping in touch with them isn’t going to make you a sage either. You do not need an award for “best ex” who is still in touch and cares.

No. Just stay away from it.

…

What are your thoughts on this?

Inspiration: This article was inspired by a recent conversation I had with my sister where she casually mentioned meeting her ex. As the elder sister, my ‘alert’ mode turned on rather hurriedly and my only question to her was —

WHY?

She had no answer.

—

