My name is Wes Burgner. I have spent years learning a distinction that still shapes how I try to be a father. I can apologize for the harm I caused. I cannot treat that apology as if it repaired what my daughters lived through.

An apology is necessary. I owed one, and I do not regard it as optional. But an apology is also limited. It is language. It can name what I did and take responsibility for it. It cannot undo a child’s experience. It cannot put back the years when I was not the father I should have been. It cannot require the people I hurt to feel resolved because I finally found the right words.

That is the difference I want to write about here: the difference between apologizing and repairing.

I am a father in long-term recovery. My addiction caused serious harm, including an arrest for driving under the influence with my children in the car. That remains the most shameful moment of my life. It also led to a bank robbery in 2017. I take full responsibility for that harm. I mention those facts not to retell my lowest days, but because a conversation about fatherhood after addiction has to begin with what actually happened.

I made a promise to my kids, my family, and myself that I would never be that man again. The promise mattered. It did not finish the work. Repair, if it happens at all, happens later, in ordinary time, when no one is asking me for a speech.

This is not a retelling of my full story. It is about what being a father looks like after the apology, when the question is no longer whether I can say I am sorry, but whether I can be present without making my presence a demand.

Repair is slower than language. It is also less dramatic. It looks like showing up on ordinary days, being consistent, and carrying my own responsibility so my children do not have to carry it for me. Getting sober did not undo what they lived through. Founding a company did not undo it. Writing about it did not undo it. Those things may be part of a life I am rebuilding. They are not a receipt I can hand my family.

I wrote a book for fathers in recovery called The Dad in the Doorway. The title points to a kind of presence I had to relearn: being available in ordinary places, one day at a time. The book is a companion for that work. It is not a substitute for it, and it is not proof that my own family has been repaired. I also wrote a children’s book, The Storm Inside My Dad, because children affected by a parent’s addiction deserve a clear message. They did not cause it, they cannot control it, and it is not their job to fix it.

I am careful about what I do not say here. My daughters are not characters I get to use to make a recovery story more convincing. I will not invent their reactions, quote them, or claim to know everything they felt. I can talk about my responsibility as their father. I cannot talk for them.

Over time, I earned back trust with my family. I am grateful for that. Their love, and their faith in me, gave me a reason to keep going. I also have to be careful with that gratitude. It does not mean repair was simple. It does not mean repair is finished. It does not give me the right to announce it on their behalf. Trust returned slowly. I do not get to turn that fact into a timetable for anyone else, or into evidence that an apology was enough.

There is a version of “I am sorry” that is really a request. It asks the other person to close the matter. It asks a child to make the parent feel better. I do not want my amends to work that way. If an apology cannot undo the damage, then the work that follows has to be offered without a guaranteed ending. I can try to be trustworthy. I cannot demand that trust be returned on my schedule, or treat its return as proof that I have completed my responsibility.

That is why I am wary of stories in which a father gets sober, apologizes, and is restored in a single movement. I understand the appeal of that shape. It is not how family life actually works, and it is not how I want to describe my own. Repair, in my experience, has been a practice rather than an event. It includes the help I sought: intensive inpatient treatment I chose before a judge ordered me to change, a year in a structured sober living community, the Fulton County Accountability Court program, and continued participation in a 12-step program. Those were parts of becoming someone who could show up. They were not a ceremony that settled the past.

I founded The Artemis Council to support children affected by parental addiction because my own kids lived through the damage of my worst years. That work matters to me. It is not a way to settle my history as a father, and it does not make me an expert on anyone else’s family. It is one way of trying to be part of the solution after I was part of the harm. One hundred percent of the net profits from my books go to that organization. That commitment does not do the work of being present at home.

Today I am a father and a husband. I am a student at Georgia State University. I still participate in a 12-step program and mentor others walking a similar road. I am grateful to have a life that includes those things. I cannot honestly describe the work of repair as finished. A father can be proud of progress and still refuse to pretend that progress erased what came before it.

What I want other men to take from this is not a method and not a promise. I am not a clinician, and I cannot tell another father how his children should respond. I can only describe the boundary I am trying to keep. Say the apology if you owe one. Then do not confuse the sentence with the work. Repair, if it comes, will look less like a speech and more like a series of ordinary days in which you remain responsible, remain present, and leave other people free to feel what they feel.

I am still in that work. I do not get to declare it complete. I get to keep showing up, and to keep the difference clear: I can say I am sorry. Being a father requires more than that.

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