An Appreciative Son’s Delinquent Mother’s Day Love Letter

My mother was a terrible speller and made no excuses for it. Whenever I asked her how to spell a word, she always said, “Look it up!” I would call out from the living room, she would call back from her bedroom office, and I would look it up, thereby learning the value of seeking and finding answers on my own.

Mom had the ears of a bat. She could hear me getting in trouble from any room in the house. Outside, I was on my own. She sent me out to play and let me be as creative and wild as I liked and never interfered. But inside? She heard everything! I can still hear her calling out, “Don’t drink out of the water bottle!” from another room every time I opened the refrigerator and… drank out of the water bottle.

My mom taught me others skill, like how to cook, how to find stink in my room by checking my waste can, and how to fix the kickstand on my Harley. (True story.) Some things I learned by observation. She did their taxes, guided their investments, and managed major purchases. They never financed a car in my lifetime, paid off their properties early, and taught me the dangers of credit. To this day, debt scares me. I have my mom to thank for that – and the anxiety it causes.

I didn’t realize until recently that we both suffered from anxiety. She always told me to “stop worrying, you’ll give yourself an ulcer,” but she had palpitations that terrified her. Sadly, she didn’t have the meds I found to help. She just rode them out, bravely.

My mom died in 1991 from cervical cancer after rallying in late 1990, saying she felt better than she had in years. Four months later, she was gone at age 68, too young. Thirty-two years later, I still think of her several times every day. I suspect there will always be that empty place in me.

My mom bucked trends and passed that on to me. When she and my dad moved out to L.A. in 1942 to work as draftspersons in the war effort, she adopted the “movie star” style of slacks, head scarf, and sunglasses. She avoided dresses whenever she could the rest of her life, for which she caught crap from time to time. Men and women rudely “suggested” that she should wear dresses, not slacks. She ignored them.

Mom always encouraged me to think for myself, make my own decisions, ignore peer pressure and advertising – interesting because she ended up working in advertising. From all that, I learned, perhaps incidentally, to be my own person, to ignore trends and fads – though she did buy me a Hula Hoop, which we both enjoyed.

When I was little, she read “The Little Engine That Could” to me regularly, and it stuck. Her message was that I could be whatever I wanted if I worked hard enough. It’s been a boon and a burden! I’ve overestimated my abilities at times, and at others been surprised by success, all of which can be traced back to her belief in me.

Sunday mornings before church, we sat in the living room – Mom and Dad in their Dutch Modern chairs from the Sears catalogue, and me on the floor – to read The Miami Herald from beginning to end. I read the comics, did puzzles, and they shared newsworthy items they thought I’d find interesting. Later, we watched TV news together every evening. They wanted me to know and understand the world.

When I turned twelve, Mom gave me the option of continuing to attend church on Sundays – or not. I chose the latter, of course, and spent the rest of my growing up playing with wild abandon while others suffered in the pews. I never went back and never missed it. I still thank her for that one.

Later in life when I would ask for advice, Mom would say, “You’re an adult. You’ll figure it out.” She instilled confidence that I would and could. Not that I always made the right decisions, but they were my own, and I learned – exactly as she planned, I’m sure.

Thing weren’t always perfect, of course. I was a boy. But punishment for my many youthful transgressions was time outs before they were a thing. Back then, it was called, “Go to your room.” I pouted but didn’t mind too much, because there was plenty to do there, thanks to my parents. I had building blocks when I was little, a small slot car track when I was a little older, and always had books to read. Simple pleasures. I could draw, build models, play with army men – while I learned my lesson.

When I got into big trouble, really crossing a line in my teenage years, there was no yelling, no threats, no physical violence. We sat down and discussed what had happened. It was mostly my parents expressing their disappointment in my bad judgement, and explaining why what I did was wrong – or dangerous to my well-being – followed by an agreement on appropriate punishment. In those sit downs, my mother was stern. But even then, sometimes we found something to laugh about. And the punishment was always fair. I don’t ever remember being angry about it.

Sometimes however, much to my dismay, said punishment including cleaning my room. I was never happy to get that command but, as with most things my mom taught me, I learned, indirectly, the pleasure of putting things in order – in my room and my mind – something that still pleases me in ways I don’t fully understand!

But Mom also taught me it’s okay to be messy. Her drawing board was always chaos, papers scattered around onto anything flat. We kidded her about it. Sometimes, she grimaced and told us to scram, but she never denied that was her way. And she could always find whatever she wanted in the piles. Later, as an adult, my writing office looked the same if not worse. I had piles on piles, but I knew exactly where everything was.

Mom was also a freethinker. She read Edgar Cayce, Tolstoy, and “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich,” but never the Bible, as I ever saw. Her favorite book was Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass.” Later, she became a huge fan of “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” on TV. She would laugh to tears.

One of the best things Mom taught me, maybe the greatest thing, was to laugh at myself – my self-induced mishaps, shortcomings, and unavoidable mistakes – and never take myself too seriously, from early on. I remember being maybe four years old, in the bathroom, throwing up in the middle of the night, my parents standing patiently in the doorway, making sure I didn’t die or fall in. Something struck me mid-puke and I looked at them to say, “That’s the way the cookie tumbles.” They laughed, of course. But it wasn’t me being clever, per se. It was that they taught me to see humor in as many situations as possible, even the worst moments, something we all need.

I think this all greatly explains who I am today. Thanks, Mom!

