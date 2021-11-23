Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / ‘An Arm and a Leg’: Need Surgery To Save Your Life? Tips for Getting Insurance To Pay

‘An Arm and a Leg’: Need Surgery To Save Your Life? Tips for Getting Insurance To Pay

Over the next 15 years, todd honed her insurance-slaying powers.

by

 

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen.

Laurie Todd calls herself the “Insurance Warrior.” She helps people get their health insurance companies to pay for treatment and has written books sharing her knowledge.

Hers is a wealth of knowledge that was hard-won. In 2005, Todd was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Although she found a doctor who could treat it, her health insurance said it wouldn’t be covered. But Todd didn’t accept that refusal and got her insurance company to pay for a lifesaving surgery.

Over the next 15 years, Todd honed her insurance-slaying powers. She has fought — and won — more than 200 insurance appeals on behalf of patients, she said.

Listen to the episode to hear some of her time-tested strategies.

Here’s a transcript of the episode.

“An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of KHN and Public Road Productions.

To keep in touch with “An Arm and a Leg,” subscribe to the newsletter. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter. And if you’ve got stories to tell about the health care system, the producers would love to hear from you.

To hear all KHN podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to “An Arm and a Leg” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, StitcherPocket Casts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Subscribe to KHN’s free Morning Briefing.

 

This post was previously published on khn.org.

***

About Kaiser Health News

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a nonprofit news service committed to in-depth coverage of health care policy and politics. And we report on how the health care system — hospitals, doctors, nurses, insurers, governments, consumers — works.

In addition to our website, our stories are published by news organizations throughout the country. Our site also features daily summaries of major health care news.

We also produce the website and newsletters for California Healthline, a service of the California Health Care Foundation.

KHN is an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, Calif., that is dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF President and CEO Drew Altman is KHN’s Founding Publisher and wrote this message about KHN when we launched in 2009. KFF’s Executive Director of Media and Technology David Rousseau is KHN’s Publisher.

