An Attitude of Gratitude Leads to a Happier Marriage

When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.
~Willie Nelson
Scientists have been studying the link between gratitude and happiness for several years.
They’re finding that people who consistently practice gratitude experience these benefits:
- Stronger immune systems and lower blood pressure
- Higher levels of positive emotions
- More joy, optimism, and happiness
- Act with more generosity and compassion
- Feel less lonely and isolated
By practicing gratitude, you are focusing on what you have rather than what you believe you’re missing. This is a powerful shift in perspective that can transform you and all your relationships.
Acknowledging the positives in your life and relationships provides a more balanced view of things. It minimizes resentment and maximizes love and connection.
In this season of giving, here is what I am grateful for:
- Waking up each morning able to breathe and move
- Seeing the leaves change colors
- Hearing the sound of a child’s laughter
- Feeling the sun on my face
- Smelling the flowers and newly mown grass
- The taste of hot coffee, dark chocolate, and red wine
- My husband’s continued love after 38 years together
- The good health of my friends and family
- My daughter successfully completing chemo for cancer and then giving birth to my grandson
- Friends who love and support me—Shout out to my BABs
- Having enough food to eat
- Being able to choose the kind of food I want
- Having a comfortable roof over my head
- My cat purring on my lap
- Jeopardy
- Dancing
- Playing disc golf with my husband (and sometimes my children and their partners)
- CrossFit—especially my 7 am crew
- The loyalty of my followers
- The trust of my clients
Acknowledging what’s going well in your life and sharing that with those around you shouldn’t be a once-a-year activity. Making it a daily practice is the path to real and lasting happiness.
—
***
