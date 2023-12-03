An Attitude of Gratitude Leads to a Happier Marriage

When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.

~Willie Nelson

Scientists have been studying the link between gratitude and happiness for several years.

They’re finding that people who consistently practice gratitude experience these benefits:

Stronger immune systems and lower blood pressure

Higher levels of positive emotions

More joy, optimism, and happiness

Act with more generosity and compassion

Feel less lonely and isolated

By practicing gratitude, you are focusing on what you have rather than what you believe you’re missing. This is a powerful shift in perspective that can transform you and all your relationships.

Acknowledging the positives in your life and relationships provides a more balanced view of things. It minimizes resentment and maximizes love and connection.

In this season of giving, here is what I am grateful for:

Waking up each morning able to breathe and move

Seeing the leaves change colors

Hearing the sound of a child’s laughter

Feeling the sun on my face

Smelling the flowers and newly mown grass

The taste of hot coffee, dark chocolate, and red wine

My husband’s continued love after 38 years together

The good health of my friends and family

My daughter successfully completing chemo for cancer and then giving birth to my grandson

Friends who love and support me—Shout out to my BABs

Having enough food to eat

Being able to choose the kind of food I want

Having a comfortable roof over my head

My cat purring on my lap

Jeopardy

Dancing

Playing disc golf with my husband (and sometimes my children and their partners)

CrossFit—especially my 7 am crew

The loyalty of my followers

The trust of my clients

Acknowledging what’s going well in your life and sharing that with those around you shouldn’t be a once-a-year activity. Making it a daily practice is the path to real and lasting happiness.

