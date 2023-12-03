Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

An Attitude of Gratitude Leads to a Happier Marriage

An Attitude of Gratitude Leads to a Happier Marriage

Scientists have been studying the link between gratitude and happiness for several years.

When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.

~Willie Nelson

They’re finding that people who consistently practice gratitude experience these benefits:

  • Stronger immune systems and lower blood pressure
  • Higher levels of positive emotions
  • More joy, optimism, and happiness
  • Act with more generosity and compassion
  • Feel less lonely and isolated

 

By practicing gratitude, you are focusing on what you have rather than what you believe you’re missing. This is a powerful shift in perspective that can transform you and all your relationships.

Acknowledging the positives in your life and relationships provides a more balanced view of things. It minimizes resentment and maximizes love and connection.

In this season of giving, here is what I am grateful for:

  • Waking up each morning able to breathe and move
  • Seeing the leaves change colors
  • Hearing the sound of a child’s laughter
  • Feeling the sun on my face
  • Smelling the flowers and newly mown grass
  • The taste of hot coffee, dark chocolate, and red wine
  • My husband’s continued love after 38 years together
  • The good health of my friends and family
  • My daughter successfully completing chemo for cancer and then giving birth to my grandson
  • Friends who love and support me—Shout out to my BABs
  • Having enough food to eat
  • Being able to choose the kind of food I want
  • Having a comfortable roof over my head
  • My cat purring on my lap
  • Jeopardy
  • Dancing
  • Playing disc golf with my husband (and sometimes my children and their partners)
  • CrossFit—especially my 7 am crew
  • The loyalty of my followers
  • The trust of my clients

 

Acknowledging what’s going well in your life and sharing that with those around you shouldn’t be a once-a-year activity. Making it a daily practice is the path to real and lasting happiness.

 

Previously Published on The Hero Husband Project

About Lesli Doares

Lesli Doares’ mission is to leave no one behind on the relationship battlefield. She is committed to having men be included, respected, and loved as husbands and fathers. She is a Marriage Coach and Communications Consultant in the Raleigh, NC area. You can learn more at www.theherohusbandproject.com or join the Good Guys, Great Husbands Facebook group. Her free Get More Connection and Intimacy Roadmap is waiting for you!

