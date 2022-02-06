An Evangelical’s Guide on How To Blame Someone for Their Own Mental Health Issues

Recently I wrote a deeply personal piece on my struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), arising from my life-long involvement in the evangelical church and particularly my time in ministry.

Afterward, I received many supportive, kind, and encouraging comments from a whole lot of people who appreciated my honesty and vulnerability and who understood the reality of the challenges of mental illness.

But, amongst the throng of normal people who responded sensitively and in culturally appropriate ways, there was one hardcore, bible-thumping, evangelical Christian.

Enter Kent.

Kent is one of my regular readers and commenters. He frequents the discussion threads of my writing, and bravely points out my heresy, and corrects my lousy doctrine. He tells me I’m wrong and that he is right and takes the liberty of explaining why. Most of the time, I just ignore Kent because, well… he’s not here to dialogue. He’s here to correct… me, specifically. And even though he doesn’t know me, my story, or have any kind of emotional capital with me, he often makes sweeping generalizations about me in broad brushstrokes of judgment and condemnation — because the love of Christ compels him, apparently.

But, after Kent’s latest comment, I’ve decided to speak up.

Remembering that I had just divulged a very real mental health issue related to real-life events that were traumatizing and horrible, Kent’s comment on my article on PTSD simply can’t be allowed to drift off quietly into the night without some kind of response.

Because it is single-handedly the most tone-deaf, insensitive, and cruel comment I’ve ever received, and, of course, it was delivered by a self-styled representative of Jesus Christ. When my friend Judith Hansen read Kent’s comment, she asked if Kent might be a bot because surely a human being wouldn’t respond so cruelly. I wish it were so.

In typical ‘Kent Style,’ the comment is nearly as long as the article on which he is commenting, so I won’t paste the whole thing, but here’s a link to it if you want to read it. Now, let me give you a summary of Kent’s comment on my issues with religious trauma and PTSD.

Here is what he said—First Kent’s comment, then my response.

You’re overreacting

KENT: “It’s hard to know when you are being melodramatic and when you are serious.”

First, Kent basically tells me to calm down.

Calm down is about the worst thing you could say to a traumatized person. Yet, in a glorious display of his emotional unintelligence, Kent accuses me of overreacting — for the sake of clicks, no doubt.

He obviously thinks it is deeply enjoyable to divulge your mental health struggles to the world. It must be some vainglorious plot on my part to increase my followership so that I can lead others astray.

I couldn’t have been writing for the many others that the church has trampled over who need to hear that they are not alone in their struggle.

It’s your own fault

KENT: “You do not have wisdom and understanding — the perspective that God wants you to have.”

Yes, if only I had a better understanding of God’s perspective, then I wouldn’t have gone through what I went through, according to Kent.

In other words, it’s my own fault.

This is classic Christian gaslighting, and unfortunately, it is endemic in the church. Gaslighting refers to the act of undermining another person’s reality by denying facts, the environment around them, or their feelings.

Kent’s comments fit the bill. If you look up “gaslighting” in the dictionary, well… there might even be a little picture of Kent.

It’s because you don’t get the Bible

KENT: “Your understanding, as often demonstrated in your writing, is not Biblical. Your conclusions regarding who is to do what, therefore, leads to disappointment, burnout, and a reshaping of theology that fits with your limited understanding.”

Kent’s way of understanding and interpreting the Bible is the one true and correct way… apparently. What else could possibly qualify Kent to label my views unbiblical unless Kent has all the answers? Although I have undergraduate and post-graduate qualifications in theology, Kent knows the correct way to interpret the Bible, whereas I am just making it up as I go.

Not only that, because I have such a “limited” understanding of Kent’s way of interpreting the Bible, I have brought disappointment and burnout upon myself.

The church system has no case to answer.

It’s all my fault.

Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash

You were never fit for ministry

KENT: “It’s no wonder that a person so misguided cannot find it within himself to minister to others and have some of the compassion God has for us.”

Not only that, I was never fit for ministry, according to Kent. Yes, my limited understanding of Kent’s way of interpreting the Bible disqualifies me from ministry. I am misguided, and that’s why the ministry chewed me up and spat me out.

Oh, and try to appreciate the irony of Kent telling me to “have some of the compassion that God has for us.”

Do as I say, not as I do.

I know how to fix you

KENT: “Your “fix” for the “problem is misguided, negligent, and foolish.”

When Kent talks about my “fix” for the problem, he talks about the fact that I withdrew from the spiritually traumatic and abusive church culture I was part of.

Kent thinks that this is wrong.

Because Kent believes, like many Christians, that the problem is that I just happened to stumble into a bad church. It was the one bad apple. Kent likes to say to me, “It sounds like you just had one bad church experience.” In Kent’s world, there is nothing wrong with the system. It was just one bad church.

So many Christians respond to disenfranchised and hurt Christians by saying, “But, my church is different.” For the record, Kent, I have been part of several churches — not just one — and they all have similar problems at their core.

One more thing: It is good, proper, and healthy for a person to remove themselves from an abusive environment, not to endure it for the Lord’s sake.

The problem is sin

KENT: “If you want to discuss why our sin needed that type of remedy, then we can have that discussion.”

Kent is kind enough to offer me some of his time to discuss the problem of sin. Because sin is the problem, according to Kent. And, although I’ve heard since my earliest recollections, about how wicked, sinful and despicable I am to God, Kent thinks that if I listen to it one more time from him, that should clear things up.

Kent knows sin when he sees it.

You’re unwell because you don’t get God

KENT: “Continually feeling “guilty and shamed” is an indication that a person does not begin to understand God’s economy.”

In one fell swoop, Kent prescribes my problem as “feeling guilty and shamed,” and makes a judgment call that I am feeling this way because I don’t really understand God.

Christians like Kent are really good at incorrectly telling people what their problem is and saying it with the assumed authority of someone who speaks for God.

For the record, Kent, I’m not feeling guilting and shamed. I’m hurting because people like you treated me in unloving and unjust ways while maintaining that they represent God.

Jesus is the answer

KENT: “There is really no reason your bitterness and lack of understanding can’t be cleared up. God tells us everything we need to know to live a life pleasing to him.”

Of course.

Jesus is the answer.

I’ve been told it my entire life. And, according to Kent, if only I understood this ‘truth,’ then I would be fixed. In fact, my trauma can all be cleared up just by learning to live a life that is pleasing to God — a life like Kent’s… apparently.

You’re wrong

KENT: “If you can’t minister to others with God’s wisdom, understanding, and love, then get out and stop deceiving others by what you write. Yes, you are still trying to minister, and you are still getting it wrong.”

Yes, according to Kent, I am deceiving others by what I write.

What he writes, on the other hand, is all good.

The church is doing a perfectly fine job of ruining itself without my assistance, Kent. I don’t write to lead people away from Christ. I write to lead people away from a system that claims to represent him while maintaining systems of abuse, control, discrimination, misogyny, homophobia, and racism. I found Christ when I left that system behind, and I encourage others to do the same.

If you see me as a false prophet, then I find that extremely reassuring.

It’s my job to correct others

KENT: “The Bible does tell us that God loves us and wants to redeem us, but it also says a great deal about what is and what is not acceptable. Like it or not, we have to work through what that means. For me, it means helping those that are misguided and lost and correcting falsehood when I see it.”

Yes, Kent doesn’t realize he is using God to justify his being a complete jerk. Instead, he believes that it is his god-given mandate to help those who are misguided and lost and to correct falsehood when he sees it.

Because, of course, Kent has got it all worked out. He has all the answers. I am blind, but Kent sees. I am lost, but Kent is found. There is no possibility that Kent might be wrong about some things.

This kind of ‘Christian’ arrogance is so repulsive that it’s no wonder non-believers flee from people like Kent. There is no room in Kent’s world for nuance or shades of grey. His dualistic thinking, where everything is either right or wrong, good or bad, black or white, only serves to highly the fact he is a spiritual and emotional infant. He is the kind of man who sees the speck in his brother’s eye without noticing the log in his own.

Photo by Andrea De Santis on Unsplash

The Bible has all the answers

KENT: “If you want to disagree with my conclusions, then give me a verse, and I’ll be happy to consider it with you.”

You can only convince Kent that he is wrong by providing a Bible verse to him. Of course, you can rest assured that even if you manage to do this, Kent will have another verse to refute your verse. Because Kent is more interested in being right than being loving.

Furthermore, Kent is one of those Christians who believe that the Bible is the one true authority on how to live, even when the Bible belies the reality of life. I think that there are certainly some answers to be found in the Bible. But I also believe that God is not so small that he is limited to the Bible. God’s truth is all around us. Kent wouldn’t notice it because he is too busy with his head in the the Bible.

And you don’t know your Bible

KENT: “If I say, “God says this or that” and you don’t know to what I am referring, then you are not trying very hard and you studying to do one your own. If you study then you won’t have any “incorrect premises” and you might have the wisdom and understanding to carry you through difficult times.”

And finally, the reason that I understand the Bible differently from Kent is that I haven’t studied hard enough. If only I studied more, I would arrive at the same conclusions as Kent.

This is yet another example of how Christians reduce the holy mystery down to mere head knowledge. Fact: Knowledge puffs up, but love builds up. Kent has lots of knowledge and would like us to believe that we can all become more “Christian” by studying harder.

The most learned Christians I know, are also among the worst people I know.

…

I’m calling Kent out

As someone who writes about religion, I tend to cop nasty comments from time to time. The sad thing is that most often, it comes from people who call themselves “Christians.”

I’ve been told I am wicked, depraved, and destined for Hell.

And I rarely ever respond to these kinds of comments. But I’m calling Kent out on this one. It is not my fault that I have PTSD. It is not because I don’t understand God, have a terrible knowledge of the Bible, or don’t get God’s plan for my life.

It is because the church system that I was a part of mistreated me, and I am but one of many. I am not being melodramatic. And, I cannot be fixed by studying harder, believing more, or being fed a few religious platitudes.

Please don’t hate on Kent

Please don’t go and hate on Kent.

We ought not to stoop to his level. After all, Kent is the product of a broken system — one that somehow manages to create people who believe that being a good Christian consists in believing the right things rather than showing love and compassion to others.

There is a little bit of Kent in all of us. I don’t pretend to be free of my propensity for self-righteousness, but at least I see it in myself.

I’m not so sure about Kent, though.

Let me finish by sharing an excerpt from a beautiful poem called ‘Breadmaking’ written by renowned Islamic poet Rumi. I’m choosing Rumi for three reasons.

Firstly, why couldn’t God’s truth be found in the words of an Islamic poet?

Secondly, it will annoy Kent that I used an Islamic poet while talking about the Christian faith.

Thirdly, this poem describes Kent to a tee. See for yourself:

“There was a feast. The King

was heartily in his cups.

He saw a learned scholar walking by.

“Bring him in and give him

Some of this fine wine.”

Servants rushed out and brought the man

to the king’s table, but he was not

receptive. “I had rather drink poison!

I never tasted wine and never will!

take it away from me!”

He kept on with these loud refusals,

disturbing the atmosphere of the feast.

This is how it sometimes is at God’s table.

Someone who has heard about ecstatic love,

but never tasted it, disrupts the banquet.

If there were a secret passage

from his ear to his throat, everything

in him would change. Initiation would occur.

As it is, he’s all fire and no light,

all husk and no kernel.”

Yep, that’s Kent!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***