An Interview With Two of the World’s Most Famous Relationship Therapists

Harville Hendrix and Helen LaKelly Hunt are proper elders in the world of relationship coaching. They’re respectively 85 and 72 years old, and have dedicated decades of their lives to helping people communicate with love. The married couple is most known for being the authors of Getting The Love You Want, a guide to transforming an intimate relationship into a lasting source of love and companionship.

The relational dialogue method that’s described in the book is known as “imago dialogue,” and is popular with couples counselors. Yet Harville and Helen believe that the knowledge shared in Getting The Love You Want is helpful to everyone, not just romantic partners. “I basically felt myself done with couples therapy,” Harville told me in an interview via Zoom. “I had been doing it for 35 years and was 70 years old. So we were thinking about what to do with the rest of our lives.”

Enter: Safe Conversations. This new form of healthy relating is applicable to anyone who talks to other people. (So, everyone.) Their lofty goal is to teach the dialogue process to 3.8 billion people within the next 30 years.

Below is a conversation I had with Harville and Helen, both about their new initiative and common relationship issues that they see with couples.

Tell me more about Safe Conversations. Why did you feel called to move away from your work with couples, and towards helping people in general learn to communicate more effectively?

Harville: I learned about social activism from Helen. And in social activism, you don’t focus on a person or a small group of people. You focus on large ecosystems, communities, and ideas. And with imago, our motto was to “transform the world one couple at a time.”

One morning, I had a little epiphany that made me what I would call “professionally depressed.” I had spent 30 years, at least, doing something that would not change the world. Therapy is not social activism. Therapy is the psychological healing of individuals who have been injured by the values system within their culture, and the problems they had with their parents as a child. And the problems got replicated in their marriage, which makes them show up for therapy.

You could work with all of the couples who show for therapy, then make no difference in the systems that produce the problems that couples have. Society would remain the same, although you’d have some people who got over their wounding. What became clear to us was that we have to do prevention. Social activism is not cleaning up the mess. Social activism is trying to create change in the system, so you don’t get the mess.

What made this realization exciting was that we knew imago had two pieces of transferable data. First is that the problems that couples have, everybody has. All couples object to differences. And the objection to difference is not only a relational problem with couples, it is a relational problem with all human beings. We think that being different is not okay. And we see that in the polarization in our culture right now.

The second thing we can use from our work is the dialogue process, which is transferable to conversation with anybody about anything. It doesn’t have to be limited to therapy. So we’ve now moved into a project of bringing a relational consciousness and relational competence.

How would you define a safe conversation?

Harville: Our definition of a safe conversation is talking without criticizing, listening without judgment, and connecting around and beyond your differences. Our technology, which is the Safe Conversations dialogue process, helps people do that with any topic they want to talk about.

A few of my audience members submitted questions. The first one is a super hot topic. What are your thoughts on polyamory and consensual non-monogamy?

Harville: I have no judgment about what people do with their sex lives. The question I have is, “Is what you’re doing a problem for you?”

Sometimes it’s a problem because your own values system doesn’t support it. You might have grown up in a different value system where you had to be monogamous, and now you feel guilty. If you’re anxious or feel guilty, and it’s causing emotional and physical problems, that needs to be addressed. But you primarily won’t have those problems if you integrate your behavior into your identity.

How can you revive sexual chemistry in a long term romance that feels more like a friendship?

Helen: Sex tapes!

*Giggles.* Sex tapes? Tell me more. Like porn?

Harville: Yes. Watching porn together. As long as there’s not a values system problem there in watching sex tapes. If there’s no guilt or anxiety, then it functions as a stimulant. Otherwise it functions as a as a problem. So that would certainly be one way.

But I think the thing about sexual chemistry has to do with two things and one is safety. If you’re safe, you’re allowed to feel your emotions, your body, your sensations, your desires. And added to that is positive energy — the communication of the positive energy of adoration, appreciation of any kind, high energy engagement, play, dancing.

Usually people whose relationships have become stale are in non-stimulating patterns. They have to break the pattern and do something engaging.

Helen: One of the things I suggested to Harville one day, is to do something for your partner every day of the month.

If two people are committed to the relationship health, each partner should commit to either odd or even days on the calendar. And on your days, it’s your job to make sure you go to bed feeling connected. If you’ve had a problem during the day, and it’s stressful, and you almost got into a fight, your job is to patch it up before going to bed.

In addition, a couple could decide to focus on their intimacy one day a week. Maybe they’re not interested in sex, or don’t do sex. But how about every Thursday night, one of them sees if they can make any arousal of sexual feelings in the other. The next week, the other person explores finding anything to make it a sexy evening. It can be romantic but not sexual.

Okay, I have one last question for you both from a man with a female partner: “I sometimes get insecure and jealous with my girlfriend when she gets attention from other people in public. How can I deal with this?”

Harville: There’s a childhood issue here. There’s an insecurity that was rooted in not being able to predict or feel special, reliably, with the caretaker in childhood. One thing to do is to be curious about where the jealousy could come from. That would be the psychological, clinical side. Just sit down and think about how often have you felt that? Has that always been the case? When does it happen? And how far back? Can you do the sort of historical exploration to see where that feeling comes from?

The second thing is to learn how to talk so it’s a dialogical process. If there’s a behavior that triggers your jealousy, then a conversation with that person at two levels would be important. But you have to know how to do this, or it would explode. For example, ask, “Are you aware that when we are with X, or at a certain place and with others, that you pay attention to other women or men? And are you aware that you turn away from me?”

If the person isn’t aware of that, then that would be a great conversation about how you would like to be when you’re together with other people. For example, you might want your partner to check in to see if you’re okay.

Helen: One thing a guy can say is, “Sally, it looks like you’re being adored by a lot of people. When that happens, does that make you like me less? Because you know, I don’t mean to be critical. I want you to be attracted to who you are attracted to. But I also don’t want to get scared. And sometimes when everyone is giving you a lot of attention, I begin to sort of shrivel up inside. I think that maybe you’re not going like me one day.”

Ne direct with your partner about how you’re feeling about it!

These are such wonderful tips! I know you’re both in demand, so thank you for generously giving me your time.

Photo credit: Harville & Helen