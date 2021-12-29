Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

An OCD Story With Shelley Hohe [Podcast]

An OCD Story With Shelley Hohe [Podcast]

by Leave a Comment

 

Shelley Hohe has struggled with OCD for many years. Her contamination obsession and the accompanying compulsions drove her into a very dark place. Her faith was questioned and shaken, her life was getting smaller, her relationships were suffering, and she simply wasn’t sure where to turn for answers or help.

A chance encounter with an old friend changed everything, setting Shelley on a path of renewed faith where recovery from OCD is not only a goal, but a real work in progress. Shelley was generous enough to share her story with us in the hope that she may shine a light that others struggling with OCD can follow. Shelley has made it her mission to educate, inspire, and advocate on behalf of the OCD community, and has even taken on the role of OCD Advocate for the International Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Foundation (IOCDF).

This post was previously published on Theanxioustruth.com.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Drew Linsalata

Drew is the creator and host of The Anxious Truth, a straight ahead anxiety-focused podcast that’s been in full swing since 2014. With over 2 million downloads (and growing), The Anxious Truth has spawned a large, vibrant, and engaged social media community dedicated to education, empowerment, and recovery support. Having suffered from anxiety, panic disorder, agoraphobia, and depression several times over more than 20 years, Drew is now fully recovered and sharing his knowledge and experience with others as they travel the same rocky road of mental health and wellness. His no-nonsense approach to these problems and willingness to provide direct, actionable advice even when it might not be easy to hear, has established him as a unique voice in the community. Drew is the author of "The Anxious Truth", "Seven Percent Slower", and  "An Anxiety Story", which have quickly become required reading for anyone struggling with anxiety-related problems and searching for a path to recovery. Find him online here: https://theanxioustruth.com

