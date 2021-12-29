An OCD Story With Shelley Hohe [Podcast]

Shelley Hohe has struggled with OCD for many years. Her contamination obsession and the accompanying compulsions drove her into a very dark place. Her faith was questioned and shaken, her life was getting smaller, her relationships were suffering, and she simply wasn’t sure where to turn for answers or help.
.
.
A chance encounter with an old friend changed everything, setting Shelley on a path of renewed faith where recovery from OCD is not only a goal, but a real work in progress. Shelley was generous enough to share her story with us in the hope that she may shine a light that others struggling with OCD can follow. Shelley has made it her mission to educate, inspire, and advocate on behalf of the OCD community, and has even taken on the role of OCD Advocate for the International Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Foundation (IOCDF).
—
This post was previously published on Theanxioustruth.com.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock