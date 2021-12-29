An OCD Story With Shelley Hohe [Podcast]

Shelley Hohe has struggled with OCD for many years. Her contamination obsession and the accompanying compulsions drove her into a very dark place. Her faith was questioned and shaken, her life was getting smaller, her relationships were suffering, and she simply wasn’t sure where to turn for answers or help.

A chance encounter with an old friend changed everything, setting Shelley on a path of renewed faith where recovery from OCD is not only a goal, but a real work in progress. Shelley was generous enough to share her story with us in the hope that she may shine a light that others struggling with OCD can follow. Shelley has made it her mission to educate, inspire, and advocate on behalf of the OCD community, and has even taken on the role of OCD Advocate for the International Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Foundation (IOCDF).

This post was previously published on Theanxioustruth.com.

