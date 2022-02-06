Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / An Open Letter to Anyone That’s ‘Come Out’ About Their Sexuality and Was Traumatized by Rejection

An Open Letter to Anyone That’s ‘Come Out’ About Their Sexuality and Was Traumatized by Rejection

You are normal and loveable just the way you are.

by Leave a Comment

 

Dear Good-Enough-Just -The-Way-You-Are Human,

No, there’s nothing wrong with you. You are normal and loveable just the way you are — do you hear me?

I know your little heart is shaking with fear and shame right now — but fuck ’em. Lend us your perfect just-the-way-you-are-human eyes and ears instead.

You are normal and loveable just the way you are.

You are not confused; you know how and what you feel. And it’s okay if you don’t. You are allowed to feel whatever you’re feeling — even if that emotion is uncertainty. No, you don’t need counseling because you’re not heterosexual. And yes, we encourage you to reach out for some support when you’re ready. Until then, we want you to know that you are not alone.

You’re feeling nervous, aren’t you, boy?

With your quiet voice and impeccable style

Don’t ever let them steal your joy

And your gentle ways

From keep ’em from running wild

The kick dirt in your face

Dress you down, and tell you that your place is in the middle

When they hate the way you shine.

I see you tugging at your shirt

Trying to hide inside of it

And hide how much it hurts. — “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile

You’ve always known who you were. And we love them.

You have the right to be uniquely yourself. Be proud of who you are; your value is priceless, and we know it’s not a phase. If you take anything in this letter to heart, let it be this: No matter what, try your best to be kind and assertive in equal measure as you move through life; it will give you much more peace than trying to be someone you’re not.

They’ve been calling me the monster
Ever since the day I was born
Never saying huh, don’t hurt no one
Each and every Sunday morn
I rise so strong is that so wrong
I don’t mean to devastate. — “Monster” by Melissa Ethridge

They don’t want to understand, but we do.

They’re exhausting, we know. And you are not responsible for others’ actions, feelings, or problems. So, let them think whatever they want because it doesn’t matter — do you hear me?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Their opinion isn’t your truth.

What’s important is that you see yourself in all of your brilliant colors of the rainbow and never let anyone tell you life is black or white.

I hope you hear me loud and clear when I say: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple — we see you, and you are perfect just the way you are.

You’re old enough to know it’s not your fault
Strong enough to face your darkest conflict
Now you’ve woken from your nightmare and now you’re fighting back
Nothing will survive when you attack.
This road to healing hurts more than anything.
Now that you’re on fire, your voice is like the wind
Now that you’re fire, let life begin again
Now that you’re on fire, a new day has begun
Now that you’re on fire, you are like the sun. — “You’re On Fire” by MxPx

Love,

She/Her, He/Him, They/Them

This post was previously published on Open Letters To.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

About Divina Grey

Divina Grey is a ferocious woman and mother rebuilding her life one article at a time. She likes ten-mile bike rides, singing and playing her guitar, an invigorating workout, and a cup of coffee so decadent she can feel the frothiness in her bones. She has stockpiled a collection of journals in an elegant wooden chest and is oozing with gratitude for the chance to share her staggering long-time love of writing with the world.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x