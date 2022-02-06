An Open Letter to Anyone That’s ‘Come Out’ About Their Sexuality and Was Traumatized by Rejection

Dear Good-Enough-Just -The-Way-You-Are Human,

No, there’s nothing wrong with you. You are normal and loveable just the way you are — do you hear me?

I know your little heart is shaking with fear and shame right now — but fuck ’em. Lend us your perfect just-the-way-you-are-human eyes and ears instead.

You are normal and loveable just the way you are.

You are not confused; you know how and what you feel. And it’s okay if you don’t. You are allowed to feel whatever you’re feeling — even if that emotion is uncertainty. No, you don’t need counseling because you’re not heterosexual. And yes, we encourage you to reach out for some support when you’re ready. Until then, we want you to know that you are not alone.

You’re feeling nervous, aren’t you, boy?

With your quiet voice and impeccable style

Don’t ever let them steal your joy

And your gentle ways

From keep ’em from running wild

The kick dirt in your face

Dress you down, and tell you that your place is in the middle

When they hate the way you shine.

I see you tugging at your shirt

Trying to hide inside of it

And hide how much it hurts. — “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile

You’ve always known who you were. And we love them.

You have the right to be uniquely yourself. Be proud of who you are; your value is priceless, and we know it’s not a phase. If you take anything in this letter to heart, let it be this: No matter what, try your best to be kind and assertive in equal measure as you move through life; it will give you much more peace than trying to be someone you’re not.

They’ve been calling me the monster Ever since the day I was born Never saying huh, don’t hurt no one Each and every Sunday morn I rise so strong is that so wrong I don’t mean to devastate. — “Monster” by Melissa Ethridge

They don’t want to understand, but we do.

They’re exhausting, we know. And you are not responsible for others’ actions, feelings, or problems. So, let them think whatever they want because it doesn’t matter — do you hear me?

Their opinion isn’t your truth.

What’s important is that you see yourself in all of your brilliant colors of the rainbow and never let anyone tell you life is black or white.

I hope you hear me loud and clear when I say: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple — we see you, and you are perfect just the way you are.

You’re old enough to know it’s not your fault Strong enough to face your darkest conflict Now you’ve woken from your nightmare and now you’re fighting back Nothing will survive when you attack. This road to healing hurts more than anything. Now that you’re on fire, your voice is like the wind Now that you’re fire, let life begin again Now that you’re on fire, a new day has begun Now that you’re on fire, you are like the sun. — “You’re On Fire” by MxPx

Love,

She/Her, He/Him, They/Them

This post was previously published on Open Letters To.

Photo credit: Unsplash