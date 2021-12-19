An Open Letter to My Ex-Mother-in-Law

Dear Ex-Mother-in-law, fellow Coffee Lover and Survivor that I used to know,

First and foremost, I want you to know that just because I didn’t accept your friend request on Instagram doesn’t mean I don’t love and respect you as a mother, my ex-mother-in-law for the better part of fourteen years, and most notably, my children’s grandmother.

I do. And I always will.

If you’re scrolling down to the wicked part of this letter where I lose my cool and devalue you as my ex-husband’s mom — you’re shit out of luck.

Speaking of shit, do you remember what you would say every time I would ask you how you were doing? Your response would always make me laugh:

“S.S.D.D. (same shit, different day)”, you’d scoff.

I love you. And I love your son; I am forever grateful to you for bringing him into the world. But he was an asshole to me — you and I both know it.

After nineteen years, I don’t know where things went wrong. But I remember the last thing you said to me: It was on one of the last days you came to our family home. He was sitting on the couch in the front room, and I was sitting in our bedroom crying silently with the door shut. I had no words; I was in a state of shock. Then, an hour later, I heard a light knock on the door — making me sob even more.

I knew this was it — the end.

We sat together on the bed, both digesting what was happening to our family. You offered a spare room to me if I needed it. I said thank you, wept some more, and told you that I was sorry for everything.

“What are you sorry for?” you blurted out.

No matter how crazy life got for us, we always met in the middle of brutal honesty and bubbling laughter. I will miss our chats that were rough around the edges, just like we were.

I’m not sure what side of the story he told you, but I imagine most of it was his side; I never had a chance to tell you mine. And none of the he-said-she-said matters now that’s it’s all said and done. But I want you to know that I love you. I want you to know that every time I think of you, I hope, wholeheartedly, you’re taking care of yourself and not everyone else but you.

Remember the purple bandana I got you for our first Christmas together from your favorite T.V. show, Survivor? You were so happy to get it, and I felt like I banked some major future mother-in-law points for going through the trouble of ordering it. I was elated to have met your son; I wanted you to be happy too. I saw how much you struggled by putting everyone’s needs a mile and a half before yours. I wanted you to have something that brought a little joy too. I also remember the bedazzled snake shirt you gifted me that I didn’t appreciate — or at least it may have seemed that way to you. I wore it once; I felt like a brat for that. It just wasn’t my style. I’m thinking back now and realize you didn’t have a lot of extra money to spend on me that year. Thank you, and I’m sorry I didn’t wear it more often.

One more thing I have to get off my chest: Gifts never mattered to me. It was nice to know you were thinking of us, but I knew you didn’t have much to give. I never cared what you got the kids for Christmas. I never wanted anything from you but random weekday visits once in a while to spend time with your grandkids while I snuck in a speedy-but-serene shower. Those days are neither here nor there now. But I want you to know that I know you love my kids. And I know you also struggle deeply with depression.

I understand. It’s okay. And I love you.

Remember on the first Mother’s Day after the split when I brought you a large Starbucks latte? It was a weird day because you were visiting the family at our old house without me. It was only a few days prior that I made the gut-wrenching decision to do what was best for me and remove myself from the home I shared with your son.

I’m sorry. I’m all over the place typing this letter right now.

I never met anyone who loves coffee more than me until I met you. I love that about you. I thoroughly enjoyed brewing you a fresh pot on Wednesday nights when you would come down to town visit once in a while. Anyway, I guess none of that matters now. What matters to me is that you know every ounce of that Starbucks coffee was filled with my love and respect for you as a mother, my mother-in-law for fourteen years, and my kids’ grandmother until the end of time.

Love Always,

Your Grieving and Healing Ex-Daughter-in-Law

—

This post was previously published on Open Letters To.

***

—

Photo credit: Unsplash