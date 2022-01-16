An Open Letter to the Guy Who Shamed Me on YouTube for My Bachelorette Party Fifteen Years Ago

Dear Bachelorette Bully (aka — Micropenis Man),

Alright, I know, cheap shot throwing that ‘micropenis’ shade right off the bat, but I know it got your attention. And you kind of deserve the below-the-belt jab to your manhood after telling the world it was my fault for being shit on by my ex-husband — fifteen years of marriage and two kids later.

I tried to be kind during the first round in the ring with you. I was empathetic like I always am and swallowed my warranted rage for someone else’s despicable behavior like I always do. So, why do I think that article fell flat on views? Because it wasn’t nearly nasty (or witty) enough, and you got away with being a jerk — again. Well, I’ve got news for you: I’ve grown weary of being “kind” and “nice.” I am not the same woman I was six months ago, and that is Bad News Bears for jackasses like you.

. . .

You miserable man, you. Yes, I want to know: Who in the fuck hurt you? And why are you such a disrespectful womanizing jerk?

Since I’ve already gone past the point of vulnerability with you and the rest of the world, I may as well keep going: Your vlog was nauseating for me to watch again. My heart dropped the first time I discovered it, and I still had to take frequent breaks from your stupid male chauvinistic face the second time around.

*takes a swig of coffee followed by three cleansing breaths*

Shall we continue?

Mmmm, I do love smoking sausage. But in no way, shape or form was I asking for a ‘pass.’ I was entirely in the wrong for my behavior that night; I made a mistake. Nonetheless, I do agree, your video was quite entertaining. I’ll own up to it anytime you want to bring it up. Have you ever slipped up, say, at a Bachelor party before? I’m only human — are you? You seem a bit more like an Alpha Monster than a decent part of humanity. I never had the heart to tell my ex-husband that I sucked the stripper’s dick because I thought it would crush him to pieces. I chose to take responsibility for my behavior quietly instead. I sat with that guilt and shame for almost fifteen years as it devoured me from the inside out. I vowed to myself that nothing like that would ever happen again; I would never lose control like that for as long as I lived— and I didn’t.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I honored my vows — my ex-husband didn’t.

. . .

I hear you about the ‘dramatic flair’ comment. Thank you for the compliment. But I choose to see my story as more of a traumatic affair. Oh, and the ‘downward spiral’ you speak of had started spinning long before the newsflash about the fifteen-second blowjob aired.

You bet your ginger ass I wrote this story for the whole world to read. It freed me from captivity that my ex-husband would have been the gatekeeper of if I hadn’t. I will never regret the vulnerability I’ve shown to the world — or to anyone in my life for that matter. Strong, Successful — wha? What planet on you on, man? What about degrading women while you sit in your ’91 Honda Civic says Strong and Successful?

Get outta here.

You’re also certainly entitled to your faulty opinion of me, but for the record: not a single soul knew about my blog except my ex-husband, so, if anyone knows — he was the one who told them where to find me.

Not his best moment — if you ask me.

. . .

Closing Thoughts

I’m willing to let bygones be bygones. But to be completely honest with you, hearing my words come out of your mouth is the epitome of validation for a mere blogger like myself.

Thank you.

One more thing: Call it shallow if you’d like, but yes, size does matter to me. You’re right; I don’t know how big your dick is. But it doesn’t matter because I would date a decent man with a micropenis any day over having a knucklehead like you in my life.

Appreciatively,

Your Friendly Neighborhood Whore Next Door

P.S. — Lastly, I’d like to take full responsibility for every single word I just wrote and apologize to you. I don’t know you, and you don’t know me. This letter was me projecting every ounce of angst I feel toward my ex-husband onto you — and that’s not fair or kind. It’s nothing personal, man. I wish you all the best with battling your own demons and deficits.

. . .

And that, my friends, is how you handle bullies, crush up their teeny tiny lemons, and make a refreshing glass of lemonade!

For your viewing unpleasantries and entertainment:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

—

This post was previously published on Open Letters To.

***

You might also like these from The Good Men Project:

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash