An Open Letter to the Woman Who Cut in Front of Me at In-N-Out Burger

Dear Ms. Denali,

Who in the f*ck do you think you are?

Judging from your “21 JOKER” personalized license plate — obviously, someone better than the four cars waiting patiently in the driveline in triple-digit degree weather behind you to put their burger and fry order in. I know you saw all of us waiting in line and decided to cut in front of us anyway by the way you anxiously twirled your hair and looked the other way.

Some people just don’t care. And nothing I do will make them considerate all of a sudden.

My first thought was to charge your stupid SUV with my Scion xB. But, until I get my renewal in the mail, my Driver’s License is expired right now. I can barely afford car insurance on an accident-free day, so I decided anything that caused me more stress wasn’t a good solution. Second, I thought about whaling on my horn until you were so guilt-ridden that you pulled out of line with your trunk between your legs. But these days, you never know what the other person’s reaction will be, and I have two kids that need me to stick around. It wasn’t until my third and final thought where I had my “A-ha” moment.

Some people just don’t care. And nothing I do will make them considerate all of a sudden. It’s jokers like you in this world that make me a firm believer in the tried-and-true theory of Karma.

Enjoy your meal. I hope nobody spits in it — except I kind of do.

Insincerely,

The Silver Scion

—

This post was previously published on Open Letters To.

***

—

Photo credit: Unsplash