An Open Letter to the Woman Who Cut in Front of Me at In-N-Out Burger

An Open Letter to the Woman Who Cut in Front of Me at In-N-Out Burger

Some people just don’t care. And nothing I do will make them considerate all of a sudden.

by

 

Dear Ms. Denali,

Who in the f*ck do you think you are?

Judging from your “21 JOKER” personalized license plate — obviously, someone better than the four cars waiting patiently in the driveline in triple-digit degree weather behind you to put their burger and fry order in. I know you saw all of us waiting in line and decided to cut in front of us anyway by the way you anxiously twirled your hair and looked the other way.

Some people just don’t care. And nothing I do will make them considerate all of a sudden.

My first thought was to charge your stupid SUV with my Scion xB. But, until I get my renewal in the mail, my Driver’s License is expired right now. I can barely afford car insurance on an accident-free day, so I decided anything that caused me more stress wasn’t a good solution. Second, I thought about whaling on my horn until you were so guilt-ridden that you pulled out of line with your trunk between your legs. But these days, you never know what the other person’s reaction will be, and I have two kids that need me to stick around. It wasn’t until my third and final thought where I had my “A-ha” moment.

Some people just don’t care. And nothing I do will make them considerate all of a sudden. It’s jokers like you in this world that make me a firm believer in the tried-and-true theory of Karma.

Enjoy your meal. I hope nobody spits in it — except I kind of do.

Insincerely,

The Silver Scion

This post was previously published on Open Letters To.

***

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

About Divina Grey

Divina Grey is a ferocious woman and mother rebuilding her life one article at a time. She likes ten-mile bike rides, singing and playing her guitar, an invigorating workout, and a cup of coffee so decadent she can feel the frothiness in her bones. She has stockpiled a collection of journals in an elegant wooden chest and is oozing with gratitude for the chance to share her staggering long-time love of writing with the world.

