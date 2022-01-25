An Open Letter to Those Who Have Lost Friends to COVID and Willful Ignorance

Dear Friends, clients, and family who’ve lost or come close to losing loved ones to death from COVID,

I’m a therapist, and I know all of us have a variety of feelings, and levels and stages of grief, depending on when and how our loved ones died, or suffered from COVID. Our feelings vary from grief to relief depending on whether they died or not.

Those of us who lost people at the beginning of the pandemic experienced all the stages of grief, along with intense fear and foreboding. The virus was a killer and there seemed to be no escape beyond isolation. So we isolated and grieved. It was a tragically dark time for us all.

Then, a few months in, some of our family and friends caught COVID and survived! We felt anxiety while they were ill, then hope and joy when they recovered. People were still dying from COVID, and we knew how fortunate we were that our loved ones lived.

My son, my niece, a friend who went to the hospital and came home three weeks later with oxygen, all came through the fatal threat of the virus. to the other side. My friend on oxygen survived, and a year later is doing well and no longer requires oxygen

My son has long COVID, complete with brain fog, fatigue, and neurological symptoms almost a year after he recovered. My niece is fully recovered.

Then the vaccine arrived, and even though the president at that time used the power of the office to speed it through and increase production, he also told people not to get it. When he got COVID himself and received all the best treatment, he downplayed the disease, even as Herman Cain, and others of his supporters died all around him from COVID they were exposed to at his rallies and in the White House.

Now his followers want praise for his actions to get the vaccine to the public after his initial delay, but they also booed him at a rally when he finally, two years in, told them he’d gotten the vaccine and so should they. They actually booed their hero/god. He had built a Frankenstein monster and could no longer control it.

Evangelicals and pastors of non-denominational megachurches led the charge into the anti-vaccine narrative. They preach against the vaccine from the pulpit to large crowds gathered in their megachurches.

The teachings of these churches are why one friend refused the vaccine and ended our friendship over it. Either God would heal her or she would die because God decided it was her time. It was the first time I’d heard the religious arguments.

My client’s loved one distrusted the government and big pharma. He was a supporter of the former president. He died.

How exactly this type of religion and politics fit together to go against a life-saving vaccine during a world-wide pandemic is still largely a mystery to me, even though I’ve tried to understand it, and have written about that unholy alliance.

Regardless of how, both the right and the religious right convinced a significant number of people not to get vaccinated. These “people” they convinced are our loved ones. Yours, mine and ours. They aren’t faceless percentages, they are people we love and used to interact with, sometimes daily, sometimes within our own homes.

These are the people it’s the most difficult to grieve. Not because we aren’t deeply sad at their loss, but because it was preventable.

Grieving is never easy. Most of us find ways to blame ourselves, try to think of how we could have prevented the death, or regret our last interactions with those who died. That’s human nature. It’s not healthy, and needs to be worked through and released as we go through the process of grief.

COVID makes processing and releasing blame and shame over a loved one’s death much more difficult. If we aren’t blaming ourselves, wondering what we could have done differently or better, we’re blaming the one who died. COVID makes it easier to do that if our loved one wasn’t vaccinated. We can blame them for not getting the vaccine, for believing the combination of religious ignorance and political ambitious propoganda.

However, they aren’t to blame. The blame lies in the propaganda pushers, the politicians and religious megalomaniacs who led the evangelical megachurches our loved ones attended.

While I’m still researching, I no longer care why this unholy alliance has chosen this hill to die on. Except most of them are vaccinated, so they aren’t likely to die, just their congregants and constituents.

I don’t care because logical arguments won’t change the minds of loved ones who won’t get the vaccine. Apparently even having the former president change his mind and urge followers to get vaccines won’t help. Perhaps if the so-called pastors changed their teachings, not Jesus’ teachings but the ones they’ve mangled and manufactured, some hearts could be moved to get the vaccine.

Until that happens or hell freezes over, all we can do is grieve our losses, or celebrate recoveries. Or, we can appeal to our loved ones through love. Even though I tried and failed at that with the friend who’s story I’ve linked below, it is possible to reach others through our intense love for them.

I’m not above asking them to do it for me and their love for me and mine for them. Or for their children and grandchildren. I’ve offered to go with them to get the vaccine, and watch over them after if they’re afraid of side effects.

Originally, my own son was concerned about getting the vaccine, even after he’d had COVID. I didn’t try to manipulate him. I simply provided him with all the information, pro and con, provided reassurance with evidence when possible, and told him I wanted him to live. I agreed with his fears while calmly discussing the alternatives. He chose to get the vaccine.

Fortunately he wasn’t basing his reluctance on religion or politics, so he could think rationally about it.

I’m not suggesting you bury your feelings of terror and rage about loved ones who won’t get the vaccine. I do suggest you approach them with love and as much calm as you can muster. I also suggest that you validate their fears, which is really what underlies the propaganda they espouse, while offering your concern for their lives.

As for blame, let’s do all we can to out the political confirmation bias and ambition of the propaganda, and irrationality and religious ideas not based in true Christian thought, that are misleading our loved ones, sometimes to their deaths. If there is one mind to change and one life to save, we will have honored our lost loved one. Even if we weren’t able to change theirs.

With Concern,

Someone who hears you and cares

