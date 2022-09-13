Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / An Overview of EMDR Therapy & Its Use in PTSD Treatment

An Overview of EMDR Therapy & Its Use in PTSD Treatment

EMDR therapy is a revolutionary technique with a unique approach to helping people overcome trauma and its lasting effects.

by Leave a Comment

 

This article was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

EMDR therapy is a revolutionary technique with a unique approach to helping people overcome trauma and its lasting effects. Here, you will learn more about how EMDR can aid you or a loved one and be an effective alternative to more well-known treatments like cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT).

What Is EMDR & How Does It Work?

EMDR Therapy stands for Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing, and this technique was developed due to the discovery that the pain from traumatic events was correlated with rapid eye movement.

By controlling these movements with a mental health professional guiding them while simultaneously having the patient expose themselves to their past trauma through imagined exposure and visualization, people can become desensitized to their distressing thoughts and images.

Instead of avoiding these uncomfortable memories, following the finger movements, along with tapping and other sounds, essentially serves as a distraction to the emotions and sensations. By not responding to them, over time, you’re training your brain by changing your thoughts and feelings towards trauma, and this leads to healing.

EMDR works a lot like exposure therapy in this way, and like other methods, it can take time to process these feelings and emotions and become desensitized, and each session will become easier to cope with over time. In fact, EMDR is broken up into eight separate phases to help facilitate this gradual change.

Like anything, the rate at which someone improves can vary from person to person, but people tend to see positive changes within just a few sessions, which typically last anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes and either once or twice per week.

However, if you decide to try EMDR, do not be alarmed if it takes longer to improve; in fact, some people report feeling worse for a little while, but this is temporary, and it’s all part of the healing process.

Additional Resources For EMDR

Although this brief overview of EMDR can give you a basic idea of how this technique works, if you’re looking for more information about this type of psychotherapy, BetterHelp has in-depth resources about EMDR therapy that can answer more of your questions about what to expect, including what each phase consists of.

While EMDR therapy is somewhat new in the grand scheme of things and is considered to be nontraditional, it is an evidence-based technique, and mental health professionals all over are being trained in this method to help patients, and it’s even endorsed by the US government to help veterans with PTSD. Nonetheless, EMDR is useful for all forms of traumatic experiences along with related disorders like depression, anxiety, and OCD.

In addition to providing more details on EMDR, the link above will point you in the direction of finding a licensed professional online who can help you overcome trauma. EMDR can be done in person and virtually, and many people have seen success with either method.

Also, if you are an individual who feels that they’d benefit a lot from speaking about their past experiences, talk therapy can be effective when used in conjunction with EMDR, and the personalized advice can give you additional ways of coping with stress and anxiety, even if it’s unrelated to trauma.

Both traditional and nontraditional strategies have different things to offer, so you can take advantage of them and give yourself the best chance of healing from trauma.

Conclusion

EMDR may be a modern psychotherapy technique and has only been around for 30 years, but that’s enough time to have research and scientific backing to support its efficacy.  At the end of the day, EMDR works by changing your thoughts and feelings towards past traumatic experiences, and this is a fundamental strategy for other popular techniques such as cognitive behavioral therapy and related ones like exposure and response prevention (ERP). With that in mind, you’re bound to find something that works, and your PTSD can become a thing of the past and not your future.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

