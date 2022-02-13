Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Anaya Finds Out Where Bacon Comes From [Video]

Anaya Finds Out Where Bacon Comes From [Video]

Have you snook to eat bacon when you weren’t supposed to?

by Leave a Comment

 

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

.

.

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
no
00:02
no i didn’t have not
00:05
that thing is running
00:07
so have you ever taken why do you guys
00:09
believe a thing that
00:12
that is not a human hello hello hello
00:14
look at me i’ve been fresh i’ve been
00:16
walking with my savior yes i’m trying to
00:18
do my best yes i’m just a bag of bones
00:20
trying to shake up by the flesh when you
00:22
see me never stress when you see me see
00:24
me see me you say hello hello
00:29
she’s like
00:30
she’s ready okay all right
00:33
let me tighten it for you
00:37
this is reaching into my
00:42
eyes that better yes
00:45
okay let me see
00:49
all right are you ready
00:51
okay
00:52
mom
00:54
what’s your name
00:55
maya
00:58
what’s your name
01:03
my name is the name that we gave you
01:06
when you were born
01:11
it starts with the what
01:12
what does your name start with
01:15
okay so what’s your name
01:17
micah
01:18
it’s anaya
01:23
you always tell people your name is maya
01:25
but your name is anaya
01:27
mom my name is
01:30
mom anaya comes up
01:34
okay
01:38
okay i just want you to know that this
01:40
test wants you to tell the whole truth
01:42
okay
01:44
so you have to tell the whole truth not
01:46
just part of it so anaya naya is like a
01:49
shortened version of your name but your
01:51
name is anaya don’t mommy
02:04
okay
02:14
have you ever
02:16
snuck
02:18
and ate bacon when you weren’t supposed
02:20
to
02:24
do that in years
02:28
[Music]
02:33
lat in this last
02:35
eight months have you
02:38
here night in this week
02:40
have you snook to eat bacon when you
02:43
weren’t supposed to
02:46
you know the deal that we make when
02:48
you’re supposed to eat a bite of oatmeal
02:49
and then a bite of a bacon have you ever
02:52
skipped a bite of oatmeal
02:54
yes
02:56
thank you
03:00
[Laughter]
03:08
[Music]
03:15
what do you mean comes with where does
03:16
it come from like what does it make love
03:20
what is it made of
03:22
bacon comes from pink
03:24
pig so basically you love pig
03:27
you like to eat pigs
03:29
they need bacon is gross whoa so no
03:33
bacon tomorrow
03:35
i think my mind is awesome
03:43
okay
03:44
afternoon
03:57
do you eat your boogies no
04:03
i do
04:03
[Music]
04:04
[Laughter]
04:08
it’s okay you’re not gonna get in
04:10
trouble it’s okay
04:11
all right
04:12
so
04:14
hmm
04:20
well that thing is wrong
04:23
this thing is wrong yeah okay because
04:25
you’ve never done that you’ve never
04:27
eaten your boogies
04:28
well i just dig them i don’t
04:31
have you ever tasted that’s what dad’s
04:33
done i don’t pick my nose and eat my
04:35
boogies but that thing said
04:38
wait does that thing
04:39
hold on i have a question have you ever
04:41
tasted your boogies
04:45
a little bit okay all right well that’s
04:47
okay tell me the thing that i told you
04:51
is there a shark in our house
04:54
he there was never a shirt in the house
05:00
okay
05:03
[Music]
05:05
do you like to wear dresses
05:11
okay
05:12
do you like
05:14
to wear crowns
05:17
yes i even have clowns oh you do
05:21
wow oh only one do you have powers
05:26
no
05:27
you don’t
05:29
even think i have powers well
05:31
you told me one time that you have
05:33
powers
05:34
no i told you guys that you have powers
05:37
i don’t want you guys to have powers and
05:39
i think i didn’t think that i had powers
05:42
oh
05:44
okay
05:45
good anything you want to add to that
06:04
is there a christmas tree in our house
06:05
when it’s christmas
06:09
yes oh okay good job naya have you ever
06:12
been to space
06:14
no
06:16
okay
06:17
are you sure
06:24
have you ever
06:27
done skydiving
06:34
what does skydiving mean when you jump
06:36
out of the plane
06:38
and land on the ground
06:41
i never even done that before you guys
06:43
never
06:45
let me do that because i’m a kid okay
06:48
okay
06:50
do you sometimes throw away your
06:51
broccoli i mean your uh
06:53
your vegetables when you’re supposed to
06:55
eat it
06:57
yeah because they’re gross
07:00
um do you sometimes
07:02
eat your brother’s food fries chips
07:06
stuff that he has on his plate
07:09
well
07:10
i only ain’t jacking about them now
07:15
with my real brothers
07:17
and snacks with my real brothers
07:23
because he’s cute
07:27
have you ever
07:29
taken
07:30
one of mommy’s gummy bears without me
07:32
knowing
07:39
you should do that one day
07:41
have you ever done it no
07:45
no i didn’t have not
07:47
that thing is running
07:50
so have you ever taken why do you guys
07:52
believe a thing that
07:54
that is not a human
07:56
i don’t know man that’s a really good
07:58
question
07:59
you’ve never taken one of my gummy bears
08:00
without me knowing no
08:03
no
08:04
no
08:08
yeah
08:09
what is it tell me it seems like you
08:11
were about to
08:12
explain why it might think that you’re
08:14
lying
08:16
mom yes
08:20
why
08:22
did you one of your candies before but i
08:26
had it
08:28
oh so not ryan shared with you
08:31
no he did not don’t like candy that i
08:34
can’t have
08:36
and he didn’t stand with
08:39
do me know which candy that is mom my
08:42
sour patch kids yes
08:45
and you know he never did that before oh
08:47
me wired it you know what that might
08:49
have been and he was flying trying to
08:52
hide from you
08:54
and you guys is
08:56
closeted
09:00
i’m going to stop you because yeah all
09:01
the teeth this is about you it’s not
09:03
about right the question was did you
09:06
ever still all right so i believe you i
09:09
kind of do believe you
09:10
um
09:13
when it was quiet
09:14
i know
09:15
i already investigated this do you ever
09:18
sneak out of quiet time
09:24
oh one time
09:27
[Music]
09:28
yes i well yes i did but
09:32
i mean more than once
09:34
i did not do that
09:36
you only did it one time ever
09:39
yeah i only need to do it one time feel
09:41
wide then no no no no not theo no no no
09:44
no that’s all my favorite time about
09:45
that
09:51
the real things i say
09:58
what
09:59
the real thing she says is true
10:03
who’s the better cook me or dad
10:05
you can only choose one you can’t say
10:07
both
10:13
[Music]
10:25
[Music]
10:30
who’s the better cook you know it is i
10:33
don’t know i need you to tell me you
10:35
know it is
10:37
so good
10:40
who’s the better club maya
10:57
why do you think daddy better cook
11:01
i don’t know i just think
11:04
okay
11:06
well i guess if she’s never really had
11:07
my cooking
11:11
all right awesome good job nia great
11:14
round of applause tonight
11:16
let’s take off her thank you for telling
11:18
me baby
11:19
you did really good
11:22
are you okay
11:24
i know everybody’s excited to see what
11:25
anaya got for christmas for that you’re
11:27
gonna have to wait till christmas
11:28
morning but let’s see what she asked for
11:31
what do you guys want for christmas
11:33
a princess
11:36
a princess mermaid and an elsa necklace
11:39
and an elsa necklace
11:41
[Music]
11:52
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

PinShare1

