Ancient Wisdom for Modern Living, From Confucius, Seneca and Aristotle

There is nothing new under the sun. It’s an old saying, but it’s true.

The ancient world has always been a source of wisdom and wonder. Centuries of knowledge has changed millions of lives before us and continue to inspire, guide and show us better paths for a more fulfilling life.

Once every quarter, it pays to take a moment for introspection and reflect on your life. What could you change to improve your life?

What habits and behaviours can you keep to do more of what’s already working? How can you improve your relationships with those around you?

The process of becoming wise, healthy, and wealthy is through accumulating knowledge over time. Better wisdom can help us make the best life-changing decisions and lead a better life.

Aristotle knew all about how to make the most of your life.

He said that happiness is found in satisfying our basic needs like food and shelter first, but then we need to focus on people, activities, and things that fully engage us.

“Happiness is the meaning and the purpose of life, the whole aim and end of human existence,” he said.

Plato argued that there are three parts of the human soul: reason, appetite (physical urges), and will(emotion). He says reason should rule over appetite and will because they can be very dangerous when left unchecked.

“Human behavior flows from three main sources: desire, emotion, and knowledge,” Plato said.

Time is finite. When you think of time as a resource you can waste or put to good use, your perception of life and making the most of it changes.

“When you waste a moment, you have killed it in a sense, squandering an irreplaceable opportunity. But when you use the moment properly, filling it with purpose and productivity, it lives on forever,” Menachem Mendel Schneerson once said.

Time will always be on your side when you make rational, better, and good decisions. Make a wrong decision that affects other areas of your life, and in the future, you will regret how you put your past time to use.

Approach life with a beginner’s mindset, and you will consistently grow and become a better version of yourself.

Learn from almost everything around you. Make a deliberate effort to learn from intelligent people actively. And don’t forget to the wisdom to practice. Keep learning how to live a better and more fulfilling life.

Confucious said, “By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest.”

The human mind is naturally curious: nurture the instinct to explore or learn and you will improve your ability to make better and wiser decisions for every area of your life.

Leo Tolstoy was right, “We can know only that we know nothing. And that is the highest degree of human wisdom.”

“Meaning” is a good thing. Life is pretty useless without it: if you can find meaning in what you do for a living, find it outside work.

By all means, discover and pursue something that to life for that makes you come alive.

Gordon Livingston said it beautifully, “The three components of happiness are something to do, someone to love, and something to look forward to.”

Learn to seize every single day and make it count.

Roman poet Horace reminds us to “seize the day” when he said “carpe diem (literally means “pluck the day”) in his Odes, written over 2,000 years ago.

Don’t live in the past or stay in the future when you have the present to live life to the full. We are happiest when activities and events of the present consume us.

To make the most of your time, do more of what guarantees control of your time. “The greatest hindrance of life is the waiting for tomorrow and the loss of today,” Seneca said.

Don’t spend life in a way that makes you lose complete freedom to do more of what makes you come alive.

Pursue your true north unapologetically.

Your present work-life should help you live life to the fullest or help you buy time to do what you really want for a fulfilling life.

“We have two lives, and the second begins when we realize we only have one,” Confucius said. Learn to cultivate opportunities to make life easier, better and fulfilling.

