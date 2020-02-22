Get Daily Email
Andrea Gibson – 'An Insider's Guide on How to Be Sick'

Andrea Gibson – ‘An Insider’s Guide on How to Be Sick’

“You will never have a greater opportunity to learn to love your enemy, than when your enemy is your own red blood.”

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
Never say the words, “This is not my life.”
00:05
This pain that wakes you, screaming into the muzzle of the night,
00:08
that woke your lover, chased her to another room,
00:10
to another life.
00:11
This fevered fainting. This tremoring chest.
00:14
These lungs like a mangled kite. This panic like a cave of bats.
00:18
This nurse drawing blood wearing doubled gloves.
00:20
This insurance doesn’t cover that.
00:22
This hurried paycheck of a doctor after doctor after doctor.
00:24
This stethoscope that never hears your heart.
00:27
This hospital bed. This fluorescent dark.
00:29
This savior prescription with side effects worse than the disease.
00:32
This please, let me have one month where I read more poems
00:35
than warning labels.
00:36
This not knowing what the test will say.
00:38
This pray, pray, pray.
00:40
This airplane’s medical emergency landing.
00:42
The shame when you can’t walk, shame when you can’t fuck,
00:46
shame when you’re home alone sobbing on another Friday night.
00:49
Say, “This is my life. This is my precious life.”
00:54
This is how badly I want to live.
00:57
Say sometimes you have to keep pulling yourself up by the whip,
01:01
take punch after punch to the face forward,
01:03
to the head up, and still uncurl the fist of your grief
01:07
like a warm blanket on the cool earth of your faith.
01:09
Say every waiting room is a kiln where you finally take shape
01:13
to fit into the keyhole of your own gritty heart.
01:16
To open mercy. To open your siren throat.
01:18
Say every fever is a love note to remind you
01:21
there are better things to be than cool.
01:23
Fuck cool.
01:24
Fuck every pair of skinny jeans
01:26
from the months your muscles started atrophying to a size 2.
01:29
Say fuck you to anyone who asked you if you eat enough.
01:32
Say how do you not know that is so fucking rude.
01:35
Remember, you never have an obligation to quiet the hurricane in your chest,
01:39
especially on a day when another healthy person
01:41
suggests you would feel so much better
01:44
if you would just focus your breath into a Buddha beam of light,
01:47
like that light might miraculously dissolve the knife
01:49
that had been churning in your kidneys the last six fucking months.
01:53
Say sunshine, please, go back to your job
01:56
at the aromatherapy aisle at Whole Foods and leave me alone.
01:59
I know how to talk to God,
02:01
and God does not expect me to use my inside voice.
02:03
God knows how goddamn hard I am working to become a smooth stone
02:09
so I can skip on my back across this red, red sea,
02:12
so I can trust deep in my screaming bones,
02:15
everything, everything, everything is a lesson.
02:18
Lesson number one to infinity.
02:21
You will never have a greater opportunity to learn to love your enemy
02:26
than when your enemy is your own red blood.
02:29
Truce is a word made of velvet. Wear it everywhere you go.
02:35
Thank you.
02:36
(cheers and applause)
02:37
Alright, I have one more poem. It’s funny as fuck.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

