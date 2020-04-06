Angelica Maria Aguilera – ‘Dear Shakespeare’

Professor tells us to clear our desks

00:05

in order to make room

00:07

for the greatest writer that has ever lived.

00:11

I tuck away my worn copy of Borderlands,

00:14

as a brick of white men proverbs entitled The Best of Shakespeare

00:19

is cemented onto my desk instead.

00:22

In the first sonnet we read, Shakespeare refers to women

00:25

as a deceiving hell that all men are led to.

00:29

Hey, thanks, Shakespeare!

00:31

How did you know “Deceiving Hell” was my nickname?

00:34

I tattooed it on my lower back

00:35

and now it’s how I sign all of my emails!

00:38

Thanks for the quick response!

00:40

Totally looking forward to meeting you in person.

00:43

Sincerely yours,

00:45

Deceiving Hell

00:48

“Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?”

00:51

“Thou art more lovely and more temperate.”

00:54

Dear Shakespeare,

00:55

Why don’t you compare me to the sun?

00:58

Because, if you touched me, I would kill you.

01:02

Hamlet, Scene 3,

01:03

one of Shakespeare’s most famous lines reads:

01:06

“The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”

01:11

Really?

01:14

Because, actually, methinks the lady “doth not protest” enough,

01:18

Shakespeare.

01:19

Methinks the lady is still protesting 300 years after your work was published.

01:24

Methinks why am I forced to sit in a class that acknowledges your work

01:28

but not the imperialism or sexism it’s built on?”

01:32

Methinks why is it when Cardi B makes up a word,

01:36

she gets called ratchet?

01:37

Meanwhile, your plays are comprised of literal gibberish

01:42

and you’re named a literary genius.

01:44

It’s wild how you died 400 years ago, but are still somehow

01:48

the loudest, whitest voice in the classroom.

01:52

If all of the world is a stage, who are the conductors of our curriculum?

01:58

Methinks it’s about time to flip the script,

02:03

Shakespeare.

02:05

Thank you.

02:07

(cheers and applause)

