Anime Film Review: MOBLIE SUIT GUNDAM: FREEDOM

Well, this movie is most definitely a continuation of the much beloved GUNDAM SEED. You can thoroughly enjoy this film cold. GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM accomplishes much in a two hour time-run, and has ZERO filler. But long time fans, like myself, will benefit immediately from the payoffs from GUNDAM SEED DESTINY.

FREEDOM builds off of DESTINY comfortably, the filmmakers don’t reinvent the wheel. The tensions between “naturals” and “coordinators”is still prevalant. Natural is a term that refers to a naturally born human being, who has not undergone the process of genetic enhancement that creates Coordinators.

For all the space & land based mech carnage, GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM has a very anti-war message. The horrors of war and the civilian casualties are sometimes graphically displayed. It also comments on the evils of segregation, discrimination and the consequences of those issues to society.



The film goes a long way towards showing that while free will is messy, it’s ultimately worth the cost to retain one’s own self determination.

All the main characters are well written even characters that were previously despised in the last series ( looking at you Shinn Asuka).

I was taken with nostalgia of the animation, mech design and music which is both updated and still riffs off familiar themes. So many times there were callbacks that had the audience jumping out of our seats. It’s truly a love letter to the 20 years of MOBLE SUIT GUNDAM fans.

The music and animation is stellar. The iconic songs manage to be both novel and nostalgic. We get both remixes of classic Gundam Seed tunes and new songs done by long time Gundam Seed artists.



Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Is definitely worth going to the cinema to see it at least once. It’s scale and action is amazing. The primary and extended cast for both SEED and SEED Destiny all return in one form or another. There is a lot of playing to nostalgia on the visual side of things.

We get to see both older hero mecha and new designs made especially for the film. Moreover, characters and objects from Gundam Seed spin-offs like MSV and Astray appear in the backgrounds, and much of the new technology seen in the film is familiar but next level.

In general, the animation is fast and fluid—and any CGI used melds perfectly into the 2D animation style. On the character design front, the women characters are all a bit more fan-serviceable, (more on that later) but I suppose it’s keeping up with modern anime aesthetics.

Much of the non-Kira-related focus is spent on Shin, Luna, Hilda, and the new character Agnes Giebenrath-and the interpersonal drama between them. Mu, Captain Ramius, and Cagalli get a few moments in the spotlight. The love triangles are fast and furious and the dialogue (I viewed the English dubbed version) was charmingly melodramatic.

Surprisingly, despite being the protagonist of both SEED and SEED Destiny, Athrun has a minor role in the GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM, But a little Athrun goes a long way!

That said, each of our heroes has a decent arc, seeing the band back together after such a long time is great. The new antagonists to our heroes, “villains” would be generous. they’re generally one-note. They have cool designs no personality. The Coordinator Prime Minister does chew some scenery however.

The fan service has been taken up a notch. Which depends upon your preference. There are a bunch of low angle and gratuitous cleavage and booty shots. The women’s new flight suits are a bit tight. Most notably Lacus’ has quite a few “Rouge from X-Men 96” booty shots that are distracting in the powerhouse third act.

The other thing is I think the editing was a bit janky as certain characters seem to jump from place to place or mecha to mecha without warning or reason—especially in the film’s climax.

This is firmly the GUNDAM SEED universe. The characters feel consistent in their execution and the main theme of “destiny” versus “free will” is explored well.

Focusing on how that show’s events continue to affect Kira and Lacus into the future was the emotional core of the film. A MUST SEE for fans of Gundam Seed & Gundam Seed Destiny.

Director : Mitsuo Fukuda DCP, color, in Japanese with English subtitles. With Soichiro Hoshi, Akira Ishida, Rie Tanaka, Kenichi Suzumura.

Release date : May 7, 2024 ( USA

Art Credit- Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.