We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Anna ŠVerclová – My Dad [Video]

Anna ŠVerclová – My Dad [Video]

"My dad loves two things in this world, beer and sex"

By Button Poetry

Anna Sverd Hetzer, performing at Park Square Theatre in Saint Paul, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
my dad loves two things in this world
00:05
beer and sex as a result I exist my dad
00:12
loves sitting around the house in his
00:14
underwear specifically at the kitchen
00:17
table specifically 20 year old
00:19
moth-eaten tighty whiteys from his first
00:21
marriage my dad’s favorite thing to do
00:24
when he’s sitting at the kitchen table
00:26
in his underwear is give me unsolicited
00:28
advice for instance always take
00:31
responsibility for your actions and
00:33
sleep naked to air everything out my
00:37
dad’s second favorite thing to do is
00:39
compare me to my mother and other women
00:41
like pointing to breasts and magazines
00:44
and telling me someday you’ll have
00:45
honker like that the more cushion the
00:47
better the pushin you know and kid if
00:49
you weren’t my daughter I’d probably
00:51
you it wasn’t until I got older
00:54
that I realized he wasn’t joking that
00:57
given the opportunity an unlocked door
00:59
another drink a thin sheet shorts riding
01:02
up just a little too high the door
01:04
cracked a little spotlight led in from
01:05
the hallway he would take it when I was
01:09
15 I woke up with his hand on my waist
01:11
in my bed I felt his hot breath in my
01:14
ear and something slipping between my
01:16
thighs I pretended to be asleep
01:18
pretended he was anyone else pretended
01:20
like I couldn’t smell his whiskey on my
01:22
neck like I couldn’t feel his calluses
01:24
on my skin in the morning the kitchen
01:27
floor was covered in cans and napkins
01:29
crumpled in corners in the morning my
01:31
legs were covered in bruises that year I
01:35
couldn’t go home for Thanksgiving
01:37
because of my bed that he thought was
01:39
his bed that he probably actually knew
01:41
was my bed that he slipped in that he
01:43
slept in that he slipped his hands
01:45
between that bed that smells like my
01:48
mother’s bed like my sister’s bed like
01:50
his breath like Coors Light ultra
01:52
another bed marked by his routine for
01:55
grazing hips and thighs grabbing and
01:58
squeezing and pushing and feeling to him
02:00
just another action he will never feel
02:02
responsible for because this was just a
02:04
mistake
02:05
can’t I just forgive him for this
02:06
mistake because he’s only human because
02:09
he pays the mortgage because he works
02:11
till the only thing awake is his drink –
02:13
the only thing he sees at the hall
02:14
light shining in on my body my dad loves
02:17
beer the way he loves his women in his
02:20
hands and he loves women the way he
02:23
loves beer empty and crushed up after
02:26
youth and he’ll wake up in the morning
02:29
and kick the cans around like nothing
02:31
happened like it could never be his
02:32
fault like nothing could ever be his
02:34
fault and I’ll clear the table wash the
02:37
dishes wait for my bruises to fade and
02:39
never ever sleep naked
02:44
[Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

