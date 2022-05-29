Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Announcing the Launch of the United Free Press – A New Association for Freedom of Speech in Journalism.

Announcing the Launch of the United Free Press – A New Association for Freedom of Speech in Journalism.

Are you worried by the exponential rise of journalistic censorship?

by Leave a Comment

 

By United Free Press

Press Release – 27th April 2022

Are you worried by the exponential rise of journalistic censorship?

Announcing the launch of The United Free Press – A new association for

freedom of speech in journalism.

In response to the accelerating censorship, de-platforming, and demonetisation

facing independent journalists, we have formed an association to defend the crucial

rights of free speech and journalistic integrity which are essential to a free, open

and transparent democratic society.

 

The United Free Press was created by a collective of independent journalists who

have endured censorship in all its forms, including harassement, de-platforming,

de-monetisation and cancel-culture.

 

The UFP aims to not only defend the freedom of speech within journalism but to

also restore credibility to journalism by ensuring that all members follow the

cornerstone of the association – the UFP Charter of Ethics – striving for the highest

standards of factual reporting, free from bias and vested interests.

 

We are calling for all involved in journalism, professional or amateur, to join us.

Our launch video can be viewed on our website: unitedfreepress.org

 

Kerry Murray

Founder and Chairman

United Free Press

[email protected]

Press release distributed by Pressat on behalf of United Free Press , on Thursday 28 April, 2022. For more information subscribe and follow https://pressat.co.uk/

Previously Published on pressat.co.uk

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Pressat

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x