By United Free Press
Press Release – 27th April 2022
Are you worried by the exponential rise of journalistic censorship?
Announcing the launch of The United Free Press – A new association for
freedom of speech in journalism.
In response to the accelerating censorship, de-platforming, and demonetisation
facing independent journalists, we have formed an association to defend the crucial
rights of free speech and journalistic integrity which are essential to a free, open
and transparent democratic society.
The United Free Press was created by a collective of independent journalists who
have endured censorship in all its forms, including harassement, de-platforming,
de-monetisation and cancel-culture.
The UFP aims to not only defend the freedom of speech within journalism but to
also restore credibility to journalism by ensuring that all members follow the
cornerstone of the association – the UFP Charter of Ethics – striving for the highest
standards of factual reporting, free from bias and vested interests.
We are calling for all involved in journalism, professional or amateur, to join us.
Our launch video can be viewed on our website: unitedfreepress.org
Kerry Murray
Founder and Chairman
United Free Press
[email protected]
—
—
