By United Free Press

Press Release – 27th April 2022

Are you worried by the exponential rise of journalistic censorship?

Announcing the launch of The United Free Press – A new association for

freedom of speech in journalism.

In response to the accelerating censorship, de-platforming, and demonetisation

facing independent journalists, we have formed an association to defend the crucial

rights of free speech and journalistic integrity which are essential to a free, open

and transparent democratic society.

The United Free Press was created by a collective of independent journalists who

have endured censorship in all its forms, including harassement, de-platforming,

de-monetisation and cancel-culture.

The UFP aims to not only defend the freedom of speech within journalism but to

also restore credibility to journalism by ensuring that all members follow the

cornerstone of the association – the UFP Charter of Ethics – striving for the highest

standards of factual reporting, free from bias and vested interests.

We are calling for all involved in journalism, professional or amateur, to join us.

Our launch video can be viewed on our website: unitedfreepress.org

Kerry Murray

Founder and Chairman

United Free Press

[email protected]

Press release distributed by Pressat on behalf of United Free Press , on Thursday 28 April, 2022. For more information subscribe and follow https://pressat.co.uk/

—

Previously Published on pressat.co.uk

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock