Another Military Movie: The Outpost

The current movie now on-demand ‘The Outpost’, based on Jack Tapper’s book of the same name, centres around a group of American soldiers who must stand their own against an attack by the Taliban. I will admit that one of my favourite actors (Orlando Bloom) plays Captain Benjamin Keating in the film.

With all that said, It’s yet another cinematic glorification of what men do-destroy things. For centuries men have pillaged, men have raped, and plundered. I know this because I’ve studied gender history in uni. Generally speaking, war is a male domain, a male pursuit. Murder is something quite different, and both sexes are capable of doing it, for any number of reasons.

However, the noun definition of war according to Google dictionary is:

A state of armed conflict between different countries or different groups within a country.

It implies a systemic process of planning, collecting, manufacturing, and execution of action against another party. It is something planned between heads of states, military leaders, and others who hold authority.

Men are pushed to hold up an ideology via propaganda (even if they don’t wish to join in, peer pressure conquers that) and then they become pawns in a political game of higher-ups (who wield the power). The communal feeling of having ‘victory’ over another group, different in some way to the rival group, is euphoric and feeds a need for more and more violence. The infamous idea that ‘to the victors go the spoils’ (namely women and goods) is a good example of this.

Under the guise of political reasons, movies like these perpetuate the idea that the military-particularly the American military-is something to be proud of. They espouse noble ideas, to have men fight with each other for their country, but the military is patriarchy at it’s best. Or should I caution, American expansionism at its worst?

Is it noble to die in battle, leaving your family to grieve your loss?

Is it noble to return home after deployment with a missing limb or psychological issue, all of which leads to a poor position to find work and socialise?

Is it noble to shoot other men (as well as women and children), just because someone higher up says to do so out of an ideology that it’s ‘us against them’?

Is it noble to travel to a less developed country, a country riddled with war, famine, and corruption and treat its women as sexual objects (and get away with it, because law enforcement and courts are nothing like it is at home)?

Is it noble for men to return to ‘civil’ society and feel like ‘outcasts’ because for months, if not a year, they forged bonds with a few close ‘comrades’ who they fought next to?

Is it noble to be part of global warming? (Ammo, land mines, and bombs influence pollution).

Is it noble that men go into the military because they really have no other employment option? People require money to gain a post-secondary education and most recruits probably wouldn’t want to join ranks if they had another alternative.

Is it noble to spend so much money on the military when many citizens go without basic things and their own rights to shelter, safety, and employment aren’t met?

The military is a place where men flock to because they have no clue what their roles are now. Always wanting to help, to do, in this era where things are done digitally or by automation, they feel left out. One moment they’re living in a world where their physical prowess is important to hunt, to build, to sow their seed, and to ‘protect’ women and children against other tribes or realms, and now it’s all meaningless.

In a way, those structures are still there. Western society still has a hierarchy in a sense (celebrities are at the top, politicians, and professionals after them, and then all the commoners follow suit). These basic roles of men are no longer valid and it’s having effects everywhere. Due to this shift in society, they’re having trouble with women, with employment (so do women), and they face mental health issues (as do women). With modern technology, women’s economic/socio-political empowerment, and the need for peace to trade goods and services, men feel left out in the cold.

Besides having the weekend meet up in man caves, hunting, and sports, the military is the only way to feel that sense of ‘belonging’ of brotherhood or masculinity. Everywhere else is ‘feminised’ or ‘feels’ like their masculinity, toxic or not, isn’t welcome. Military recruitment centres and media services play on this need, to be heard, to have a sense of belonging to something. They know men, especially young men, feel frustrated with the world now and they use this frustration to enlarge the pool of potential soldiers.

This perpetuates a cycle, where these soldiers go off on deployment, then come back and become a burden on society for mental health or physical impairments. They rely on medication, abuse substances, and some end up on the street or prison because they had a hard time assimilating back into civilian life. This all makes them more frustrated with life because now they’ve lost a leg or arm, can’t work like normal, or they cower at a balloon popping or a car backfiring, and feel even less like a man.

They may even have domestic disputes and breakups, because they’re no longer ‘the man they were before’. This causes more trauma if there are children involved. These veterans may even consider suicide because they think it will fix everything wrong in their lives. All of this transmutes in the name of ‘being a man’ and ‘serving’ one’s country.

Could we consider changing this narrative? Could we consider the concept of what being a man is? Perhaps it means the opposite of what society has always thought it is. It’s becoming vulnerable, it’s realizing you’re not always right, and that you do more harm with violence.

***

