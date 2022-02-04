Anti-Racists Are Pro-Democracy — That’s Our Winning Message

The anti-racism movement needs a new name.

Not because there’s anything wrong with being anti-racist, obviously.

As someone who has been involved in the movement as an organizer, activist, or educator for 30-plus years, I’m proud to call myself an anti-racist.

In fact, I worry about anyone who isn’t or doesn’t.

Nonetheless, we need a name change or something to supplement the existing label — a different way of talking about who we are and what we want.

Because being against something doesn’t tell people what you’re for. And if folks are going to join a social movement, that part is sort of important.

Oh sure, they understand we’re working for the end of racism. But what does that mean in practice? As Americans, we’ve never lived in that place before, so knowing what it would look like if we got there is always speculative at best.

But we do have some general ideas.

What is the anti-racism movement fighting for? Ultimately, it’s more democracy

Ask most people in the anti-racism movement what they’re fighting for and what we’ll say is that we want a society in which the ability of people to fully participate in the decisions and institutions that shape their lives is made concrete, regardless of race.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In such a society as this:

Things like housing, food, and health care would be available to all as human rights, not merely commodities to be won or lost on the open market.

Racial gaps in measures of health and well-being would be substantially mitigated or eliminated.

All people would be able to find remunerative employment and participate actively in the decision-making process at their places of work.

All persons would be guaranteed high-quality educational resources, equitable access to enriched curriculum, early childhood education, and access to affordable college if that’s the path they choose.

Voting would be made easier for all, with adequate time for early voting, verifiable mail-in voting, easier registration, and paper trails for all ballots.

Policing and law enforcement would be fundamentally altered, transforming the scope and look of public safety in America. Law enforcement would be held accountable for abuses of power.

Local communities would control how policing — or whatever replaces it — operates on their streets, and resources currently spent on enforcement of low-level offenses would be redirected to preventative programs and more effective means of violence prevention.

There is obviously more to the anti-racism movement than this, and much about which activists within it disagree. But those are some basics of vision that most everyone in the anti-racism movement would accept as core ideas.

And those individual pieces of the anti-racist pie all have one thing in common — a crust, to extend the metaphor, holding them together:

They are all about democracy — its protection and extension, throughout the society.

From expanding voting opportunities to enhancing worker control over their places of employment to expanding community control over public safety, these goals of the anti-racism movement are all about the democratization of American life.

They are about enhancing the power of the people in ways that will make the promises of the country more real.

And if these above-mentioned visions all came about, we would certainly take that as evidence that we had defeated racism as a structural force.

That’s because ultimately, the anti-racism movement is a movement for more than just the end of racism — it’s a movement for full democracy in America, for everyone.

And that’s how we need to speak of it.

Oh, sure, we could say we’re fighting for social justice. But there are two problems.

First, it’s a vague concept that people don’t automatically understand.

And second, the right has effectively caricatured “social justice warriors” as overwrought performative activists and cancel-culture scolds — so going with that one won’t cut it.

We need a term everyone has heard — one that everyone more or less understands.

And more to the point: one that the right cannot as easily toxify with snark and bad faith the way they have social justice — or even anti-racism to some extent.

Democracy is that term.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s what the U.S. claims to be — O.K., a democratic republic, but you get the idea.

And the fact is, the right is attacking democracy — especially the notion of multicultural, pluralistic democracy. Some even admit it quite openly.

The right is openly assaulting democracy in rhetoric and actions

They say the poor and those who receive any kind of public assistance should not be allowed to vote.

They say only property owners should be allowed to vote.

They say only those who pay net income taxes and pass a civics test should be allowed to vote.

They say we shouldn’t have democratic elections at all. Instead, we should simply install tech CEOs as the heads of state and let Silicon Valley run everything.

They muse openly about an American monarchy — with perhaps Elon Musk as King, or even the Trump family as a dynastic ruling elite.

Still others, including prominent conservative and neo-reactionary legal scholars, support “integralism,” which basically translates to rule by the Catholic Church.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

While such musings as these might play well with “socially awkward” meme-makers on image boards and in other dark corners of the internet, most Americans would still find them horrifying.

We should hang that truth around their necks so that all know what their genuine goals are.

We should force them to admit, openly and often, what they’re about.

We should make it clear what their actions portend.

Because their politic now is almost entirely about destroying democracy.

They attack it every time they try and make casting ballots more difficult by shuttering early voting because they know Black folks, poor folks, and students are more likely to vote early — and because those demographics tend to vote against Republicans.

They attack it every time they try and stuff local election boards with MAGA zombies in case they need to overturn results they don’t like in a future election — what Trump tried to do in 2020 but couldn’t because actual public servants were in those positions at the time.

They attack it in states like North Carolina, Wisconsin, Texas, and Georgia by passing redistricting plans that lock in Republican advantages at the state and federal level, despite evenly divided electorates.

Even though the breakdown of voters in those states is pretty evenly split, Republicans have drawn districts in such a way to ensure supermajorities in the state legislature and permanent dominance in Congressional delegations.

They attack it when they soft-pedal the insurrection of January 6, likening it to tourists at the Capitol or a mere protest, even as participants were constructing gallows and chanting about hanging Mike Pence.

Or while others had brought weapons, including firearms, onto the Capitol grounds and spoke openly of their desire to “physically remove” if not murder Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell for blocking Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Or when they even now call for the mass execution of elected officials who refuse to overturn the 2020 election and legislate in ways they find objectionable.

The goal of the anti-racism community — and the left more broadly — should be to define itself as a pro-democracy movement and its opponents as a danger to democracy.

Indeed, everything we say should be about how the right seeks to stifle democracy.

By limiting voting.

By censoring school curriculum and restricting the information needed to make informed decisions as citizens.

By crushing unionization and opposing living wage legislation, thereby perpetuating undemocratic workplaces and restricting the freedom of working people by tethering them to low-wage employment.

By slashing taxes on the wealthiest, thereby facilitating the ongoing concentration of wealth in the hands of the few.

All of these things not only perpetuate imbalances of power between white folks and persons of color — the traditional purview of the anti-racism movement — but also imbalances between the rich and working class.

And to the extent the right does these things while pretending to be the savior of the white working-class, they are engaged in a gigantic fraud.

Their tax policies hurt democracy and, thus, most everyone.

Their assaults on higher wages and the right of workers to collectively bargain hurt democracy and, thus, most everyone.

We must move quickly, while the American people still believe in democracy

By changing the conversation to one about who is pro-democracy and who is anti-democracy, the anti-racism movement can shuffle the deck of natural alliances.

But most importantly, by reframing the conversation to one about democratic governance, we can sidestep the right’s attempt to cast anti-racism as somehow anti-white or anti-American.

Democracy is in the interest of most white people and most Americans.

And it’s something most Americans and at least a plurality of white people still believe in, at some basic level.

At least for now.

But if we don’t move quickly to solidify that commitment — to remind Americans of who we’re supposed to be and why it’s essential to fight for that ideal — the right may one day succeed in delegitimizing democracy too.

The longer they work to undermine confidence in democratic processes like elections, the more likely they’ll be to inoculate the public against any fears of autocracy.

And once that happens, all is lost for good.

Time to rebrand. Time to put democracy first, last and center.

Not just for the sake of image, but the sake of the nation.

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash