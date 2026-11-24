By Ben Jodway, Buckeye Flame

Post-election polls from registered voters around the U.S. suggest that rhetoric and advertisements targeting transgender people were not only ineffective, but might have actively pushed voters away from anti-trans candidates.

Ohio’s U.S. Senate special election race between Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Sen. Jon Husted was one of the most expensive Senate races of the 2026 midterms. Advertisements from Husted made the race a hostile battleground for transgender people.

Husted and his super PAC allies spent over $500 million in advertising, according to WCMH. Husted aired an anti-trans ad featuring a right-wing social media influencer who detransitioned. In the ad, she claimed Brown forces “transgender surgeries on minors like me,” despite media fact-checks showing the influencer had gender-affirming surgeries as an adult in Texas, not as a minor and not in Ohio.

Voters were two times less likely to support a candidate who ran ads about trans issues, according to a post-election November poll by the LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization GLAAD and online survey company Morning Consult. Rural voters and nearly half of voters who supported Trump in 2024 were both less likely to support candidates who ran anti-trans political ads.

According to the GLAAD/Morning Consult poll, a majority of midterm voters believe “politicians and candidates primarily talk about trans issues to divide voters, get media attention, avoid talking about other issues, or energize their supporters.”

Those post-election findings contradict a September poll that found nearly half of U.S. adults are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports banning trans athletes from girls’ and women’s sports teams, conducted by nonprofit newsroom The 19th and market research firm YouGov.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, believes the polling numbers are part of a larger trend.

“Campaign ads targeting transgender people are one of the most expensive failures in American history,” she said. “Fearmongering about transgender people is a losing strategy for everyone.”

The Human Rights Campaign highlighted how LGBTQ+ voters were a substantial voting block for candidates across the country, particularly in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, according to CNN’s Voter Polls. Seven percent of Ohio midterm voters were LGBTQ+, and 82% of them supported Brown. Brown’s margin of victory against Husted was 4.9 points.

With those numbers, LGBTQ+ voters are “a powerful and consequential voting block,” said HRC President Kelley Robinson in a statement.

“Across several fiercely contested states, LGBTQ+ voters were the difference between victory and defeat,” Robinson said. “LGBTQ+ voters are not a constituency to be overlooked. We are an electorate with the power to decide elections, and these results prove it.”🔥

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The Buckeye Flame is an online platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of LGBTQ+ Ohioans to support community and civic empowerment through the creation of engaging content that chronicles their triumphs, struggles, and lived experiences.

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Photo credit: Ben Jodway / thebuckeyeflame