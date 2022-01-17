Anti-Vaxxers Think They’re Like MLK and Rosa Parks — They’re Not

Forget Critical Race Theory for a minute — at this point, I’d settle for halfway decent history education and maybe a few required classes in basic logic.

Seriously, sometimes you have to start at the beginning, with that whole “learning to walk before you can run” thing.

Here are some examples, made sadly necessary by recent events and news items:

Being asked (or even required) to wear a mask to prevent the spread of a virus is not the same as being forced to live in segregated communities, attend segregated schools, or being barred from voting.

Nor is it remotely akin to being hosed down by police and having dogs turned on you by racist cops in Alabama or being murdered by other racist cops in Mississippi.

Also:

Being encouraged to get a vaccine to prevent viral spread, or temporarily required to have proof of one to drink in bars or enter restaurants, is not like being told that you can’t eat or drink there because of your skin color.

One is based on an immutable characteristic, having nothing to do with behavior.

The other is the result of a choice you’re making not to abide by public health rules.

It’s no different than demanding the right to walk naked into the coffee shop and be served or to roll up barefoot into the Olive Garden, expecting to get your fix of endless breadsticks.

Try it. You’ll be tossed on your ass.

And when you are, it won’t be anything like what the sit-in protesters experienced, nor for a cause as morally righteous as theirs.

To recap:

Civil rights protesters were demanding that Black people be treated like human beings. If Woolworths let Black people sit at the lunch counter, nothing bad would happen to anyone.

The unvaccinated are demanding the right to endanger other people by way of their actions. If restaurants and bars let such folks in, other people could be made sick as a result. Therefore, there is a legitimate public interest in keeping them out.

Likewise, asking everyone to wear masks in a private business is not a violation of civil or human rights. It is a legitimate rule, like the shoes and shirt thing, and only a minor inconvenience. On the other hand:

Lynching is not that.

So you are not remotely like MLK or Rosa Parks when you take your stand against masks or vaccines.

Especially you, Florida Man, wearing a thong on your face as a mask while comparing yourself to Parks, because that’s so exactly the kind of thing she would have done.

Or you, Newburg, Oregon school staff lady who came to work in blackface because “vaccines, argle-bargle, grrrrr, something-something, Rosa Parks.”

MLK and Parks fought and risked death — and in King’s case was killed — to protect people from the harmful actions of others. Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers are fighting for the right to potentially harm others, and if they’re dying, they’re dying from COVID, not those of us trying to keep them from getting COVID.

Or think of it this way:

King was murdered by an enemy of his cause.

COVID vaccine and mask resisters who die are not being murdered at all.

They’re committing stupid people suicide.

These are not the same.

Could this lesson be clearer?

Honestly, if you’re one of these people, please let me know how I can illustrate it for you in a way you would understand.

Are you really this stupid, or just a troll who makes these comparisons because you know it’ll make liberals angry?

Like, deep down, you know your struggles aren’t equal to those of Black folks in this country, but you analogize them anyway just to piss off people who care about racism?

Sorta like when you compare vaccine passports and mask requirements to the Holocaust, you know you’re full of undiluted horseshit, right?

And when you tell Jews who bristle at the analogy to “learn our history,” you’re just being ironic, yes?

I mean, you obviously know vaccine supporters are not remotely like Joseph Mengele, right? Believing that would make you worthy of a permanent Thorazine drip, so surely it’s just for the lulz, eh?

Is that it? Are you just an emotional 3-year old?

Or are you really such an asshat that you think these historical comparisons hold up?

Or maybe both, like Dan Bongino?

Is it CTE, Aaron Rogers? Pity. Maybe retire and stop taking shots to the head, or at least keep the MLK quotes out of your vapid mouth hole.

Even Joe Rogan isn’t stupid enough to compare the treatment of anti-vaxxers to the historical treatment of Black people and Jews — and that’s saying a lot because Joe Rogan is a moron, by his own admission.

Seriously, when you’re pulling ahead of Joe Rogan in the I-don’t-know-what-the-fuck-I’m-talking-about Olympics, you’re really working overtime.

Kudos, you.

Look, I know this is a rant, and I know it isn't "kind" to call people idiots and asshats. But if the asshat fits, some people need to wear it because they're screwing up the country right now, making life completely miserable for those of us who listen to doctors and scientists rather than people on Reddit with names like MoonstarPoppyBlossom. Speaking of whom, hey, tell me the one again about how fresh produce and sunshine are all the body needs to fight COVID. I love that one — as if the 850,000 dead in this country all lived in underground bunkers and ate nothing but pork rinds.

Or maybe the one about how Jesus will protect you, as if the 850,000 were all secular humanists and Satan worshippers, rather than mostly Christians. Maybe Jesus is trolling y'all. Ever think of that?

But best of all, tell me the one about how Critical Race Theory is the problem with America's schools, as opposed to what is obviously the much more serious issue: namely, that people like you got past 8th grade knowing so little history that you could envision yourself a civil rights activist rather than the petulant children you are. Now that's something worth screaming about to the school board.

