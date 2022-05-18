Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Anxiety Therapy and Recovery Chat With Joshua Fletcher [Podcast]

Anxiety Therapy and Recovery Chat With Joshua Fletcher [Podcast]

Josh is a working therapist in the UK that runs a practice specializing in anxiety disorders.

by Leave a Comment

 

On this episode I was able to spend 30 minutes or so chatting with Joshua Fletcher. Josh is a working therapist in the UK that runs a practice specializing in anxiety disorders. Josh is also the host of The Panic Pod podcast. We covered therapy issues, recovery in general, and we managed to tell a few joke along the way.

.

.

The Highlights:

  • Clarifying expectations in terms of what will come out of therapy is important. When faced with a client reluctant to go toward the difficult, scary things, Josh has to work with the client to gently re-frame expectations.
  • Sometimes perfectionism and the fair of failure come into play. Therapy designed to recover from an anxiety disorder is about practicing things we are not good at … yet. There is no “failure” in experiences where learning happens.
  • There is always progress happening, even when you think there is none.
  • Recovery is not anxiety or no anxiety. Recovery is how you respond to anxiety.
  • Being anxious and learning how to “get better at being anxious” leads to lasting recovery. Being anxiety free is nice, but not terribly productive in these cases.
  • Disordered anxiety tends to flourish when we let it be the most interesting thing in our lives. It becomes the dominant “problem” in our lives. We then try to figure it out, which tends to fuel the fire.
  • Recovery is not about forcing yourself or pushing yourself through anxiety. It’s about learning to tolerate, navigate, and not resist.
  • You CAN turn off your fear center – what Josh calls the threat response – by practicing and repeating the experience of tolerating and productively experiencing anxiety without fighting and resisting.
  • There can be other issued at play – self image, self-confidence, etc. – that stand in the way of learning the lessons of recovery and taking them on. When faced with those, we must address those too alongside the mechanics of exposure and CBT.
  • If you think you can’t, just maybe consider that maybe you actually CAN. If you wan’t a “What if?”, try … “What if I did it?”

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Thanks to Josh for taking the time to share his knowledge and perspective with us.

Find Josh online here:

 

This post was previously published on theanxioustruth.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Drew Linsalata

Drew is the creator and host of The Anxious Truth, a straight ahead anxiety-focused podcast that’s been in full swing since 2014. With over 2 million downloads (and growing), The Anxious Truth has spawned a large, vibrant, and engaged social media community dedicated to education, empowerment, and recovery support. Having suffered from anxiety, panic disorder, agoraphobia, and depression several times over more than 20 years, Drew is now fully recovered and sharing his knowledge and experience with others as they travel the same rocky road of mental health and wellness. His no-nonsense approach to these problems and willingness to provide direct, actionable advice even when it might not be easy to hear, has established him as a unique voice in the community. Drew is the author of "The Anxious Truth", "Seven Percent Slower", and  "An Anxiety Story", which have quickly become required reading for anyone struggling with anxiety-related problems and searching for a path to recovery. Find him online here: https://theanxioustruth.com

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x