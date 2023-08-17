Anxious Preoccupied: 3 Mistakes You Must Avoid in the Honeymoon Phase of Dating

I want you to place yourself in a scenario that you are very familiar with.

You start dating someone new, things are going well, and you decide to take things to the next step.

Something happens next. You don’t quite know how to define that next step. You’re not alone. We have all been here before.

It is the blessing and a curse that we call the honeymoon stage of dating.

It can have a different meaning depending on who you are talking to.

Some people see the honeymoon stage as a time when you are dating and still exploring another person.

Others see it as a defined partnership when you are exclusive with someone and have a prescribed title.

Whatever it means to you, there will be mistakes you want to avoid in this stage.

On top of that, there are mistakes you are prone to due to your attachment style.

When we convert this to what it means for you and how your attachment style, I want to highlight the Anxious preoccupied individuals for this article.

It can be a lovely or terrifying time, it’s up to you to pave the right road.

Rush hour

There is something I have to warn the anxious preoccupied individual about.

There can be a tendency for you to put a microscope on the timeline of your relationships.

The anxious preoccupied individual can have a subconscious need to attach a value to themselves through their relationships.

That means that the stages you go through in your relationships can cause your perceived inner value to sway.

It relates to the honeymoon period because you feel more or less valued by someone else’s progress.

For example, if they want to take things slow, it will feel personal to you rather than someone genuinely approaching relationships with caution.

Let the cookies bake! What does that mean?

What happens as we bond with someone is forming a connection, but more importantly, merging each other’s lives.

That is easier said than done for some people.

Whatever someone’s reason is for taking a slower pace than you, don’t take it personally and try and rush the process.

It can come off as you need a relationship rather than one you’d like to pursue.

You can scare someone off when you appear needy. Your partner will feel pressure to move the relationship forward rather than the “natural” feeling they should have as they begin a relationship.

Your best bet is to express that you’d like your progress to be defined. Make sure it does not come off as a demand.

The Cheetah

I know that living in the unknown is not a comfortable place to be for the anxious preoccupied individual.

It leaves you questioning yourself.

Even worse, it leaves you questioning your partner.

The danger is that it turns into a push-pull for information, and it can backfire because it comes off as invasive.

It goes back to the previous point and snowballs. It can feel like a demand rather than a request.

You are naturally curious, which is not a crime. However, that curiosity can feel overwhelming, and living in the unknown can make you feel neglected.

The result?

You will try and fill the gap by feeling like you need to pull yourself closer to your partner.

Space feels like abandonment.

Abandonment is terrifying.

The result is that your curiosity will turn into effectively chasing your partner.

You will feel like you are trying to become closer and “trying your best,” and your partner will feel like you are not allowing them space to express themself.

Your curiosity can feel like an interrogation.

Navigate space and the unknown and self-soothe and regulate your curiosity about that “gap.”

Remember, you are still in the early stages of dating.

Super Glue

Do you see the theme of the article? It is a little hidden.

The anxious preoccupied individual can go over the top to form a connection with their prospective partner.

The bond you want so badly can lead you to seek someone’s approval rather than the value you can find within yourself.

It will cause you to become a people pleaser.

You have a need you want satisfied, but you subconsciously give someone else the power to control it.

You then become attached to what you receive back from the person rather than valuing your boundaries and needs.

Don’t fall into this trap.

You have the power to define your value, and it is not the result of the bond you form with someone.

That means if someone is not there to meet your needs and boundaries, the problem is not all about you.

Again, do not make the lift of developing a relationship your responsibility. It is the result of two people putting in effort for a goal.

…

You deserve a healthy partnership and it is out there.

Remember, relationships have stages and it is up to you to navigate them correctly.

…







