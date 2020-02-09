Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Ap – ‘Is a Poet a Poet If Nobody’s Snapping?’

Ap – ‘Is a Poet a Poet If Nobody’s Snapping?’

“Is a poet a poet if nobody’s snapping? Is she a poet if she doesn’t write for you? Is she a poet if she only writes for her? Is she only artist when someone else says that she is?”

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
I’ve gotten into the routine of spending most nights
00:09
willing my poetry to be…
00:11
to be loud, to be boisterous,
00:14
to enter a stage unapologetically,
00:17
or even my room,
00:19
or even my mouth,
00:21
or even my tongue,
00:22
as if to say I apologize to every poem I write
00:25
for not being a good enough writer to give it the soul it needs.
00:30
But it’s unoriginal, pointless, heard it all before.
00:34
My notebook is just another,
00:36
another drenched in soot from my own forest fires.
00:39
Like can’t you just be worthy of compliment?
00:41
Why must you fill yourself with compliments to call yourself worth,
00:45
to call yourself poetry?
00:47
Is a poet a poet if nobody’s snapping?
00:49
Is she a poet if she doesn’t write for you?
00:51
Is she a poet if she only writes for her?
00:54
Is she only artist when someone else says that she is?
00:57
Is she just…
00:58
just a young and open mouth?
01:00
just busy hands.
01:01
Since when did my piece become too millennial for your consumption?
01:05
When did it become too loud for listening?
01:08
Was it all too personal, too tearstain and teeth mark?
01:12
How many metaphors does it take to buy your sympathy?
01:15
Are all the gut-wrenching details nothing but currency?
01:18
Do you care at all for the poems that breathe here?
01:21
Do you care at all for the poets that breathe here?
01:24
What’s your perfect poem recipe?
01:26
What makes it taste good?
01:28
Do you need a little more pep, a little less sob story?
01:31
What makes a poem consumable?
01:33
Are you only entertained by the poems that can fit into your own mouth
01:37
when a poet gets her heart through her throat
01:39
to regurgitate the moment she broke?
01:41
If nobody in the audience makes a sound,
01:43
did she say anything at all?
01:47
When a poem breaks, do you blink?
01:51
When a poem snaps, do you blink?
01:56
How many times does she have to rewrite her trauma
01:58
to make it easier for you to swallow?
02:02
But it was just too sad, right,
02:04
too not… too not not what you like, to not them,
02:08
to not what they like.
02:09
It’s just a poem.
02:11
It’s just another pain poem.
02:12
It’s just another rape poem.
02:14
It’s just another race poem.
02:15
It’s just a poem.
02:16
It’s just another not good poem.
02:17
But I want to make my poems good, right?
02:19
I’ll make them good.
02:20
I’ll rewrite and rewrite and rewrite
02:23
and rewrite until it’s good.
02:24
But what can make my poem good?
02:26
It can’t be me.
02:28
It can’t be mine.
02:30
So when will my poetry not be too much?
02:33
Or when will my poetry be enough?
02:36
When will it be exactly what you want to hear?
02:40
Or when will my poetry just be for me?
02:43
If I write a poem and others hear it,
02:47
is it still mine?
02:49
Is it still art?
02:51
Is it still good?
02:53
Is it still poetry?
02:55
(cheers and applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.