April 37th, 2020

On the dining room table a puzzle

slowly organizes itself. It has been

doing this for several weeks now.

We tore our bedsheets, and the delivery

of new ones has been delayed for good reasons.

Netflix and Zoom hum like dreams

in the background of a continuous and oddly

paced day. I am pretty sure my son just

showered with AirPods in his ears.

There was a Goonies reunion in my living room.

The new nrml has no vowels.

Now, there is a quiet breath (almost healing)

underneath our lives. Only the money is restless.

Lifestyle choices we made— and they had their reasons then too.

Nobody can say when this will end.

Nobody, except

for a few friends who have died.

—

Previously Published on 2 Drink or Not 2 Drink

—

Shutterstock image