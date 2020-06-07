April 37th, 2020

On the dining room table a puzzle
slowly organizes itself. It has been
doing this for several weeks now.
We tore our bedsheets, and the delivery
of new ones has been delayed for good reasons.
Netflix and Zoom hum like dreams
in the background of a continuous and oddly
paced day. I am pretty sure my son just
showered with AirPods in his ears.
There was a Goonies reunion in my living room.
The new nrml has no vowels.
Now, there is a quiet breath (almost healing)
underneath our lives. Only the money is restless.
Lifestyle choices we made— and they had their reasons then too.
Nobody can say when this will end.
Nobody, except
for a few friends who have died.
—
Previously Published on 2 Drink or Not 2 Drink
—
Shutterstock image
