Aramark Announces National Brand Agreement With Bean Sprouts to Offer More Healthy Food Options for Kids and Families

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms has entered a new national brand agreement with Bean Sprouts, a hip and healthy national café chain with a unique and whimsical focus on children. The first location is operating at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., ranked #5 children’s hospital in the country by U.S. News & World Report, it was announced today.

“We are pleased to offer Bean Sprouts as an innovative retail option, particularly for children and their families who are in the hospital,” said Bart Kaericher, President and CEO of Aramark Healthcare+. “When kids are sick and families are feeling great stress, every interaction counts in helping to make the time in the hospital more manageable.”

In addition to a full menu for adults – including sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, and salads – Bean Sprouts’ signature Imaginibbles kids’ menu offers dishes to inspire children to eat wholesome foods. The Imaginibbles menu features options including “Crocamole,” an avocado crocodile that’s filled with hummus dip and carrot fangs, and “Spaceadilla,” a rocket-shaped chicken quesadilla that is described as “blasting off” with veggie flames!

“Our goal is to spark kids’ appetites for yummy, good-for-you food; and delight grown-ups with a happier mealtime,” said Shannon Seip, co-founder of one of the only exclusively female-founded café chains in the country. “Bean Sprouts is a natural fit for children’s health care, and we are thrilled to make our debut at Children’s National.”

Aramark Healthcare+ recently began a new contract with Children’s National for clinical nutrition services and patient and retail dining. Bean Sprouts began operating last month as part of the new relationship.

About Bean Sprouts

Co-founders Shannon “Peacasso” Seip and Kelly “Pea Brain” Parthen launched Bean Sprouts (beansprouts.com) in 2007. Bean Sprouts is now planted in family destinations (children’s museums, science centers, zoos, etc.) across the country and is in front of more than 15 million annual visitors. The female-founded café chain has repeatedly been named a restaurant industry “Top 100 Mover & Shaker” for its engaging and experiential concept that empowers kids to make healthy choices. Shannon and Kelly have shared their playful and innovative approach with the Let’s Move! team at the White House and are often called upon to speak as experts in the media and at industry conferences.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

