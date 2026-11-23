“Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery

None but ourselves can free our minds…” Redemption Song, by Bob Marley

Americans are a weird, contradictory bunch. We say we’re “free,” but often act like willing slaves. We’re entitled and arrogant, but oddly passive. We insist the US is “the best nation on earth” — even as our society spins out of control and descends into darkness. And most of us seem unwilling to risk much to uphold and defend our so-called “freedom.”

Overall, Americans possess a peculiar mindset that other people and nations around the world sometimes envy, sometimes despise… and are almost always perplexed by. Over the past decade, during the current ‘Trump era,’ people around the world have been both horrified and astounded by Americans’ inability/unwillingness to rein in Trump and fight back against his domineering, tyrannical, often unconstitutional actions.

Our continued passivity and the ease with which the US is sliding into authoritarianism have greatly shocked — and frightened — the world. (Well, except for other authoritarian nations like Russia, China, and North Korea, whose leaders are probably chortling with glee.)

Our current situation in the US begs the question: are Americans under some form of hideous, highly effective mind control? Growing up, I recall several ominous conspiracy theories circulating, including a persistent theory that the widespread use of fluoride in our drinking water was designed to render Americans passive and compliant. Other theories linked the CIA to covert psychological manipulation and “PsyOps” against the American public.

But we don’t need extravagant theories or wild conspiracy accusations (though some may well be true) to ‘grok’ what’s happening in the US. We just need to honestly examine the basic, deeply dysfunctional systems that surround us and help form the ‘American character.’ These foundational systems hold us in an iron grip and explain a lot about Americans’ passivity and entitlement.

Capitalism and social control

What are these all-encompassing systems? I’d say three systems dominate our society: capitalism, individualism, and our outdated, barely functional political system. I’ll examine each one in turn.

Capitalism is the foundational ‘ism’ that guides our nation, and it deliberately fosters greed, competition, and endless consumption. Although our founders included a few (weak) safeguards in our Constitution, they couldn’t possibly foresee the myriad ways capitalism has taken over and often undermines civic duty and responsibility. For capitalism to prosper, citizens must be ‘groomed’ to be mindless, needy consumers whose greatest desire is to be wealthy and possess ever more ‘stuff.’

No one in the US likes to admit it, but the super-capitalism practiced in today’s US is utterly incompatible with democracy. It leads directly to our widening wealth gap and the rise of the multi-billionaire class. We end up with hordes of resentful, hopeless ‘consumers’ who no longer care about being good citizens. That’s exactly how democracies wither and die.

We’re ‘groomed’ to be desperate, lonely consumers

Americans are also force-fed a misguided, one-sided belief in ‘individualism.’ Of course, being a dedicated, driven consumer requires a self-centered “me, me, me” approach to life. Then the screws are tightened even further via our public revulsion over “socialism” and the imagined specter of “communists taking over America.”

The bottom line is that Americans are groomed from birth to feel separate, isolated, needy, and competitive — and see their neighbors and other Americans as dangerous competitors (for jobs, consumer goods, wealth, power, etc.) rather than well-intentioned fellow citizens. Our over-the-top individualism breeds fear, isolation, and paranoia. Worse, it stifles our cooperative, loving impulses and our desire for equitable sharing of money, goods, and resources. Social cooperation — an absolute necessity for a healthy society — gets vilified and lumped in with socialism.

Then, when social or political crises and/or injustices arise, we find it next to impossible to unite with others and band together to create (or force) better social and economic conditions. In the end, our super-individualism leaves us stranded and helpless.

A do-nothing government mired in gridlock

The US has gotten way too large and populous to govern under our antiquated, dysfunctional two-party system. Our founders were very leery of political parties and greatly feared the results if party loyalties and conflicts came to dominate our society. But that is exactly what happened — leading to our infamous “Washington gridlock” and an almost total inability to get anything meaningful done.

Every four years, a new president and new administration work mightily to undo everything the former administration accomplished… and then four years later, the next administration works hard to undo what that one did… and four years later, the process repeats… on and on and on. In our current system, nothing changes. Nothing important ever gets dealt with… or not for long.

This endless paralysis and dysfunction breeds despair and helpless apathy in American citizens. It breeds deep cynicism and hopelessness. And guess what, cynicism and hopelessness lead directly to passivity and overreliance on consumer pleasures we can purchase — and control (we believe). But it’s a false, empty kind of ‘control’ that constantly diverts us from attempting or demanding real, meaningful control and change.

Today’s US is inhumane, antisocial, and destructive

OK, so what does all this mean? In practical terms, it means we Americans have been groomed for many decades to be greedy, needy, apathetic ‘consumers’ and not learn how to be effective citizens. That’s capitalism at its best (worst). And we’re heavily groomed to feel isolated, since isolation makes us feel needy and empty — and needy, empty people become voracious, enthusiastic consumers.

Even worse, avid consumers don’t have the slightest idea how to work together cooperatively with others. All the non-stop capitalist grooming we endure intentionally produces entitled, self-centered, lonely, cynical, and passive individuals. It produces an entire society peopled by lost, needy, angry, yet strangely passive citizens.

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The interlocking effects of these three systems easily account for Americans’ deep apathy, entitlement, and passivity. Do these systems depend on and foster a kind of ‘mind control’? It seems they do — but then we also have to admit that any society and nation subjects its people to some sort of mind control.

The problem with our American version, however, is that it’s highly toxic, dangerous, and dysfunctional. And it’s built into our society. There’s no need to look to weird conspiracies or hidden, underhanded manipulation (though these are likely happening also).

Why? It’s quite simple. And horrifying.

The messed-up (bizarre and dangerous) social and economic systems we’ve developed — and now stubbornly cling to — provide quite enough inhumane, antisocial, and destructive mind control, all by themselves.

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This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

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