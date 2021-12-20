Are My Thoughts Irrational? How Paranoia Can Affect Your Mental Health

There may be instances in your life where you feel as if people are trying to harm you or get one over on you. The question that may stick out in your mind is, is this the truth? Here’s how to know if you are thinking irrationally or if you are rightfully suspicious of a situation.

What is paranoia?



Paranoia is a feeling that a person or persons are going to cause you harm or have untoward intentions to you. Usually, paranoia is something that is caused by delusions. When it is, it may be a symptom of a mental condition. However, in other cases, it may be caused by stress or anxiety.

The thing to remember is that the feelings that someone is going to hurt you that a person feels when they are experiencing paranoia is unfounded. There is generally no information available to suggest that a person has bad intentions.

What Causes Paranoia?

There are a few things that can lead to paranoia. You can also absorb more details about paranoia and how it can affect you by referring to articles at BetterHelp.

Not Getting Enough Rest

One is not getting the proper rest. You should try to get enough sleep at night. Shoot for 6 to 8 hours each night, even on the weekends. When you start going to sleep at the same time each night, it may cause your body to feel relaxed and tired when that time of night comes, so it is easier for you to rest once you make this your routine.

Anxiety

Anytime a person is under too much stress, this can lead to anxiety and paranoia. This is because it can be difficult to work through the stress they are under and also be able to make decisions and judge situations that are happening. For example, if you have work piled up and a coworker asks to help, you may think that they are after your job and not just trying to share the load with you.

Mental Health Conditions

At times, paranoia is caused by a mental health condition. This is thought to be the case if you have paranoid or irrational thoughts for over a month. In some cases, a person may have delusional disorder, or a personality disorder. Someone with these symptoms could be helped by visiting a therapist.

When to Seek Help

While paranoia and thinking irrationally isn’t ideal, it is not always a cause for concern. However, in some cases, it is. Here’s how to tell the difference.

Having paranoia for a brief time is likely not serious enough to call for a visit to a professional. This is especially true if you are able to determine why you may have had specific thoughts.

On the other hand, if you have paranoia that doesn’t go away, it might be difficult to know that this is what you are experiencing. Instead, you may think that people around you can’t be trusted. Other symptoms are not wanting to hear what other people have to say and taking offense, regardless of what is said. You might think what you are thinking is the truth and are unwilling to consider anything else.

When you notice these symptoms in yourself, you should talk to a counselor. They may be able to lend a hand when it comes to changing your behavior and the way you interact with others.

On the other hand, if you know someone that is experiencing these symptoms, you might want to talk to them about working with a psychologist. Since this is a condition that largely affects thoughts, there aren’t any physical symptoms that can be easily pointed out and watched. A person will need to be diagnosed by a professional to know for sure if they are experiencing paranoia that needs to be treated.

Being Proactive

There are some things you can do, which may be able to keep paranoia at bay.

Stay away from drugs.

Limit your caffeine intake.

Talk to people you trust about your thoughts and problems.

you trust about your thoughts and problems. Lessen stress when possible.

Get help when you need it.

Overview

You can have irrational thoughts and not be experiencing a paranoia disorder. However, if you are having irrational thoughts, you likely have paranoia, which may be short-lived or stick around for a longer amount of time.

Do your best to take care of your body, get the rest you need, and limit stressors, all of which might be able to keep paranoia at bay. If you still experience it, you may want to get checked out by a doctor or a therapist. Paranoia can be a symptom of a number of different conditions, which will either need to be ruled out or diagnosed. You can also be treated for your paranoia if you do receive a diagnosis.

Keep in mind that you can reach out for mental health help whenever you feel like you need it. There are options available, and you don’t even have to leave your home to take advantage of online therapy.

Photo Credit: iStock