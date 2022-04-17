Get Daily Email
Are Online Mental Health Tests Truly Helpful?

Find out if they are right for you.

by Leave a Comment

 

Mental health tests can be found all over the internet, but a lot of people wonder if they are accurate or useful. This article will share some reasons why taking online tests for various disorders can be beneficial and things you should consider if you decide to fill out one of these assessments.

Many Tests Are Reliable

While it’s true there are plenty of online questionnaires that are intended to be taken for fun; there are also just as many that can be taken seriously and come from authoritative sources.

Therefore, some tests can be used as a tool for initial self-assessment if you are showing symptoms of a particular condition.

For example, some tests can reliably screen for depression, anxiety disorders, OCD, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and many others because they have defined diagnostic criteria that can be placed as easy-to-understand and straightforward questions.

If people answer truthfully, these tests can produce accurate results; however, this does not mean that they are an official diagnosis. Only this can be provided by a medical doctor or mental health professional.

Tests Can Lead To People Seeking Help

Even though online tests for mental health conditions are not a way for people to diagnose themselves, they can certainly prompt people to seek help if their results indicate that they are at risk for a specific issue.

These tests are often based on scoring systems, which might give you a specific value that can show that you may or may not be at risk, or they might outright say that you should seek professional advice.

People can discuss these test results with a professional who can then assess you, and from there, they can give you a confirmed diagnosis.

Once that is done, individuals can begin a treatment plan that can help them manage their symptoms and even wholly overcome their diagnosed conditions.

How To Get Help

Once people take a test and determine that they should reach out to a professional, it can be tricky for them to decide where they should find assistance.

As mentioned before, diagnoses can be performed by doctors and mental health specialists, but in regards to treatment, it’s normal for people to work with a couple of different professionals to get the treatment they need.

For example, medication can only be prescribed by medical professionals, like your general practitioner or a psychiatrist, who is a medical doctor trained specifically to help treat mental health issues.

However, these types of experts are usually not equipped to provide counseling and therapy to patients, and instead, this is something individuals will need to look for, or they may be referred to someone by their doctor.

Luckily, it’s easy to find a licensed counselor or therapist who can help diagnose and treat mental health conditions through the use of psychotherapy techniques, like cognitive-behavioral therapy, which is known to be extremely effective in treating countless disorders, including depression and anxiety.

Online therapy services are one of the most popular ways people get assistance, and BetterHelp makes it simple to find a therapist who can help address your concerns. Here, you can also find free information and advice, including more about mental health tests.

Keep in mind, though, that a counselor or therapist cannot prescribe medication, but they may recommend that you take it to relieve symptoms. If that’s the case, consult with a doctor or psychiatrist to receive this portion of your treatment.

Conclusion

Hopefully, this article has shown you some practical benefits to taking tests online for mental health disorders. Of course, the main challenge for people is trying to determine what ones are reliable and accurate, but once they do, online assessments can be instrumental in helping people get on the path to proper diagnosis and treatment and having a higher quality of life.

Photo Credit: iStock

