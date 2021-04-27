Are Parents Culpable in the Nighttime Police Killing of Youth?

On the April 17, 2021 episode of “Staggers State Of Things With Special Guest Jill Jones”, the ladies talked about:

The murder of Daunte Wright

Derek Chauvin trial week 3

Chicago Police officer shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in the 2:30 a.m. darkness

Fort Jackson soldier arrested after a video showed him pushing and threatening a young Black man

Biden Administration releasing information about Russia-Trump connection

This episode’s cockroach … the American First Caucus

Listen to the audio-only version:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

.

Watch the full conversation:

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited):

[Music]

00:32

what is up everybody it’s dr vibe here

00:34

host and producer of the award-winning

00:36

doctor vibe show

00:37

the home of epic conversations i’m the

00:39

host of epic conversations

00:41

also 2020 best podcast news award winner

00:45

2018 best um not best innovation award

00:48

winner given out by the canadian ethnic

00:49

media association

00:50

also i host the only online show in the

00:53

world for fathers and dads

00:54

that is sponsored by dove men care it’s

00:56

also co-sponsored by dad

00:58

central canada’s national fatherhood

01:00

organization and also

01:02

one other thing i am the board chair for

01:04

the global food and drink initiative

01:06

and that’s a not-for-profit organization

01:08

based in the united states though i’m

01:10

based in canada

01:11

and what their their focus their mission

01:13

is is to

01:15

showcase blocks in the diaspora that are

01:18

doing it and make it happen in food wine

01:20

and travel we’re broadcasting live on

01:22

april 17th

01:24

and it’s becoming a good good run here

01:26

on the 9 p.m eastern time

01:28

and on saturday nights uh with yeah you

01:31

should case tigers jill jones dropping

01:33

knowledge bombs on stagger state of

01:35

things

01:36

and they’re smiling in the back room so

01:37

let’s get their smiles live

01:42

and how come i can’t do this i’m not

01:45

getting them up

01:46

okay well i’m gonna do this and i’m

01:47

gonna do this all right that’s it i got

01:49

them now

01:51

hey ladies what’s going on how we doing

01:54

good pretty good how’s the week

01:58

oh it was a difficult one yeah

02:01

yeah you see these bags under my eyes

02:04

yes it was uh

02:05

it was heavy it was a heavy week well

02:07

i’d like to thank

02:08

we already got people watching live

02:10

thank you so much

02:11

for the people who support us

02:13

continuously in the live stream

02:15

and we have a it’s never a light night

02:19

we always got things going on and we got

02:21

a number of conversation pieces and if

02:24

you’re watching live

02:25

please feel free to add your comments in

02:27

real time and you know the ladies will

02:30

give you their thoughts on them so let’s

02:32

go right from

02:35

first story up the murder of dante

02:38

writes

02:42

anyone want to touch like like what else

02:45

is going to go on in minnesota

02:47

yeah that was just um

02:51

minnesota um i wrote a couple stories

02:54

this week

02:54

about the dante wright

02:58

shooting and um following up on and

03:01

constantly updating because the news

03:03

kept changing so

03:04

fast um

03:07

and i started looking into um

03:10

the history there in minneapolis and

03:12

there have been a number of police

03:14

shootings not

03:15

you know going back to commando castillo

03:17

and you’ve got jamar clark

03:19

and just a number of police shootings in

03:22

the minneapolis area men

03:24

you know they’ve got a serious problem

03:26

but they’ve also got a police union

03:28

there

03:29

that says there’s no systemic racism and

03:32

there’s no such thing

03:33

as police profiling in that area

03:36

and then here you have this

03:39

um it was just tragic and

03:43

i think that they had to

03:46

act swiftly um with taking this

03:50

officer down because after 26 years

03:54

there’s no on the force there’s no way

03:57

that you can mistake your taser

04:00

for your gun when you always put

04:04

your gun on your dominant side

04:07

so i’m i’m left-handed so i’m going to

04:09

have my gun

04:10

on my left hand side your taser is going

04:12

to be on your right in order to get to

04:14

your taser

04:15

which first of all doesn’t even look

04:18

like a gun

04:19

you have to reach across the body

04:22

to get to it and

04:25

i think a lot of a lot of this too with

04:27

this officer was bravado

04:29

um she had she was training another

04:31

officer so

04:32

in in the midst of all this she’s

04:34

showing off

04:36

and um it seemed to me that there were

04:39

already two other officers there

04:41

she actually didn’t need to show up the

04:44

way that she did

04:46

um if those two men weren’t capable

04:49

of um if handling this

04:53

one person that she needed to show up

04:55

with a gun

04:57

this make this makes no sense and so it

04:59

it definitely

05:00

there definitely was culpability on her

05:04

part um and

05:08

you know the fact that

05:11

she resigned so swiftly tells you that

05:15

she knows it was it was a bad shoot

05:19

period um the stop

05:22

in and of itself was bad because

05:25

in the united states these dmvs have

05:28

been

05:29

shut down for almost a year it’s

05:32

difficult

05:33

i mean um expired tags are very common

05:37

expired licenses are common because you

05:39

have to make certain appointments to get

05:41

things done and people have been police

05:43

officers have been pretty kind of

05:45

lenient

05:46

about these things because they know in

05:48

this pandemic

05:49

it’s hard to get your car your

05:51

registration and your tags and

05:53

everything up to date

05:54

there you know in most places they’re

05:56

allowing you

05:57

x number of months to do to deal with

06:00

this so

06:00

even the stop was bad the whole thing

06:02

was bad from beginning

06:04

to end and it

06:07

is just it’s one more

06:11

tragedy but it

06:15

it’s it’s it’s really something that

06:18

just

06:19

it makes my blood boil because

06:22

you know we have a family member that

06:24

was well

06:25

a friend of the family who was murdered

06:28

by police

06:29

and this is going back 20 some odd years

06:31

ago 97

06:33

that this happened and you you hope that

06:36

it gets

06:37

better and i think that after all these

06:40

situations will get better and it and it

06:42

just

06:43

doesn’t and um

06:46

this was this they they really have a

06:50

problem there

06:52

well first before i let jill share uh

06:55

aisha my condolences on that

06:57

person whose life was taken by the

06:59

police and uh thank you for being

07:01

open and sharing that with us jill

07:04

i think that you know the

07:07

the gun violence that goes on daily here

07:11

uh like a revolving door um

07:14

every day there’s minimum put i don’t

07:17

even know how many

07:18

i mean we’ve had three mass shootings

07:21

today

07:21

alone um it it’s just

07:26

uh you know so when you have a situation

07:29

where the cops are also

07:30

shooting it’s just you’re in a constant

07:34

state of panic turmoil

07:37

trauma and um it’s like a hostage

07:41

hostage situation in america

07:44

essentially and you know i just wonder

07:47

how long

07:48

people are willing to live under these

07:50

um

07:52

under this these restrictions because

07:55

uh it’s just eroding further and further

07:58

and further because i guess it’s like

08:01

you know it just keeps pushing the

08:02

politics out of bounds too it’s like

08:04

well

08:05

how much more can they take let’s see

08:08

let you know because it’s so twisted

08:10

that even i was like on what is she like

08:12

a derek chovin

08:14

sympathizer and wants to try to get a

08:16

mistrial for him because

08:18

one of the jurors lived in the

08:20

neighborhood

08:22

where the shooting occurred and they’re

08:24

not sequestered the jury

08:26

you know it’s like it’s gotten to the

08:28

point now where i spend my time

08:32

trying to put a scenario to something

08:35

that is incompetence racist

08:39

uh you you it take your guess what it

08:41

could be

08:42

we don’t even we don’t even know

08:45

accident

08:46

seems like a the most ridiculous thing

08:48

in the world at this point because

08:50

it’s starting to be like there aren’t

08:52

any accidents um

08:54

it’s like and there aren’t any uh

08:56

coincidences either

08:58

and unless she comes back with you know

09:01

a

09:01

diagnosis that she has uh a frontal lobe

09:05

dementia

09:06

i really uh

09:09

really have to question what actually

09:13

occurred there

09:14

and why she felt the need the need

09:17

to use a weapon there were two men

09:21

in front of her there were men already

09:24

in

09:24

the position and you know they’re lucky

09:27

she didn’t shoot them either

09:28

i mean it’s really like really i don’t

09:32

know how she maybe she skated through

09:34

the department these last years

09:36

of her her tenure 26 years she was also

09:40

a police president of their union

09:44

uh in brooklyn center for the department

09:48

so she there’s something either with her

09:51

ego

09:52

there was something going on and

09:56

and just how she i don’t i don’t know

09:59

i mean it’s just like but how many more

10:02

kids

10:03

are going to be stopped and from the

10:06

point being

10:08

he had they have car insurance so you

10:10

don’t typically have car insurance when

10:12

you don’t have

10:13

your registration that’s usually how it

10:16

goes

10:17

so the fact that the mother was giving

10:20

this

10:20

information uh as far as i’m concerned

10:24

that tag situation was based upon

10:26

the uh how delayed and backed up

10:30

the department of motor vehicles are in

10:34

minnesota and let’s just be very clear

10:36

maybe they need to hire some people

10:38

and get that done because otherwise it’s

10:41

going to be a free-for-all for

10:43

all police in minnesota because clearly

10:46

you know they i put up a really crazy

10:49

meme that you know give them bananas

10:51

instead of guns because

10:52

you know this barney fife routine like

10:54

from mayberry rfd that she only

10:56

do they need one bullet i mean what is

10:59

happening the training is so poor

11:02

so poor and i mean and then in the

11:05

middle of it we have the choven

11:07

uh testimony talking about all this

11:09

training that they get

11:10

fact is i don’t think they get trained

11:12

at all i think they’re

11:14

they basically come out of the academy

11:16

after four months they’re in the academy

11:18

when you look at most countries have

11:20

people in their police academies for a

11:22

couple of years

11:24

this is like stingy pace twice we are

11:27

such a

11:28

but cheap ass country when it comes to

11:33

our citizens and the life and their and

11:35

their well-being

11:36

we are cheap sorry we don’t pay for

11:39

anything we’ve gotten it down to

11:41

oh you think of science no not really

11:45

nobody’s trained and also just because

11:47

people apply doesn’t mean they should

11:49

all be accepted

11:52

okay just want to catch up the comments

11:55

are flying in already

11:56

so let’s i forgot to say hello to chris

12:00

langford saying good evening turf trio

12:03

black beauty says

12:04

amen uh williams slays haven’t heard

12:08

from you in a long time input from a

12:10

former cop

12:11

please put your comments in we’d like to

12:13

get that perspective

12:14

chris says per a post i dropped on my fb

12:17

page

12:18

about this tragic murder glocks do have

12:20

safety mechanisms

12:22

that is something a veteran often would

12:24

definitely know

12:26

i agree uh

12:29

leon mckenzie thank you for stopping by

12:31

you’re saying always an engaging

12:33

conversation

12:34

this is good this is good yeah

12:38

go ahead well one of the things too is

12:40

that um and i thought about this after

12:42

that pat robertson video where he was

12:44

talking about

12:46

where he was talking about the um

12:49

difference between

12:50

the glock and the um taser is that you

12:53

know

12:53

that the um the white lady he’s talking

12:56

to then says

12:57

well do you think it’s a matter of

12:58

training well here’s the thing you can’t

13:01

untrain racism

13:04

when when that is combined with the lack

13:07

of

13:08

actual police training you can give

13:10

people all the training in the world

13:12

but if they still hold those racist

13:15

beliefs

13:15

you’re not going no matter no

13:19

no matter the amount of training that

13:20

they have

13:22

that mindset is stuck

13:26

and they’re going to act on that first

13:29

well she was also involved in the

13:32

shooting with the um the family that

13:35

uh their child had asperger’s and they

13:36

had called the police and they were they

13:39

had

13:39

they killed the kid um she was involved

13:42

in that as well so

13:43

she um did not learn from her mistakes

13:46

and you know

13:47

the these police officers i think that

13:50

after shootings or things like this i

13:53

don’t know how

13:54

equipped mentally you would be having to

13:57

do that day in day out anyway i think

14:00

that

14:00

um unless you go through you know and

14:03

i’m not saying that all shootings are

14:06

because once you’ve killed somebody they

14:08

actually become humanized to you

14:10

afterwards right you see them in the

14:12

news you see their lives

14:14

um and then you find out you know you

14:16

killed a 20 year old

14:18

or you killed a person who had a mental

14:21

problem

14:22

how people decide to

14:26

process that and go through that in

14:28

their lives

14:29

i don’t know many people who are built

14:31

that way i don’t i think that police

14:32

should only be allowed

14:34

uh to they should be in therapy for the

14:37

rest of their lives

14:38

because that’s not normal you know it’s

14:40

just not a

14:41

normal way to be able to look at anybody

14:45

to be that fearful as a cop and that’s

14:49

fear

14:49

like i always compare the samurais and

14:51

you guys know that

14:52

samurais walked out every day with the

14:55

in

14:56

knowing they would die they believed it

14:59

and there’s there’s books about when you

15:02

ha there’s a difference of mindset

15:05

when you walk out expecting to die and

15:08

then you go home it’s a blessing right

15:10

but when you walk out like said i’m

15:13

gonna do

15:14

everything to survive that’s a big

15:17

difference

15:17

you approach things very differently and

15:20

you might end up shooting people

15:22

out of the fear of dying cops should not

15:26

have a fear of dying

15:27

because they’re in a job that is about

15:30

they’re always this far away from that

15:33

happening and i’m not saying they’re

15:34

superhuman

15:36

but it’s a really crazy expectation to

15:38

treat this like a regular nine to five

15:41

job

15:42

because hell we can’t even do a nine to

15:44

five job without wondering if we’re

15:46

going to die

15:46

at a freaking fedex facility it’s gotten

15:49

to that point

15:50

you know so welcome to the club but the

15:53

police

15:54

are supposed to you know i mean

15:57

handle this in in in such a plum she

16:00

needed to

16:01

be thrown to the dirt years ago if she

16:04

didn’t know the difference between a

16:06

taser

16:07

and a gun and she did know the

16:09

difference

16:10

she does know the difference and as it

16:12

was right after she did it

16:15

there were protests and i’ll be damned

16:18

if chauvin’s attorney

16:19

didn’t come in the next day and already

16:22

had started

16:23

musing about it being

16:26

unfair and that one juror could be

16:29

biased

16:30

because he lived in brooklyn center area

16:33

so i’m like is there was there a clan

16:36

meeting like the a couple days before

16:37

and said hey

16:38

you’re the oldest one with tenure and

16:41

you know derek chovin

16:42

please let’s get cause all of this stuff

16:45

plays into an appeal

16:46

you see for the bigger picture for the

16:48

chauvin case

16:50

even if he gets convicted as if he

16:52

doesn’t get convicted

16:54

if he does he’s got a backup for two

16:57

things

16:57

already i’ve seen that he can appeal on

17:00

and that’s one of them you know

17:04

the other thing too about she’s a karen

17:07

she what this she this she capped off

17:10

the whole

17:11

karen aspect of all karen’s it that

17:14

she was the queen karen so that’s why i

17:18

don’t buy her

17:19

i don’t buy her story i don’t buy it

17:22

because if she doesn’t serve as much

17:24

time as the somalian

17:26

policeman did for accident really

17:28

accidentally

17:30

shooting the civilian who ran in the

17:31

street who had called them and he shot

17:33

her

17:34

if she doesn’t serve 25 years then

17:37

minnesota needs to go

17:40

and physically disengage itself from the

17:43

rest of

17:44

america well here’s the thing we all saw

17:47

the footage from her

17:49

it was from her body camp okay so if

17:52

we’re looking down and we see a gun

17:54

how come when she’s screaming taser

17:56

taser taser

17:58

she’s looking down she’s got to be

18:00

looking and

18:01

and how is she not realizing she’s got a

18:03

gun and she’s screaming teaser

18:05

how has i never heard them yelling taser

18:07

taser taser before

18:09

that’s what they’re supposed to do um i

18:11

was helping this black

18:12

female police officer was like this is

18:15

what you’re supposed to do she said

18:16

but she was the one who explained

18:19

how you reach over the body for the

18:21

taser she’s like this is why she should

18:22

have known

18:23

that she didn’t have that that she

18:25

didn’t have a taser in her hand

18:28

because she would have had to have done

18:29

the across the body reach

18:31

but she was saying that you know looking

18:34

down

18:35

how are you it was eye length how do you

18:38

not

18:39

notice that you’re holding a gun and not

18:42

a taser

18:44

but what you said is right about the

18:46

charges

18:47

she’s being charged with manslaughter

18:50

not

18:50

murder so she is going to get less time

18:54

than

18:59

yeah police officer who accidentally

19:02

shot

19:03

get this a white woman so you know

19:07

you can’t win in america you can’t win

19:10

it’s a doomed place and

19:14

every day i wake up and say wow the

19:16

future is really grim for this country

19:18

you’ve got a great president who’s

19:20

trying to really reel it in

19:22

but today watching prince philip’s

19:25

funeral

19:25

it just dawned on me this is the end of

19:28

an era

19:29

and it’s an era of all those people in

19:31

that age group

19:33

it’s an air it’s the end of an era when

19:36

people

19:37

took whatever you feel about the king or

19:39

the queen or any of these things

19:41

but when duty or the belief in your duty

19:44

or your allegiance

19:45

and your integrity to that was first

19:49

now because everyone today was like i

19:52

can’t believe the queen is sitting there

19:53

alone

19:54

y’all need to quit thinking the queen is

19:57

you and has your life

19:58

she doesn’t you wouldn’t even know the

20:01

end of like what that’s like

20:03

she can sit alone that’s her duty she

20:06

wanted to

20:07

but our police officers don’t even have

20:09

it we don’t have

20:10

that generation that knows what duty is

20:15

or the duty is to

20:18

white supremacy they brought that back

20:21

they brought that

20:22

duty that allegiance that integrity to a

20:25

community

20:26

of hate that they feel a part of a

20:29

familial bond

20:31

yeah that’s what was created in the last

20:34

four

20:34

years solidified not that it was created

20:37

it was

20:38

congealed this this this

20:41

this stuff that’s going on here it’s

20:44

grim

20:45

it’s grim and i keep telling y’all

20:48

find a backup plan of where you want to

20:50

live because it’s sure

20:51

if you are a person of color you will

20:54

fight to the death to

20:55

to be a part of it because they do not

20:57

want

20:58

black people in this country and they do

21:00

not want people

21:02

of any color let me just slip in here

21:05

uh chris lankford jeez pat robinson

21:09

insane dust in a suit

21:12

i thought the apocalypse was right then

21:14

i was like

21:16

is this it because he this is this man

21:20

you know god bless him on that i was

21:22

just like wow this little dude is

21:24

holding these guns and the taser and

21:26

that image alone was like oh wow know

21:30

but then when he was like these police i

21:33

i just figured i was like he said that

21:35

um

21:35

[Music]

21:37

uh phillip died and he like was lord i’m

21:40

next

21:42

i know

21:49

okay let’s move on and couldn’t get any

21:52

crazier in minnesota

21:53

we’re now george floyd trial week

21:57

three and it looks like we’re we’re

21:59

broadcasting this on the 17th so

22:01

we’ve i’ve been told from what i’ve been

22:03

reading not been told but what i’ve been

22:04

reading

22:05

the trial is gonna finish on the monday

22:08

so next week could be a very

22:12

interesting week another week in

22:14

american history

22:16

what is that they’re closing schools in

22:17

minnesota in minneapolis next week

22:21

because they’re expecting a verdict

22:25

yeah if it goes beyond like two days or

22:27

three days then you need to worry if

22:29

they come back within two or three days

22:31

uh yeah what did you get

22:34

out of anything out of the third week

22:36

especially the defense

22:37

team they’re like about to blame a ham

22:41

sandwich for killing george floyd i mean

22:44

he was like grabbing at

22:45

everything it’s like pretty like i said

22:48

on twitter

22:49

next thing you know he was going to say

22:50

nelson that he killed george floyd

22:53

anybody anybody and anything but

22:55

children i mean

22:57

it was first it was the drugs then it

22:59

was a heart attack

23:00

then now it was the the fumes oh my god

23:03

he was so overcome by the vapors from

23:05

the

23:06

the

23:11

you know pick a struggle and stick with

23:14

it because this your defense is all over

23:17

the place

23:18

this is how you know you have a client

23:21

that is

23:22

guilty i mean the defense that they put

23:24

on was so

23:26

quick it was like lightning quick that

23:29

that tells me that

23:30

you um

23:34

you have no defense

23:37

really and then um i like the fact

23:40

too that the um prosecution caught their

23:43

witness

23:44

their expert witness in a lie

23:48

that was that was a good look that was a

23:50

very good look

23:52

jill well you know uh a few things that

23:56

i’ve

23:56

picked up on i mean aside from yeah what

23:59

aisha said the

24:01

defense is playing a very interesting

24:03

strategy because all their

24:05

they it has nothing to do with let me

24:07

try to

24:08

disprove what the uh prosecution has

24:12

presented i’ll

24:13

try to i’ll disprove it with

24:15

hypotheticals because

24:17

because eric nelson the defendant’s

24:19

attorney has been trying this case

24:22

mainly on just hypotheticals we’ve

24:24

spoken about that before the what ifs

24:26

and the scary thing though is all they

24:28

need is one person who has a strong

24:30

enough personality

24:32

to hold up that court and hold it

24:35

like into like a you know where

24:39

totally it’s nobody can come to a vote

24:43

so the thing for me that was

24:47

interesting where it was kind of

24:49

nail-biting was when we had the south

24:52

african expert who came up and he’s the

24:54

one who had the carbon monoxide theory

24:56

now this guy has been called on many

24:59

people’s he’s on everybody’s radar he

25:01

always gets called as a witness

25:03

i think grant curt greg kirschner has

25:05

used him before

25:06

and he used to be the baltimore medical

25:08

examiner

25:09

he’s being uh sued actually for a very

25:13

similar case at the moment

25:14

uh like the george floyd case because

25:17

they’re saying he colluded

25:20

with the police to give them the uh

25:23

the medical examination that they wanted

25:25

so that’s the

25:26

alleged claim against him so

25:30

then he gets on stage and to boot he’s

25:33

south african

25:34

so it was south african and all i

25:37

started here was peter gabriel’s big

25:45

so i was like okay

25:49

my age i don’t know if everybody is

25:51

doing what i’m doing but i was like oh

25:53

hang on a minute wait a minute uh

25:57

you know for for the young folks they

25:59

may not

26:00

know about stephen biko but this south

26:03

african

26:04

african and uh so he was talking

26:07

talking and doing his thing and

26:10

everybody started on twitter a little

26:11

bit like i can’t believe they just

26:13

got a south african dude up here in the

26:16

middle of this

26:16

even south africans were chiming in like

26:18

yeah he should know

26:20

look at he lived here before even the

26:23

nelson mandela

26:25

uh situation happened and then obviously

26:27

the guy

26:28

came here and went to school but it

26:30

really became an

26:31

interesting showdown so much so that i

26:34

think when

26:35

um jerry blackwell went and

26:37

cross-examined him

26:40

somewhere or they did a re-cross again

26:43

uh

26:43

somebody must have told him to uh speak

26:45

the queen’s english because i swear for

26:47

a second i was like oh wow he’s gone all

26:49

bbc on us like

26:51

of course correct yeah so cool a lot of

26:53

people didn’t pick up on those little

26:54

nuances i guess or i just

26:56

entertain myself with things but i was

26:58

like this dude now isn’t like

27:01

speaking south african ifricant because

27:03

it is a

27:04

very it’s different than than the

27:07

australian

27:08

it’s a little uh and it was all i could

27:12

hear was

27:17

the man is

27:28

chris is saying exactly jill and by not

27:31

sequestering this jury for closing

27:33

arguments and deliberation

27:35

the judges handed the defense grounds

27:37

for an appeal for chauvin

27:38

he did well they are going to they are

27:41

going to be sequestered

27:42

but um yeah for that for that part but

27:46

here’s the other thing so then we got

27:47

into this tense moment

27:49

where he went about this carbon monoxide

27:52

and then that old baker dude who is the

27:54

hennepin county medical examiner who

27:56

testified for the prosecution

27:58

who i had gotten a lot of dms and

28:01

private messages

28:02

like i don’t trust him what’s his deal

28:03

all of a sudden he magically

28:05

came up with oh wow i have those carbon

28:08

monoxide gas

28:09

readings from the lab well at the 11th

28:13

hour

28:13

he presents them to the prosecution

28:16

because they hadn’t spoken about it

28:18

about it

28:18

on from their end and they wanted to do

28:21

a rebuttal but that evidence could not

28:23

be presented

28:25

so the prosecution was sitting there

28:27

like okay how are we going to go and

28:29

dispute

28:30

this whole carbon monoxide theory

28:32

because you know they wanted a rebuttal

28:35

so they brought in mr lucky charms so

28:38

they were breathing and i love him

28:42

but he is dr tobin

28:46

is the lucky charms guy and that’s why

28:48

we love him

28:49

because he’s cute he’s cute

28:52

and we love lucky charms and he’s like

28:55

it’s magically delicious

28:57

and he just had this way and there was

28:59

something very familiar about him the

29:01

whole time and a friend of mine called

29:03

him mr lucky charms i said

29:04

he is mister he’s lucky he’s not

29:07

a nickname for lindsey graham oh

29:10

so he came in and he was like

29:14

well you know uh about the blood gases

29:18

and then everyone was like paws breaks

29:20

it was like a cartoon and everybody was

29:23

like oh and i just was like i hope

29:26

lucky charms gets out of here alive

29:28

because they got it

29:29

because the judge said he was gonna

29:31

throw a mistrial like he was like i’m

29:34

gonna

29:34

if if he says anything about lab gases

29:37

it’s gonna be a mistrial so they’re

29:39

asking him these questions and tobin is

29:42

like going

29:43

well you know because the oxygen

29:44

saturation rate and blah blah blah and

29:47

no

29:47

do you think they’re right no he’s wrong

29:49

it’s wrong

29:51

so we got on some thin ice but i’m sure

29:54

in an appeal

29:55

the guy will still try to use that um

29:58

so you know chris is saying chill lucky

30:01

charge jill he is and i love him and

30:05

they were like bringing it back oh yes

30:08

you know please come in and help me

30:11

before i

30:12

i flip over up laughter in this chair

30:14

and you see my feet up in there i know

30:17

i mean everything was hanging on mr

30:19

lucky charms the case the whole case

30:24

you should talk please well you know i

30:26

mean

30:31

that man what is his name

30:34

um fowler

30:37

yeah mr fowler dr fowler

30:40

you could tell that you could tell that

30:43

this was like a sleight of hand to him

30:45

because he was he said

30:46

he was so indeed no did you look listen

30:49

to the blood glasses

30:51

well no no correct no not at all i

30:54

didn’t open up anything i didn’t look

30:55

out of it

30:56

i didn’t think so i love the fact that

30:58

jerry blackwell just kept going

30:59

on him and be like um and he would try

31:02

and

31:04

work his little defensive and jerry

31:05

blackwell’s like i asked you a yes or no

31:07

question

31:08

yeah went back down he wrote no

31:12

that was yes or no question and he just

31:14

got

31:17

correct and i kept here in the choir

31:19

[Music]

31:25

so see what you started now jill see

31:28

what chris says pink stars

31:35

yes and purple horseshoes and it’s my

31:37

favorite cereal

31:39

oh well well here we go now you see what

31:41

you’ve caused out here’s another comment

31:43

fyi i would pay for an audible book read

31:46

by jill

31:48

in that lucky charms voice

31:53

the magically delicious oh you know

31:56

i mean so you know we were

31:59

it was it was very eventful and you know

32:01

you

32:02

i’m i’m like watching this at home all

32:06

running through the house oh man you

32:08

know so

32:09

oh here’s someone here now a brand new

32:12

mayor say

32:13

yay lurch is saying but the judge is

32:15

going to help by giving a mistrial just

32:17

like the cosby case

32:18

judge did we’ll see well at this point i

32:21

don’t think he can

32:23

no he can’t at this point because

32:25

they’re at um

32:27

closing arguments unless something else

32:30

comes

32:30

up he can’t possibly give him this trial

32:33

exactly

32:34

over the weekend or something else you

32:37

know

32:38

and don’t think they’re not trying it

32:40

yeah

32:41

oh yeah what if at

32:44

all question for both of you what if at

32:47

all will the show of an incident do you

32:51

feel have any

32:51

impact on the verdict of this impact

32:54

obviously uh hopefully they’re not

32:55

well again if it’s a jury and it’s a

32:57

good journey they don’t know anything

32:58

about this incident

33:01

no brooklyn center what they’ll do is

33:03

they will move

33:04

potter’s case out of brooklyn center

33:07

because brooklyn center is a majority

33:10

black population

33:14

how are you two feeling about the trials

33:21

if the jury follows the evidence the

33:24

actual

33:24

evidence that’s been presented i see a

33:28

conviction

33:29

but i’m still concerned about that one

33:32

juror that has the book deal

33:35

yeah me too and that can go

33:38

two ways you see that juror who has the

33:41

book deal

33:42

why is that very long then exactly i

33:45

mean even

33:46

chauvin could use that as feeling

33:49

you know either way either way just the

33:52

fact that somebody would be

33:54

making money off of his so whoever that

33:57

person is they’re

33:58

probably a ringer you know

34:01

yeah that’s it’s not a not a i’m not

34:04

feeling good about that situation

34:06

and let’s be clear the other thing that

34:08

happened this week too is that

34:10

children chose not to um

34:13

testify yes he also

34:17

in the choice not to testify

34:20

you know he plead the fifth

34:24

and remember what pleading the fifth and

34:26

the fifth amendment means that you might

34:28

say something too

34:29

that could incriminate you that’s well

34:31

that’s what i found strange

34:33

right because pleading the fifth i would

34:35

have rather for him well i would have

34:37

thought i’d rather go up there and say

34:39

not this no no i don’t have any blame

34:42

rather than the fifth lead sort of

34:44

questionable

34:46

exactly that leads that leads and that

34:48

you know that opens the door for the

34:50

jury to say well

34:51

why didn’t he testify if he’s not guilty

34:55

why didn’t he testify especially when

34:57

the defense really only took

34:59

less than three days when the

35:01

prosecution

35:02

took two and a half weeks true to

35:04

present their case

35:06

i mean it really that’s the other thing

35:08

the jury gets to

35:10

get to um examine why did the defense

35:13

only take this number of this short

35:16

number of days

35:17

if he’s so innocent because you know

35:20

remember the burden

35:22

of proof lies with the prosecution so

35:25

the prosecution laid

35:26

out this long case remember

35:30

the case was supposed to last six weeks

35:34

yeah they had a good three weeks to lay

35:37

out a defense

35:38

and they had such pathetic witnesses and

35:41

and so

35:42

it tells you right there that they

35:45

didn’t really have a case they didn’t

35:47

really have a defense for him

35:49

because they were pulling out every

35:52

possible

35:54

you know like i said before they were

35:57

pulling

35:57

out every possible reasoning like even

36:01

the part with the carbon monoxide

36:04

could he have died from the carbon

36:05

monoxide well guess what that still

36:07

becomes

36:08

um derek chauvin’s responsibility

36:10

because he put him on the ground

36:12

he wouldn’t have been near the fumes had

36:15

he not been

36:16

put on the ground in the position he was

36:19

so how is that defense because i already

36:23

think he knows what he’s going to appeal

36:25

on

36:26

even if he gets convicted and it was

36:28

like pointless for them to move forward

36:30

uh with the trial i also found it really

36:34

interesting because in 2014

36:37

there was a case in brooklyn um of a

36:40

officer a rookie actually who just

36:43

started working on the force

36:45

and he was going into one of the

36:48

buildings

36:49

um in the in the you know uh

36:52

public you know not a great neighborhood

36:56

whatever

36:57

and his gun discharged

37:01

in in the stairwell right

37:04

and it ricocheted i remember that and it

37:06

hit a guy and his girlfriend who was

37:09

walking down the stairs and it killed

37:11

the guy

37:12

so in that case the guy of course

37:15

claimed it was an

37:15

accident um but he also testified

37:19

and when he testified he was like i’m

37:22

really sorry

37:23

i i didn’t know you know whatever but

37:26

he he got convicted

37:29

but he never served time that they saw

37:32

it as time

37:33

served for the amount of you know by

37:35

2016

37:36

and uh then he was on probation and of

37:39

course he wasn’t allowed to be a

37:41

police officer but yeah the fact that

37:44

derek chovin doesn’t want to but you

37:47

know

37:48

it really comes down to how the judge

37:51

instructs

37:52

the jury before they leave to deliberate

37:55

those instructions that he gives are

37:57

very key they’re very

37:59

key to what their parameters are

38:02

and we need to pay attention what they

38:04

are because

38:06

there’s just some little openings that

38:08

you know that’s where

38:09

that’s the meat i mean we’ve been

38:11

dealing with the gristle a little bit

38:13

but the meat is really that part

38:15

it’s really we will see what he how he

38:18

instructs them

38:19

so chris is saying right aisha because

38:22

there’s no actual defense cameras don’t

38:24

lie

38:25

right yeah it’s true

38:28

yeah and that that is the other part of

38:31

it too

38:32

is that the defense they obviously

38:35

never you know they didn’t they didn’t

38:39

deal with the um

38:40

video at all no and he kept saying

38:44

look at this crowd the crowd the crowd i

38:47

was like

38:48

that crowd wasn’t even as much as as

38:51

like the stone city band with rick james

38:54

on stage or george clinton in parliament

38:56

i’ve seen more of a crowd on stage just

38:58

in the band alone

39:00

i was like damn has more members

39:03

than there was exactly i was like

39:06

yo what’s he talking about crowd that

39:08

ain’t no crowd that’s a group

39:12

look they can fit it and i and i

39:13

associate people by how many minivans

39:15

they can get in

39:16

yeah they could fit in a big ford

39:19

suburban

39:20

yeah you could put them in yeah you know

39:22

i was like that’s not really a crowd

39:25

they had two revolutions in there yeah

39:27

exactly

39:28

there you go there you go well folks

39:32

well trot the trial will be going into

39:34

deliberation

39:36

tentatively on monday so who knows by uh

39:40

next week when we’re on will there be a

39:42

verdict

39:43

whether there is or not it’s going to be

39:45

uh

39:46

a new story before we you know i just

39:48

wonder

39:49

okay hold on there’s a comment here

39:51

chris says omg where’s bootsy collins

39:54

when you need him

39:55

exactly

40:00

there’s a question i’m going to have but

40:01

i’m going to wait till the next story to

40:04

ask

40:04

the question so the next conversation

40:07

piece and thanks again everyone who’s

40:08

watching got a lot of people watching

40:10

live so thank you so much and

40:12

add your comments adam’s

40:15

toledo police shooting this is an

40:18

interesting story for

40:19

a number of reasons uh

40:23

who would want to start on this because

40:27

there’s

40:29

a lot of interesting aspects of this

40:31

shooting

40:33

who wants to jump on this conversation

40:35

piece first

40:38

i will i mean since i i i kind of got

40:41

grilled on uh filleted on

40:44

twitter the other day um because you

40:47

know i’ve actually decided i’m not even

40:49

gonna like

40:50

comment any more on people’s things or

40:52

try to

40:54

understand uh just that you ask a

40:57

question and people don’t want to listen

40:59

they are or they don’t even want to have

41:00

a conversation they want to talk at you

41:03

my question was i wasn’t sure of the

41:06

case

41:06

uh too much i was like why was he what

41:09

it was three in the morning you know you

41:10

hear bits and pieces or like

41:12

who’s whose parents let them go out

41:16

at you know at three in the morning and

41:18

i’m only you know i’m 58

41:21

am i 58 this year yeah so it’s like

41:25

i’m from a different era of course you

41:27

know i

41:29

lived in an era where your parents put

41:31

tape at the top of the door

41:32

to see if you go out at night you know

41:34

what i’m saying like if the tape’s

41:36

broken

41:37

they already know and you didn’t know

41:38

that it was there but you know

41:40

i’m from a different era like if you’re

41:42

out past curfew

41:44

you see your grandmother walking down

41:46

the road you know

41:47

and you’re like either mortified or what

41:50

the heck you know

41:51

and you just don’t want that and i am

41:53

from an era of

41:54

like you get your behind whooped

41:58

okay so maybe it was leading to make a

42:01

comment to a bunch of millennials who

42:03

were on twitter and not my age group

42:05

but it was really a question like what’s

42:08

going on like

42:09

why was he out i didn’t know that the

42:11

kid ran away

42:13

i i you just don’t know was he being sex

42:15

trafficked there’s a lot of things going

42:17

on but it wasn’t that at all

42:19

so they showed that the kid was with

42:21

another 21 year old

42:23

and they were shooting at cars passing

42:24

by they found the shell casings

42:27

these videos the cctv cameras

42:30

caught them running um you know and like

42:34

i said you know

42:35

what was it you said to me aisha at

42:37

three in the morning that’s grown folks

42:38

time is what you were told

42:40

yeah so in my mind you know um

42:44

i i just think that this is horrific how

42:46

it happened with the policemen running

42:48

after them but they were that

42:49

neighborhood

42:50

is not necessarily one of the best i

42:52

lived in chicago at one point

42:54

um and uh he got shot because once you

42:59

start running from the police and you’ve

43:00

got a handgun

43:02

who they think it was passed off to him

43:04

if you look at one of the videos and i

43:06

did see

43:07

the whole video the really awful

43:11

when he went towards the fence it was

43:13

just unfortunate the fence was there

43:15

because it looked like he tried to toss

43:17

it but

43:17

in the motion of moving his hand up to

43:20

be like

43:21

raising his hands but on that upward

43:24

bound

43:25

you couldn’t see because also there’s a

43:28

shadow

43:29

on his jacket that looks like he had a

43:31

gun

43:32

even in his hand so it’s terrible that

43:35

the police are killing

43:37

children but sadly it’s not the first

43:41

time it’s happened and

43:42

um black beauty sounds uh sounds like

43:45

there’s

43:45

a you have a supporter saying yeah joe

43:47

makes a good point regarding why was he

43:50

out as an

43:50

adult at 3 am to me the

43:54

officer wasn’t at fault right

43:58

aisha what do you think and that that’s

44:01

the

44:02

that was that for me was something that

44:04

i hadn’t considered because at first

44:05

when i first heard it you just your

44:07

13 year old killed by a police officer i

44:10

didn’t even know the time of night he

44:11

was out

44:13

when when jill mentioned that and

44:15

mentioned the question i was kind of

44:16

like

44:17

well yeah and then i started learning

44:20

that he had

44:21

he had he had problems at home and had

44:24

run away and i was kind of thinking like

44:26

okay there are a number of things going

44:30

on here

44:31

and i

44:35

i did start to wonder not just

44:39

you know the shooting the shooting part

44:42

aside i started wondering

44:46

you know yeah why was this kid out what

44:49

was going

44:50

on in the home you know not just so much

44:53

in the home but why is this kid

44:55

out shooting at cars at 3am shooting at

44:59

cars okay so i’m

45:02

so i get to thinking that well if

45:06

i see if i’m driving it doesn’t matter

45:08

to me

45:09

what color the kid is if i see somebody

45:12

shooting at cars

45:13

i’m calling the police somebody called

45:15

yeah they did they called

45:20

okay i mean here here’s the other

45:23

scenario which is

45:25

really sad and tragic is that

45:28

you know los angeles went through this

45:31

situation

45:32

years ago in the 80s when we had a lot

45:34

of gang a lot of gang violence and we

45:36

still go

45:37

through it and generally

45:40

the spanish gangs and the black gangs

45:42

don’t tend to get along

45:44

there are some that happen to or

45:46

whatever

45:47

but if this

45:50

is i’m don’t want to put it into these

45:53

terms but i have family members that

45:55

have been involved in these things

45:58

um this is a different world

46:01

this is a different world um

46:04

when we talk about dante wright or we

46:07

talk about tamir

46:08

rice and we talk about you know freddie

46:11

gray or we talk about

46:13

other people uh garner eric garner

46:16

these are people killed in broad

46:17

daylight uh stefan

46:19

uh the guy in sacramento in his

46:21

grandmother’s backyard

46:23

for me for me i couldn’t quite get on

46:27

board until i know the full story with

46:29

this because looking at that video

46:32

i was just trying to be like okay wait a

46:35

minute

46:36

uh we’re talking about our kids that

46:39

didn’t have any guns

46:40

like trayvon martin didn’t have a gun

46:42

and the neighbor kills him or whatever

46:44

it is

46:45

we’re these are different arguments i

46:48

can’t just

46:48

jump in a protest line because of

46:51

because i’m not saying that all police

46:54

are bad and i’m not saying that all

46:56

parents are bad or good or whatever

46:58

but my point is that for us all to move

47:01

forward

47:01

we got to really have some real

47:03

conversations about

47:05

what we’re all contributing to i

47:07

couldn’t barely have a freaking diary

47:09

let alone if i ever tried to have a gun

47:11

in the house you know my grandmother was

47:13

like a

47:14

snoop snooping you know it was

47:17

it was just the way and and do i feel

47:20

like my rights were violated did i

47:21

survive

47:22

that yes i did actually i did

47:26

i made it through the day and you know

47:28

so what really

47:30

there is some accountability we’ve done

47:33

so much of this victiming

47:34

stuff that there is something about

47:37

we’ve cut programs in these areas

47:40

democrats and republicans alike have

47:42

done it in these neighborhoods

47:44

we have parents who uh are working

47:47

nights or whatever we do not have

47:49

grandparents around we do not have this

47:51

village

47:52

situation for whatever reason i get it

47:55

but let’s fix all of it because it’s all

47:58

systemic

47:59

all of it the systemic violence because

48:00

i’m telling you

48:02

these young kids are recruited in ways

48:05

that what if they harm your kid

48:09

you know it’s like this this is like

48:13

i don’t know what to say i think it’s

48:14

really sad but sometimes the liberals

48:16

and i’m a liberal person

48:18

but i’m not going to fall off the deep

48:20

end i’m not

48:22

parents do have a responsibility to

48:24

watch their kids

48:25

all right we just do let me jump in

48:27

because there’s been a number of

48:28

comments coming in the last few moments

48:30

so

48:30

t stephen says remember when we had to

48:32

be in the house before the street lights

48:34

came on uh it’s a very gen x

48:37

thing ca electric says i see

48:41

i suppose they said i saw an asian six

48:43

girls skating by herself

48:45

at 4 00 a.m in the hood that’s the new

48:48

thing kids do

48:50

uh he also they also say saying whose

48:52

parents has a kid out

48:54

can come across as victim blaming if you

48:56

lead off with that inquiry

48:57

how did it all happen would have been a

49:00

better first inquiry

49:01

yeah you’re right it would have been uh

49:04

blackbeard is saying i’m in total

49:05

agreement with jill

49:06

teenagers and parents have to be

49:09

accountable

49:10

saying capital letters accountable and

49:12

i’m not going to be out marching and

49:13

protesting just because the kids get

49:15

caught

49:16

etc get shot i mean doctor

49:20

oh sorry sorry think about it um

49:24

we get two gang members that are 13 and

49:27

14 that shoot

49:28

and this happens in new haven quite

49:30

often and they don’t

49:31

14 that shoot each other um

49:35

we’re not out in the streets protesting

49:37

their death

49:39

no what we’re out doing is protesting

49:41

the fact that there’s too much gang

49:43

violence

49:44

exactly and don’t forget that there were

49:46

two mothers

49:48

in chicago that created a group

49:51

to confront the violence in their

49:53

neighborhoods

49:54

against the gangs and they got killed

49:57

they were murdered by the gangs

49:59

so i have a really so if everybody

50:02

approached

50:03

this uproar with that much fervor

50:06

because there are like three or six kids

50:08

right now who don’t have moms

50:10

you know i i get a little bit like how

50:13

it’s all being politicized

50:15

is a crazy thing for me um and it’s hard

50:18

for me to jump on the bandwagon when i

50:20

do

50:20

feel that we we have made a lot of

50:23

people victims in america

50:25

there is some accountability this was a

50:28

child

50:29

these are children we are so concerned

50:32

about people sex

50:33

trafficking kids but you’re not

50:35

concerned about a kid

50:36

who’s sitting up walking along the

50:38

street or skateboarding

50:40

that’s not they don’t need to be with

50:42

their parents then

50:43

somebody needs to investigate there’s

50:46

something really wrong

50:47

so who are we as a society but

50:50

there is accountability on both things

50:54

you know i know the mother said she

50:56

filed a uh missing persons report and

50:58

i’m so sorry i

51:00

my heart breaks for her but you know

51:03

we have to deal with politicians that

51:05

cut programs in their schools

51:07

their their swimming pools aren’t open

51:09

they’re events they don’t have things

51:11

things to do after school and we also

51:14

have the

51:15

scourge of you know just um

51:19

some really wicked things going on out

51:21

in the world the mayor even said

51:23

chicago collects in one week more guns

51:27

than california and new york put

51:30

together

51:30

in one week so there’s

51:34

a really huge problem here so

51:37

and i’m not saying that you know when

51:39

the right comes after you

51:40

if the oh if the right comes after you

51:44

stop trying to defend it because they’re

51:46

not wrong

51:47

there’s a problem so okay so here’s my

51:50

question then

51:50

so i’ll go ahead and show you you better

51:53

fix your house if your house is falling

51:55

down

51:55

you don’t sit up there and try to tell

51:57

everybody that it’s standing when

51:58

they’ve

51:59

fallen off like questions are real why

52:02

can’t they fix chicago

52:04

why why not my question is this

52:08

is that 21 year old going to be charged

52:10

with kidnapping

52:11

if the mother filed a missing person’s

52:13

report and that child was with this 21

52:16

year old the whole time absolutely

52:18

is that 21 year old going to be charged

52:19

with kidnapping because that

52:21

that person is a fully grown adult

52:24

and was with this kid yeah i mean

52:28

it’s it’s outrageous what’s happening i

52:30

mean is it

52:32

it but it’s it’s that systemic in itself

52:35

i mean i guess

52:36

it’s sad the family had just moved in

52:38

but a lot of people in that neighborhood

52:40

from what i hear a lot of them

52:42

there are people who are not um

52:46

savory that and also

52:49

they don’t all have their maybe their

52:53

dreamers or or they don’t have their

52:55

documentation

52:56

so a lot of things stay mom because of

52:58

that too

53:00

so you know the this is what we keep

53:03

breeding

53:04

and we keep but we need to fix it

53:06

because the reality here is

53:09

that uh you know idle minds is the

53:12

devil’s workshop

53:13

your our kids have to be

53:16

you have to monitor your kids or just

53:18

don’t even have them okay so i want to

53:20

get back to the

53:21

chicago uh environment

53:24

your former president was saying

53:28

how much a mess chicago was he wasn’t

53:31

lying

53:33

but he got a lot of pushback from people

53:36

but he wasn’t lying he wasn’t he wasn’t

53:39

lying

53:40

but he was deflecting that there’s a

53:42

difference okay

53:44

he was he wasn’t saying it because out

53:48

of care and concern

53:49

for chicago itself and for

53:54

the people that live there or to even

53:57

improve it because

53:58

if he was saying it out of care and

53:59

concern it would have been like

54:01

chicago’s a problem

54:02

what can we do as a country to help

54:05

chicago

54:06

what can we put there he when he said

54:08

that he was deflecting

54:10

against against his own stuff

54:14

that was i i i don’t know i actually had

54:17

to say

54:18

at the time that he made those comments

54:20

he was deflecting about something that

54:22

was coming

54:23

at him i remember that conversation

54:26

that interview when he said that it was

54:28

a question that was coming at him

54:30

about um gosh what was it

54:36

um

54:38

i can’t remember well there’s no there

54:39

was a question that was coming here

54:41

here’s mine saying are you sure you

54:44

don’t know that

54:45

you said i don’t know what about the

54:46

deflection piece i guess

54:49

well yeah i remember that interview i

54:51

mean in my in my opinion

54:53

i i’m not a trump supporter and i’m not

54:56

a conservative

54:57

but i don’t think he was wrong and

54:59

here’s what i’m also going to tell you

55:01

just about human nature

55:02

you keep you know pushing and pushing

55:05

people

55:07

um people soon stop caring about

55:10

you and they just do and nobody

55:14

cares about chicago and the

55:17

and the and the and the uh that area

55:20

they really don’t and the liberals just

55:23

decided to pay attention it’s been like

55:25

that forever

55:26

since cabrini green i lived there when

55:29

cabrini green was up

55:31

so you know not that i live near but i’m

55:34

telling you like

55:35

let’s get off of our high horses too

55:37

because the democrats have done nothing

55:39

either

55:40

the town has always been corrupt has

55:42

been corrupt since

55:43

freaking uh al capone days

55:46

it’s something about the economy

55:49

exactly it has always yeah everything

55:52

has

55:53

always been lined up it’s in proximity

55:55

to

55:56

running guns running drugs just the way

55:59

the logistics are

56:00

of the state alone but the reality is

56:04

people are tired of it and you know

56:09

my whole thing is we are looking for gun

56:12

reform

56:13

from the uh going forward

56:16

in our movement with uh the whole black

56:19

lives matter and then i wake up the

56:21

other day

56:22

and patrice colors has bought

56:27

so we’re not even gonna

56:30

but my whole point is talk about the

56:33

scales coming off of my eyes

56:35

and just being done with them all

56:38

because you can give platitudes and lip

56:40

service

56:42

but fix it do something it’s like

56:44

showing up on a construction job

56:46

and you sit there and bite your nails

56:48

all day this is

56:49

work and everybody wants to talk about

56:52

chicago

56:53

dig into chicago chicago has destroyed

56:56

many a people the it is just

57:00

that corrupt it is that place

57:03

for many reasons now so i don’t think

57:05

that

57:06

trump was wrong and i don’t like trump

57:09

but i will say

57:10

i have had that resignation too like

57:12

yeah

57:14

there you know let’s let’s find a good

57:16

politician in chicago

57:18

that doesn’t get killed or does it get

57:20

removed or doesn’t what

57:22

you know we have a mayor in chicago

57:25

who’s decided to say

57:26

she’s not liberal she’s not a democrat

57:29

she’s a

57:30

stop the labels just get stuff done

57:34

get it done and the police i mean on

57:37

this shooting

57:38

i don’t know i don’t know if necessarily

57:42

you know this is the this is the battle

57:44

that i want to get into

57:46

with uh gang turf stuff because i don’t

57:49

see it as the equivalent

57:50

for what we’ve all been going through

57:53

it’s not like you’re stopped on the

57:54

street in your car

57:55

and you’re just trying to go to work and

57:57

you’re a black person that’s not what

57:58

this was

58:00

yeah let me one thing go ahead

58:03

the deflection uh trump was being asked

58:06

about his businesses

58:08

and his um investments in chicago

58:11

being investigated and then he said that

58:13

politicians

58:14

have run chicago into the ground and

58:16

started talking about the gun violence

58:18

and stuff there

58:19

that was the that was the deflection

58:21

that i

58:23

i had to remember it but that was that

58:25

was it yeah

58:26

so he didn’t care but jill’s jill what

58:29

jill said

58:29

is jill said it’s right um the the

58:33

the leadership in chicago whether it be

58:36

republican or democrat has been

58:39

terrible dreadful since the 1920s

58:45

and it it just um i mean

58:49

that’s on record that that the gun

58:52

culture

58:53

it didn’t you know it didn’t start with

58:56

black people

58:57

it started with the italians that were

58:59

there all right

59:01

and it just it just it just carried it

59:04

just carried on

59:06

absolutely saying what people be raising

59:08

this much

59:11

had the officer been killed or had that

59:13

kid shot somebody else since he was

59:14

shooting people randomly in the street

59:17

capital letters black beauty says you’re

59:18

frankly sick to death

59:20

of taking up to four shooters

59:23

and taking up for shooters because the

59:25

police saw this as an

59:26

active shooter situation and rightly so

59:30

it’s no different than going to the

59:31

walmart and they go who’s shooting

59:34

that’s what this was so they don’t have

59:37

to

59:38

even say hands up that’s a freaking

59:40

courtesy

59:42

that was because they have you on film

59:46

shooting at people driving in their cars

59:50

and how much what i mean honestly

59:55

yeah and that’s the difference between

59:59

i think this shooting in a lot of the

60:01

the other shootings what

60:02

gets in people’s heads i think because

60:05

it has been a difficult week

60:07

is the age of this of this child

60:10

i think but the other part of it is that

60:14

in the other cases all of those people

60:16

were unarmed

60:17

at first remember they tried to say that

60:19

dante wright

60:20

had a gun they checked the car

60:23

and there was like nothing there was

60:25

nothing no but

60:28

um this particular instance there was

60:31

one

60:32

and in all the other instances those

60:35

were unarmed people

60:36

and i think like i said what really got

60:38

into people’s heads

60:39

because it has been this

60:42

horrifying week the age of the child

60:47

it’s just outraged that you know

60:50

the same people in the same groups and

60:52

the same liberals

60:54

are all getting together and rallying

60:56

their troops to go and protest

60:58

but they’re never there at the trials

61:00

they’re never there when tamir rice when

61:02

that when the

61:03

when the cop got off they didn’t even

61:05

talk about it anymore

61:06

it’s one more politicized event and then

61:09

you get a bunch of like texts

61:12

to donate to the freaking grassroots

61:14

movement i’m done

61:16

i’m done well tamira rice’s mother has

61:19

called them all a bunch of clout chasers

61:21

exactly but that’s what i see and they

61:23

do it here too

61:24

and then they’ll be on to the next

61:26

killing and it’s very ghoulish what’s

61:28

happening

61:29

but don’t tell me this little boy turned

61:33

tried to throw the gun you can see it in

61:35

a still frame

61:36

and then cbs got in trouble for freezing

61:38

the frame

61:39

that actually showed how and you can

61:42

then look at the maneuver of how he

61:44

turned

61:45

the the fact is he didn’t get rid of it

61:47

quick enough

61:49

and uh you know it’s like it’s really

61:52

tragic

61:53

but is that i is that why i see yes

61:56

banned from showing the video anymore

61:58

yes they froze the frame i got the i

62:00

actually have the video

62:02

is that you know showing it though yeah

62:04

because people got upset for them

62:06

showing the truth

62:07

they didn’t edit anything into it it was

62:10

the actual

62:11

thing and that even the part where the

62:12

police officer broke down and was crying

62:14

afterwards

62:16

i mean this is they are they do

62:19

have uh you think in in less than 800

62:23

millimeter milliseconds you have to

62:26

decide

62:27

if you’re going to shoot and i saw some

62:28

people go oh well he should have let him

62:30

shoot

62:31

uh should have given him the benefit of

62:32

the doubt this is not

62:34

no this is not a video game this is not

62:36

where you can hit pause

62:38

and i think this other thing of slow

62:40

motioning things down

62:42

is really screwing people up don’t slow

62:44

don’t slow it down to see

62:46

how his hands went keep it in actual

62:49

how it really went in reality because

62:52

you will see

62:53

that raise your hands all of that hit it

62:56

wasn’t like this immediately

62:57

there was a beat even with the little

62:59

boy two turn drop the gun and do that

63:02

i’m sorry this movement and

63:05

the shadow of the gun because he didn’t

63:08

know if he

63:09

he flicked it but

63:13

following through was his hand coming up

63:16

which in the shadow if you look behind

63:18

it still looks like he’s holding a gun

63:21

like this

63:23

that’s it it was a bad position it was

63:26

nighttime

63:27

it was three in the freaking morning

63:31

and i’m so sorry for his family but

63:36

it you cannot uh we just have to be

63:40

careful about what

63:42

will will be for our cause for

63:45

helping to reform uh for gun violence

63:49

i’m sure the police would welcome it too

63:50

let’s be honest i just think it’s an

63:52

honest conversation

63:53

that some people have to take some kind

63:56

of accountability

63:57

for the crap they’ve been doing too we

64:00

all do it

64:01

okay t stephen says chicago has a

64:04

satanic principality over it

64:06

i believe that america has a satanic

64:10

principality okay

64:12

all right more trials to come

64:16

so before we move on why

64:19

aren’t governments especially at the top

64:22

talking about these i guess obviously

64:24

with the george derrick charvin trial

64:26

it’s still a trial i guess the verdict

64:29

but no comments on derek

64:32

um what you may call it

64:35

dante wright no comments on this

64:38

thirteen-year-old

64:39

nothing from the top levels of

64:41

government why not

64:52

they don’t care anymore this is not

64:54

where they’re headed

64:56

this is le uh this

65:00

y’all don’t know when somebody decides

65:02

to just like check out

65:03

ain’t nobody like checking for us nope

65:06

okay and they know this they’ve got them

65:08

now let get the

65:09

call the national guard whatever it’s

65:12

not working and then your leadership our

65:14

own leadership for blm

65:17

is just shot house shopping i mean

65:20

i told you things about this a few weeks

65:22

ago did i not

65:24

yeah you did i sent you some on our back

65:26

channels i showed

65:27

how like they’ve raised well and again

65:30

black lives matter

65:32

where has raised they say only night i

65:34

do but she doesn’t have a monopoly

65:36

on that term but certainly they weren’t

65:38

mattering when she was buying for

65:40

her family because she says that that’s

65:43

how she shows

65:44

her you know everybody in black culture

65:46

takes care of their family

65:48

but black lives matter got 92 million

65:51

dollars in donations so where the hell

65:53

is the money and where did it go

65:55

there we go well that’s we’ll have that

65:57

as a set we’re going to bring that up

65:58

maybe next week because i think we need

66:00

to dive deeper into that conversation

66:02

piece

66:03

we will be about to like make me not a

66:05

liberal anymore i’m

66:06

i don’t know what’s happening to me i’m

66:09

actually

66:09

done with all of them left right center

66:14

true independent black beauty turns into

66:15

a racing

66:17

of oh you’re picking me picking on me

66:19

because i’m brown or black instead of

66:20

taking accountability

66:22

absolutely there’s a part of that we

66:24

have to do that

66:26

there are just some things like no your

66:28

work actually your work ethic sucks

66:30

you know and i’ll tell you something and

66:32

i want to say this clearly a lot of

66:33

times online people think that i’m white

66:36

and it’s very interesting so i have

66:37

white people

66:39

coming for me talking you know racist

66:42

uh and then i drop oh well i’m black but

66:45

black people

66:46

are very interesting they troll too and

66:48

black people can be racist too

66:50

because they like to shut you up

66:54

they like to say you’re white and you’re

66:56

a karen and you’re

66:57

this and you know what’s so interesting

66:59

about that you keep telling somebody

67:02

who basically may legitimately not have

67:05

a

67:06

racist bone in their body but they have

67:08

an issue with you

67:10

not your color but you you keep playing

67:13

that card

67:14

people check out and say screw you then

67:18

but i have been so surprised lately

67:21

with the amount of black people and

67:23

they’re

67:24

victimizing and calling me white and

67:27

that i don’t know what i’m dumb a racist

67:30

and it’s been going both ways now i was

67:33

like wow this country is really doomed

67:35

it’s so doomed because we judge people

67:37

on the way they look

67:39

we judge them and we don’t even know

67:41

them so i sort of am skating in between

67:44

both worlds

67:45

and both sides stink okay

67:48

all right delicabe real dango

67:52

these are some rough times we live in

67:53

and we’re only fallible human beings and

67:56

we make mistakes governments make

67:57

mistakes

67:58

and in addition the mistakes people

68:00

aren’t as smart as they should be

68:02

correct he’s absolutely a hundred on

68:04

that

68:06

joe the one person that got me was the

68:07

white look the white latina tell you

68:10

that you weren’t black

68:12

call me chicana but it’s happening yeah

68:15

it’s happening a lot and you know it’s

68:18

happening a lot

68:20

you’re not responding to me i’m going

68:21

what i know okay

68:23

good go on but here’s the thing i

68:25

shouldn’t have to

68:27

qualify or quantify who i am

68:30

to either race i shouldn’t have to say

68:33

i’m a black woman

68:35

and i shouldn’t have to say i’m not

68:38

white

68:39

it’s it’s crazy that i have to

68:43

because and if you just sit and think of

68:47

that

68:47

over the weekend there’s something wrong

68:50

with that because i’m telling you

68:52

not everybody you know we have been

68:53

vilifying

68:55

you know a lot of people uh if they’re

68:58

white and they talk about something

69:00

and the immediate shutdown is they’re a

69:02

racist

69:03

but the reality is sometimes it’s not

69:05

just that

69:06

we have to listen and we can’t just jump

69:09

on that because we have

69:11

actually we will lose you lose people

69:14

who

69:14

even care to be involved in your problem

69:18

black beauty is saying and now some of

69:20

them are overcompensating

69:22

over compensating to the point of like

69:24

oh my god you know

69:25

now we’re gonna all you know that’s how

69:27

you end up with the

69:29

crazy uh uh white kids

69:32

who go out and and decide to fight for

69:35

blm and tear up the whole buildings

69:37

because they’ve been

69:38

so you know i don’t know what’s

69:40

happening but we have a problem with

69:42

labels

69:44

identity issues in this country and it’s

69:46

really showing now on all sides i got

69:48

the chicanos yeah right the spanish the

69:51

this

69:52

the asians i haven’t been called asian

69:54

yet

69:55

but uh you know it’s it’s unbelievable

69:58

there

69:58

the fact that we have to go i’m this i’m

70:01

that

70:02

but like i said i think both sides now

70:04

are just bs because

70:06

you just have a picture of um uh homeboy

70:09

butterfield from the um

70:11

but i don’t know either we need i’m just

70:14

i know

70:14

like we need to have people just really

70:17

listen to each other

70:19

yeah we really do let me jump in for a

70:22

second here and catch up because the

70:23

comments are flying in

70:25

jill always does this judge judge them

70:28

and we don’t even know them jill you’re

70:30

right

70:31

and black people when we point out wrong

70:33

and right and taking accountability

70:35

when we get called at an uncle tomorrow

70:37

on jane

70:38

it’s true uh chris is saying to

70:41

something

70:42

perfectly said django uh

70:45

real django miyabaka was one of my

70:48

favorites

70:49

[Laughter]

70:53

yeah uh well here’s an interesting comp

70:56

oh and the dekuta says can you can you

70:59

sing the beginning of miyabaka

71:00

people want you singing oh my gosh

71:05

that’s it

71:10

okay and mercy says i suggest mrs jones

71:14

reads how broken windows was originally

71:16

created

71:18

what does that mean oh no yes we know it

71:21

was from the other side playing

71:23

uh like double uh i know i know what

71:26

you’re saying

71:27

but now that that the cyber opt like the

71:30

optics on that right i get it

71:32

they were created but then now

71:36

what we’re dealing with in the country

71:38

is that

71:40

now you don’t even have to really stir

71:42

the pot anymore because there’s so much

71:45

confusion

71:47

with identity race who am i what am i

71:49

what label am i am i fighting for which

71:51

cause what’s this cause what’s that’s

71:52

cause

71:53

and once you mix that in with capitalism

71:55

and funding people on their

71:57

on their social media and giving them

71:59

payments and all this

72:00

we are a mess that what is legitimate

72:03

and what isn’t anymore what’s

72:05

disingenuous and what’s

72:06

what’s genuine is this are the is this a

72:10

full

72:11

on group going to support a cause or are

72:13

they going to get paid on the back end

72:15

it’s a mess

72:16

it’s an absolute mess because we cannot

72:17

identify each other we got to move on

72:19

here let me get us the comments

72:21

me say yay letra says mrs jones i wish i

72:24

was not this dark and i could

72:25

feel free to feel as you do on these

72:28

topics

72:31

real dango goes mia baca is one of my

72:34

favorites jill

72:36

you do yeah and he all and he also goes

72:39

oh my goodness so this

72:41

has been quite the conversation

72:45

that shade again so you would like to

72:47

feel free as i

72:48

feel and that’s that that slave

72:52

hen house pecking order that they got us

72:54

under

72:55

that uh you wish you could feel free

72:58

as i do um it’s

73:02

it’s very interesting my family is your

73:05

color

73:06

you know so

73:09

no way move on we’ll move on let’s get

73:11

on to the conversation topic

73:14

another fun one south carolina incident

73:16

with fort

73:17

jackson soldier are you still

73:20

please give jill a little break and i

73:22

already see you shaking your head go for

73:23

it

73:24

because first of all my father lived in

73:26

that neighborhood lived in that

73:27

subdivision up until two years ago

73:30

i lived in the subdivision right next to

73:32

it if i could explain to you

73:34

like literally how next door they are i

73:37

was talking to amaya the other day and

73:38

i’m like

73:40

i don’t remember us having any white

73:44

neighbors

73:44

like that and you know that you have a

73:47

lot of middle class black families that

73:49

live in

73:50

especially in the summit so the fact

73:52

that this dude was

73:53

out there barefoot

73:57

looking like the trash that he is

74:01

telling this kid this guy that

74:05

you know this isn’t your neighborhood

74:08

i’m like the nerve

74:09

have you looked around at your neighbors

74:12

you know

74:13

because

74:16

just i’m like you know

74:19

usually the you know there’s a lot of um

74:23

people from fort jackson military that

74:26

live in that area

74:28

you know i got rear-ended by a soldier

74:31

before

74:32

but that soldier was black most of the

74:34

soldiers that i’ve

74:35

seen and known in that area were

74:38

were black people it’s really a mixed

74:42

race

74:43

area but in that particular subdivision

74:46

you know black people are like oh we

74:48

love the summit the summit the summit

74:50

this

74:50

for black people it’s like you’ve come

74:52

up

74:54

um the fact i just

74:57

when i saw that and you know i was like

74:59

okay south carolina and then they said

75:01

the summit i’m like

75:02

the summit this happened in the summit

75:05

i’m like this makes no sense to me

75:07

whatsoever given the you know just

75:10

giving the neighborhood

75:11

and um you know what

75:15

he got what he deserved they showed up

75:18

and showed out

75:19

and and what was funny to me was that

75:21

people

75:22

assumed that because of how he behaved

75:25

it was a white neighborhood and they’re

75:27

like where were the neighbors what were

75:29

the neighbors were out there protesting

75:33

you know people came as far you know

75:36

from charleston and greenville south

75:38

carolina and charleston’s like three

75:39

hours away

75:40

but people showed up and um

75:44

i just he got what he deserved

75:49

jill anything you want to add i i really

75:53

this was very weird to me it was typical

75:57

but

75:57

i i don’t know what did the was the kid

76:00

uh

76:01

you know i think uh he lived in the

76:04

neighborhood

76:05

he was out for a walk at like seven

76:07

o’clock in the morning

76:09

yeah i mean i i didn’t i don’t know much

76:13

about the story

76:16

better than three o’clock in the morning

76:18

exactly i don’t know much about the

76:19

story i think the way he handled it

76:22

was crazy and you know ridiculous for an

76:25

adult

76:26

to be wired that tight you know but

76:28

those

76:29

it’s just a shame how people just want

76:32

to keep screwing up their

76:33

own lives yes i don’t know why that’s

76:36

the other part too is that he assaulted

76:37

him

76:38

yeah i just don’t i don’t understand

76:41

let’s be honest he also woke up at seven

76:43

in the morning like that

76:45

that other dude

76:48

yeah who wakes up like that these are

76:50

really troubled times and troubled

76:52

people

76:53

i mean that guy you know my goodness

76:56

that’s to me i’m usually very happy in

76:59

the early morning hours i

77:01

i’m not like that i don’t know what the

77:03

heck was going on

77:04

and then the wife you know you know

77:07

people have their own weird dynamics

77:09

they were like

77:10

uh there’s that movie that other

77:12

tennessee william who’s afraid of

77:13

virginia woolf type of vibe they both

77:15

like egged each other on

77:17

it was kind of like people who have very

77:19

crazy problems

77:21

the world just is entertained they come

77:23

tune on and watch america

77:24

every day it is like the truman show

77:27

yeah a neighbor caught the video you

77:30

know and i just

77:31

i was like who goes out and

77:35

i mean like i said this is a subdivision

77:38

yeah i think people are like

77:39

professional black people

77:41

who the heck goes out in bare feet

77:44

in the middle of the street them and

77:46

their wife

77:48

i think i don’t know what she was trying

77:50

to pull but i

77:51

it but from what you said he was drunk

77:53

she probably was too and they’d probably

77:55

been

77:55

all night brawling and this is where it

77:58

ends

77:59

yeah and yeah now the military’s going

78:01

to deal with him too he’s been traveling

78:03

um assault and battery um

78:07

in colombia by the um don’t you want to

78:10

move here dr ryden

78:13

no even on your cove at lockdown

78:17

i i will take it thank you very much

78:20

rail django says my neighborhood the

78:22

brother should have told the dude quote

78:24

i’m an american in america this is my

78:26

neighborhood

78:27

absolutely absolutely

78:32

no i i don’t have any plans to come by

78:34

soon jill so

78:35

sorry to disappoint you and uh like i

78:39

said

78:40

uh i’ll leave it for that i’ll leave it

78:43

for that i’ll leave it

78:44

and the actions speak louder than any

78:47

words i gotta say so

78:49

let’s move on to our second last

78:51

conversation piece by

78:52

administration releasing information

78:54

about russia 45

78:56

connection you mean there was a

78:58

connection between russia and 45

79:01

wow who knew come on

79:05

there was come on aisha tell us because

79:08

i i never this is the first i’ve heard

79:11

of this

79:12

yeah you know they released this all

79:14

these this paperwork and

79:16

these that um

79:21

uh the trump administration or

79:24

that donald trump did get help from

79:26

russia to

79:27

win the election and that there was this

79:30

connection

79:31

the whole time with russia um and

79:34

russian operatives

79:35

you know trying to help him win you know

79:37

basically the stuff that we already knew

79:40

but like kind of confirming it the

79:42

information that they actually had

79:45

to confirm it um

79:49

obviously you know this was um

79:53

it would have been i think a pretty big

79:54

news story had it come out maybe a year

79:57

or two ago

79:58

um the some of the networks tried to

80:00

make it um a bigger story like rachel

80:02

maddow did a

80:03

really good um

80:06

bit by bit coverage of it but i think

80:08

because

80:09

of all the drama of the week that part

80:13

got lost but i also think too

80:15

that we just have trump fatigue and

80:18

um is that possible

80:22

i know what is that yeah donald

80:25

who but oh yes but the fact that there’s

80:29

like

80:29

this proof now you know what i mean hold

80:32

on wasn’t there something called

80:34

j and then a person called james comey

80:37

wasn’t there somebody else bob mueller

80:39

yeah that’s true

80:41

gee darn i don’t know and uh who knows

80:46

[Laughter]

80:48

anything you want to add on this this

80:50

story jill

80:51

i think it’s you know i think that like

80:54

i said

80:55

it it’s how it all gets diluted and how

80:58

it all gets watered down i mean the

81:00

saddest thing for me about

81:01

russia right now is with uh navalny you

81:04

know

81:05

starving himself to death and uh

81:08

they’re uh i just don’t understand

81:11

that’s another thing

81:12

why’d you go back just stay in germany

81:15

after they poisoned you

81:17

and don’t go back yeah why call me a

81:20

wimp

81:21

i know we got some comments left over

81:23

from the last story about that

81:25

gentleman who uh attacked the young

81:28

young black

81:28

yeah yes christina says they were

81:31

probably on meth i heard that makes

81:32

people aggressive

81:34

and real dango says exactly christina

81:37

so let’s so for those who are new and it

81:41

sounds like we have a number of

81:42

new people tonight we always end off our

81:46

conversations with

81:49

the cockroach of episodes cockroach

81:52

and this episode’s cockroach is the

81:54

american first

81:56

caucus who would like to talk about the

81:59

american

82:00

person okay the white citizens council

82:05

of the congress

82:06

yeah basically them in this um

82:11

they’re trying to form their little

82:13

anglo-saxon

82:14

uh caucus i guess because

82:18

you know uh their little white power

82:21

caucus is basically what they are

82:24

um we’ve got marjorie taylor green

82:26

teaming up with matt gates

82:28

to um hold on is what’s gonna be his

82:31

future

82:32

hold on a second i thought that he

82:34

didn’t have a future

82:36

oh he has a future oh yeah he does

82:40

our courts are useless here don’t you

82:43

understand that

82:44

they’re useless and and and then that’s

82:46

why i don’t want everybody to get their

82:48

hopes up trump put people in courts

82:52

and they are going to do nothing

82:55

donald trump was accused of sexually

82:58

assaulting a 14 year old

83:00

and became president so yeah that’s

83:02

where we are in this country

83:04

yeah i’m sorry to interrupt about the

83:06

caucus like when i heard that name i

83:07

just want to know what’s going on with

83:09

that

83:09

the america that’s the american first

83:12

caucus so

83:13

it’s not american first it’s white

83:15

people

83:16

white power first it’s a white caucus

83:19

it is and

83:22

so so they’re the um

83:25

they’re the cockroach basically it’s uh

83:28

the tea party

83:29

caucus um on meth they want to get rid

83:33

of

83:33

of the civil rights that happened they

83:36

speak about things like

83:37

immigrants that came here before 62

83:41

were actually better citizens the

83:43

european ones because they

83:45

earned more money blah blah blah they

83:47

want to get rid of the civil rights

83:49

legislation

83:51

these people are quietly plotting away

83:55

and doing what they want to do i

83:58

i don’t even if the media doesn’t get

84:01

their act together

84:02

and stop jumping around all over the

84:05

place with just

84:06

not utter nonsense they are quietly and

84:09

slowly

84:11

you know it’s like i always speak

84:13

there’s a tarot card where somebody’s

84:15

looking at their coins and always

84:16

counting

84:17

that’s the republican party they are you

84:20

do

84:20

they’re like do what you want they are

84:22

always planting seeds

84:24

and they are always thinking

84:28

surrounded by pentacles because money

84:30

money

84:31

money so they need to

84:35

you know the media is the distraction

84:38

and

84:39

you know at this point

84:43

some of the stories are all you know it

84:45

every anybody can be bought and anybody

84:47

can be paid

84:48

with what the republicans want you to

84:50

believe and what they want you to say

84:51

here

84:52

uh the biggest thing for me is why do we

84:54

have

84:55

fox which is run by a foreign

84:58

company of brothers uh a father and his

85:01

two sons

85:02

that basically in if this was the 1930s

85:06

we would have thrown them out

85:07

hoover uber would have had them out for

85:10

for uh being traitors to the country and

85:13

they are still

85:14

they are they are here to constantly

85:17

disrupt

85:18

and uh create doubt in our nation and

85:21

they’ve succeeded

85:22

you know as i keep saying they share

85:25

women

85:26

they share drinks they share cigars

85:29

they’re all the same we’re in a really

85:31

bad situation

85:32

and the media is tied up in it too okay

85:36

well final comments by the some of the

85:39

viewers tonight

85:41

my say yeah electra manchurian kennedy

85:43

part two of the movie starring

85:45

russian former center for millennia 45

85:48

as the puppet master character

85:50

yeah she came a long way um chris is

85:54

saying the afc all need to wash their

85:56

mouths with

85:56

black flag absolutely

86:01

real dango says la cucaracha it’s tiring

86:04

this country as jill says

86:06

quote needs an enema unquote yeah

86:09

yep uh my singer is saying we have fox

86:13

because

86:14

dick cheney hooked it up oh and by the

86:16

way fox plays in

86:18

all of our military bases and they

86:20

wonder why uh we

86:22

yeah i mean really that’s another thing

86:24

people if you’re

86:25

paying attention or whoever is watching

86:27

you’ve got to like

86:28

these are brainwashing attend this is

86:30

the way they do it you’ve got to talk to

86:32

your leadership

86:33

in your area and really pitch a fit

86:37

i’d rather they not watch anything and

86:40

that was something else that came out

86:41

this week

86:42

too was that the military they were

86:44

talking about how

86:46

much of the military is filled with

86:48

white supremacists

86:51

yeah that’s no surprise

86:54

that’s no surprise no but get a backup

86:57

plan folks

86:58

jenn meyer saying aisha and jill you are

87:01

100 on all topics as

87:03

always great discussions thank you jen

87:06

thank you

87:07

they appreciate that

87:11

that’s so sweet i think we’re going to

87:13

just have to do a suitcase edition

87:16

where um where we’re all gonna have to

87:18

talk about

87:20

our where we’re all planning to leave

87:22

and move to

87:23

i ain’t going anywhere sorry

87:26

i know you’re not i i’m i’m good i’m

87:29

good i’m good i’m not back you all just

87:31

better

87:32

build a big tall wall as prince had a

87:34

song about

87:35

yeah well well

87:38

you know what is not to let any of us in

87:42

exactly i think the people who want to

87:44

come here are the people that

87:46

we let in the ones who don’t want to

87:48

come here aren’t coming here anyways

87:50

exactly yeah simple as that they’re not

87:52

coming here anyways

87:54

but folks we have done another epic

87:57

conversation

87:58

jill and you did amazing

88:02

thanks thank you great chatting with you

88:04

guys

88:05

always a pleasure and the number of

88:07

people we have watching live i think is

88:09

the most

88:09

ever tonight so thank you so

88:13

much it is much appreciated

88:16

so as all right there’s another comment

88:18

that just popped in

88:20

oh chris is saying thank you for great

88:21

convo have a great week bless you all

88:23

you too chris and he goes and he goes

88:27

purple horseshoes for everybody

88:29

[Laughter]

88:31

i love it love it love it love it so

88:34

before we let

88:35

go everyone whether you’re watching live

88:38

on the replay or if you’re

88:39

listening on the replay the ladies will

88:42

give out their contact information so

88:44

of course we go to the lady who was the

88:47

driving force of the conversation

88:49

tonight

88:50

her name is jill jones how could people

88:52

get hold of you that was

88:54

you come on how do you figure out come

88:56

on now

88:59

jill did jill d jones at twitter yeah

89:03

tonight is a little heated up a little

89:06

okay all right

89:09

this is what happens when i lay in my

89:11

bed and just think i’m like

89:17

that’s wonderful and aisha keith sagar

89:20

is how we get ahold of you

89:21

uh i on twitter

89:25

wonderful wonderful and i am

89:29

dr vibe host and producer of this

89:32

wonderful conversation called stagger

89:34

state of things i’m also host and

89:35

producer of the award-winning doctor

89:37

vibe show

89:38

the home of epic conversations on the

89:39

host of epic conversations

89:41

20 20 20 20

89:45

a winner of the best podcast news

89:49

award given out by the canadian ethnic

89:51

media association and they were so

89:53

kind enough to give me another award

89:55

2018 for innovation

89:57

innovation award i appreciate that also

89:59

i host the only online

90:01

conversation in the world for dads and

90:03

fathers is sponsored by

90:05

dove men care it’s also co-sponsored by

90:07

dad central canada’s national

90:09

fatherhood organization and also i’m the

90:11

board chair for the global food and

90:13

drink initiative

90:14

it is a multimedia not not-for-profit

90:16

whose mission is to showcase

90:18

blocks in the diaspora that are doing

90:21

the

90:21

doing it doing their thing in food wine

90:24

and travel

90:25

as always like to thank everyone who

90:26

watched live on the replay tonight

90:28

we’ve got dakita quita realdango

90:31

chris t stevens jenn myers mercedes

90:37

and if i got it wrong it’s my head not

90:38

my heart of course black beauty real

90:41

django

90:42

thank you always so so so much and so

90:44

and daniel serrata

90:46

thank you daniel cerda sorry let me

90:48

correct that as always i’d like to thank

90:50

everyone who watched live on the replay

90:51

it’s appreciated

90:52

and not taken for granted always end off

90:55

with this

90:56

live your life as a dream if you can

90:57

dream it you can make it

90:59

sometimes you have to get small to get

91:00

stronger block assumptions

91:03

then aim bigger and better aim higher

91:04

and wider we will see you

91:06

next saturday the 24th 9pm because

91:10

that’s where you like us

91:11

and that’s where we’re at god bless

91:13

peace you all keep the faith and walk

91:15

good

91:16

and love love faith and respect and also

91:19

give yourself some grace goodbye

91:24

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Aisha K. Staggers had her first major publication, an album review, in The New Haven Register while just a sophomore in high school. Another series of reviews published in The Hartford Courant followed. By the time she reached college, Aisha was writing for the literary magazine and interning at a local radio station, ABC-affiliate as a writer in the news department and in the A&R department of an independent record company.

As a graduate student at Fisk University, Aisha asked Dr. Raymond Winbush to chair her thesis because 1) he was one of the most renowned voices in black culture and academia, and 2) he was a Prince fan. His scholarship and guidance led Aisha to an early career as a professor of social sciences and later an administrator in higher education.

Aisha has also served as a director of education and policy research centers and on the staff of legislative commissions. She previously served on the Executive Board of the CT Young Democrats Women’s Caucus, an avid campaigner and has remained active in politics and public policy.

You can find more about Ms. Staggers via Twitter.

Jill Jones is an activist, feminist, and former collaborator with Paisley Park. You can find out more about Ms. Jones via Twitter.

