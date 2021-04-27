Are Parents Culpable in the Nighttime Police Killing of Youth?

On the April 17, 2021 episode of “Staggers State Of Things With Special Guest Jill Jones”, the ladies talked about:
- The murder of Daunte Wright
- Derek Chauvin trial week 3
- Chicago Police officer shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in the 2:30 a.m. darkness
- Fort Jackson soldier arrested after a video showed him pushing and threatening a young Black man
- Biden Administration releasing information about Russia-Trump connection
- This episode’s cockroach … the American First Caucus
Listen to the audio-only version:
.
Watch the full conversation:
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited):
[Music]
00:32
what is up everybody it’s dr vibe here
00:34
host and producer of the award-winning
00:36
doctor vibe show
00:37
the home of epic conversations i’m the
00:39
host of epic conversations
00:41
also 2020 best podcast news award winner
00:45
2018 best um not best innovation award
00:48
winner given out by the canadian ethnic
00:49
media association
00:50
also i host the only online show in the
00:53
world for fathers and dads
00:54
that is sponsored by dove men care it’s
00:56
also co-sponsored by dad
00:58
central canada’s national fatherhood
01:00
organization and also
01:02
one other thing i am the board chair for
01:04
the global food and drink initiative
01:06
and that’s a not-for-profit organization
01:08
based in the united states though i’m
01:10
based in canada
01:11
and what their their focus their mission
01:13
is is to
01:15
showcase blocks in the diaspora that are
01:18
doing it and make it happen in food wine
01:20
and travel we’re broadcasting live on
01:22
april 17th
01:24
and it’s becoming a good good run here
01:26
on the 9 p.m eastern time
01:28
and on saturday nights uh with yeah you
01:31
should case tigers jill jones dropping
01:33
knowledge bombs on stagger state of
01:35
things
01:36
and they’re smiling in the back room so
01:37
let’s get their smiles live
01:42
and how come i can’t do this i’m not
01:45
getting them up
01:46
okay well i’m gonna do this and i’m
01:47
gonna do this all right that’s it i got
01:49
them now
01:51
hey ladies what’s going on how we doing
01:54
good pretty good how’s the week
01:58
oh it was a difficult one yeah
02:01
yeah you see these bags under my eyes
02:04
yes it was uh
02:05
it was heavy it was a heavy week well
02:07
i’d like to thank
02:08
we already got people watching live
02:10
thank you so much
02:11
for the people who support us
02:13
continuously in the live stream
02:15
and we have a it’s never a light night
02:19
we always got things going on and we got
02:21
a number of conversation pieces and if
02:24
you’re watching live
02:25
please feel free to add your comments in
02:27
real time and you know the ladies will
02:30
give you their thoughts on them so let’s
02:32
go right from
02:35
first story up the murder of dante
02:38
writes
02:42
anyone want to touch like like what else
02:45
is going to go on in minnesota
02:47
yeah that was just um
02:51
minnesota um i wrote a couple stories
02:54
this week
02:54
about the dante wright
02:58
shooting and um following up on and
03:01
constantly updating because the news
03:03
kept changing so
03:04
fast um
03:07
and i started looking into um
03:10
the history there in minneapolis and
03:12
there have been a number of police
03:14
shootings not
03:15
you know going back to commando castillo
03:17
and you’ve got jamar clark
03:19
and just a number of police shootings in
03:22
the minneapolis area men
03:24
you know they’ve got a serious problem
03:26
but they’ve also got a police union
03:28
there
03:29
that says there’s no systemic racism and
03:32
there’s no such thing
03:33
as police profiling in that area
03:36
and then here you have this
03:39
um it was just tragic and
03:43
i think that they had to
03:46
act swiftly um with taking this
03:50
officer down because after 26 years
03:54
there’s no on the force there’s no way
03:57
that you can mistake your taser
04:00
for your gun when you always put
04:04
your gun on your dominant side
04:07
so i’m i’m left-handed so i’m going to
04:09
have my gun
04:10
on my left hand side your taser is going
04:12
to be on your right in order to get to
04:14
your taser
04:15
which first of all doesn’t even look
04:18
like a gun
04:19
you have to reach across the body
04:22
to get to it and
04:25
i think a lot of a lot of this too with
04:27
this officer was bravado
04:29
um she had she was training another
04:31
officer so
04:32
in in the midst of all this she’s
04:34
showing off
04:36
and um it seemed to me that there were
04:39
already two other officers there
04:41
she actually didn’t need to show up the
04:44
way that she did
04:46
um if those two men weren’t capable
04:49
of um if handling this
04:53
one person that she needed to show up
04:55
with a gun
04:57
this make this makes no sense and so it
04:59
it definitely
05:00
there definitely was culpability on her
05:04
part um and
05:08
you know the fact that
05:11
she resigned so swiftly tells you that
05:15
she knows it was it was a bad shoot
05:19
period um the stop
05:22
in and of itself was bad because
05:25
in the united states these dmvs have
05:28
been
05:29
shut down for almost a year it’s
05:32
difficult
05:33
i mean um expired tags are very common
05:37
expired licenses are common because you
05:39
have to make certain appointments to get
05:41
things done and people have been police
05:43
officers have been pretty kind of
05:45
lenient
05:46
about these things because they know in
05:48
this pandemic
05:49
it’s hard to get your car your
05:51
registration and your tags and
05:53
everything up to date
05:54
there you know in most places they’re
05:56
allowing you
05:57
x number of months to do to deal with
06:00
this so
06:00
even the stop was bad the whole thing
06:02
was bad from beginning
06:04
to end and it
06:07
is just it’s one more
06:11
tragedy but it
06:15
it’s it’s it’s really something that
06:18
just
06:19
it makes my blood boil because
06:22
you know we have a family member that
06:24
was well
06:25
a friend of the family who was murdered
06:28
by police
06:29
and this is going back 20 some odd years
06:31
ago 97
06:33
that this happened and you you hope that
06:36
it gets
06:37
better and i think that after all these
06:40
situations will get better and it and it
06:42
just
06:43
doesn’t and um
06:46
this was this they they really have a
06:50
problem there
06:52
well first before i let jill share uh
06:55
aisha my condolences on that
06:57
person whose life was taken by the
06:59
police and uh thank you for being
07:01
open and sharing that with us jill
07:04
i think that you know the
07:07
the gun violence that goes on daily here
07:11
uh like a revolving door um
07:14
every day there’s minimum put i don’t
07:17
even know how many
07:18
i mean we’ve had three mass shootings
07:21
today
07:21
alone um it it’s just
07:26
uh you know so when you have a situation
07:29
where the cops are also
07:30
shooting it’s just you’re in a constant
07:34
state of panic turmoil
07:37
trauma and um it’s like a hostage
07:41
hostage situation in america
07:44
essentially and you know i just wonder
07:47
how long
07:48
people are willing to live under these
07:50
um
07:52
under this these restrictions because
07:55
uh it’s just eroding further and further
07:58
and further because i guess it’s like
08:01
you know it just keeps pushing the
08:02
politics out of bounds too it’s like
08:04
well
08:05
how much more can they take let’s see
08:08
let you know because it’s so twisted
08:10
that even i was like on what is she like
08:12
a derek chovin
08:14
sympathizer and wants to try to get a
08:16
mistrial for him because
08:18
one of the jurors lived in the
08:20
neighborhood
08:22
where the shooting occurred and they’re
08:24
not sequestered the jury
08:26
you know it’s like it’s gotten to the
08:28
point now where i spend my time
08:32
trying to put a scenario to something
08:35
that is incompetence racist
08:39
uh you you it take your guess what it
08:41
could be
08:42
we don’t even we don’t even know
08:45
accident
08:46
seems like a the most ridiculous thing
08:48
in the world at this point because
08:50
it’s starting to be like there aren’t
08:52
any accidents um
08:54
it’s like and there aren’t any uh
08:56
coincidences either
08:58
and unless she comes back with you know
09:01
a
09:01
diagnosis that she has uh a frontal lobe
09:05
dementia
09:06
i really uh
09:09
really have to question what actually
09:13
occurred there
09:14
and why she felt the need the need
09:17
to use a weapon there were two men
09:21
in front of her there were men already
09:24
in
09:24
the position and you know they’re lucky
09:27
she didn’t shoot them either
09:28
i mean it’s really like really i don’t
09:32
know how she maybe she skated through
09:34
the department these last years
09:36
of her her tenure 26 years she was also
09:40
a police president of their union
09:44
uh in brooklyn center for the department
09:48
so she there’s something either with her
09:51
ego
09:52
there was something going on and
09:56
and just how she i don’t i don’t know
09:59
i mean it’s just like but how many more
10:02
kids
10:03
are going to be stopped and from the
10:06
point being
10:08
he had they have car insurance so you
10:10
don’t typically have car insurance when
10:12
you don’t have
10:13
your registration that’s usually how it
10:16
goes
10:17
so the fact that the mother was giving
10:20
this
10:20
information uh as far as i’m concerned
10:24
that tag situation was based upon
10:26
the uh how delayed and backed up
10:30
the department of motor vehicles are in
10:34
minnesota and let’s just be very clear
10:36
maybe they need to hire some people
10:38
and get that done because otherwise it’s
10:41
going to be a free-for-all for
10:43
all police in minnesota because clearly
10:46
you know they i put up a really crazy
10:49
meme that you know give them bananas
10:51
instead of guns because
10:52
you know this barney fife routine like
10:54
from mayberry rfd that she only
10:56
do they need one bullet i mean what is
10:59
happening the training is so poor
11:02
so poor and i mean and then in the
11:05
middle of it we have the choven
11:07
uh testimony talking about all this
11:09
training that they get
11:10
fact is i don’t think they get trained
11:12
at all i think they’re
11:14
they basically come out of the academy
11:16
after four months they’re in the academy
11:18
when you look at most countries have
11:20
people in their police academies for a
11:22
couple of years
11:24
this is like stingy pace twice we are
11:27
such a
11:28
but cheap ass country when it comes to
11:33
our citizens and the life and their and
11:35
their well-being
11:36
we are cheap sorry we don’t pay for
11:39
anything we’ve gotten it down to
11:41
oh you think of science no not really
11:45
nobody’s trained and also just because
11:47
people apply doesn’t mean they should
11:49
all be accepted
11:52
okay just want to catch up the comments
11:55
are flying in already
11:56
so let’s i forgot to say hello to chris
12:00
langford saying good evening turf trio
12:03
black beauty says
12:04
amen uh williams slays haven’t heard
12:08
from you in a long time input from a
12:10
former cop
12:11
please put your comments in we’d like to
12:13
get that perspective
12:14
chris says per a post i dropped on my fb
12:17
page
12:18
about this tragic murder glocks do have
12:20
safety mechanisms
12:22
that is something a veteran often would
12:24
definitely know
12:26
i agree uh
12:29
leon mckenzie thank you for stopping by
12:31
you’re saying always an engaging
12:33
conversation
12:34
this is good this is good yeah
12:38
go ahead well one of the things too is
12:40
that um and i thought about this after
12:42
that pat robertson video where he was
12:44
talking about
12:46
where he was talking about the um
12:49
difference between
12:50
the glock and the um taser is that you
12:53
know
12:53
that the um the white lady he’s talking
12:56
to then says
12:57
well do you think it’s a matter of
12:58
training well here’s the thing you can’t
13:01
untrain racism
13:04
when when that is combined with the lack
13:07
of
13:08
actual police training you can give
13:10
people all the training in the world
13:12
but if they still hold those racist
13:15
beliefs
13:15
you’re not going no matter no
13:19
no matter the amount of training that
13:20
they have
13:22
that mindset is stuck
13:26
and they’re going to act on that first
13:29
well she was also involved in the
13:32
shooting with the um the family that
13:35
uh their child had asperger’s and they
13:36
had called the police and they were they
13:39
had
13:39
they killed the kid um she was involved
13:42
in that as well so
13:43
she um did not learn from her mistakes
13:46
and you know
13:47
the these police officers i think that
13:50
after shootings or things like this i
13:53
don’t know how
13:54
equipped mentally you would be having to
13:57
do that day in day out anyway i think
14:00
that
14:00
um unless you go through you know and
14:03
i’m not saying that all shootings are
14:06
because once you’ve killed somebody they
14:08
actually become humanized to you
14:10
afterwards right you see them in the
14:12
news you see their lives
14:14
um and then you find out you know you
14:16
killed a 20 year old
14:18
or you killed a person who had a mental
14:21
problem
14:22
how people decide to
14:26
process that and go through that in
14:28
their lives
14:29
i don’t know many people who are built
14:31
that way i don’t i think that police
14:32
should only be allowed
14:34
uh to they should be in therapy for the
14:37
rest of their lives
14:38
because that’s not normal you know it’s
14:40
just not a
14:41
normal way to be able to look at anybody
14:45
to be that fearful as a cop and that’s
14:49
fear
14:49
like i always compare the samurais and
14:51
you guys know that
14:52
samurais walked out every day with the
14:55
in
14:56
knowing they would die they believed it
14:59
and there’s there’s books about when you
15:02
ha there’s a difference of mindset
15:05
when you walk out expecting to die and
15:08
then you go home it’s a blessing right
15:10
but when you walk out like said i’m
15:13
gonna do
15:14
everything to survive that’s a big
15:17
difference
15:17
you approach things very differently and
15:20
you might end up shooting people
15:22
out of the fear of dying cops should not
15:26
have a fear of dying
15:27
because they’re in a job that is about
15:30
they’re always this far away from that
15:33
happening and i’m not saying they’re
15:34
superhuman
15:36
but it’s a really crazy expectation to
15:38
treat this like a regular nine to five
15:41
job
15:42
because hell we can’t even do a nine to
15:44
five job without wondering if we’re
15:46
going to die
15:46
at a freaking fedex facility it’s gotten
15:49
to that point
15:50
you know so welcome to the club but the
15:53
police
15:54
are supposed to you know i mean
15:57
handle this in in in such a plum she
16:00
needed to
16:01
be thrown to the dirt years ago if she
16:04
didn’t know the difference between a
16:06
taser
16:07
and a gun and she did know the
16:09
difference
16:10
she does know the difference and as it
16:12
was right after she did it
16:15
there were protests and i’ll be damned
16:18
if chauvin’s attorney
16:19
didn’t come in the next day and already
16:22
had started
16:23
musing about it being
16:26
unfair and that one juror could be
16:29
biased
16:30
because he lived in brooklyn center area
16:33
so i’m like is there was there a clan
16:36
meeting like the a couple days before
16:37
and said hey
16:38
you’re the oldest one with tenure and
16:41
you know derek chovin
16:42
please let’s get cause all of this stuff
16:45
plays into an appeal
16:46
you see for the bigger picture for the
16:48
chauvin case
16:50
even if he gets convicted as if he
16:52
doesn’t get convicted
16:54
if he does he’s got a backup for two
16:57
things
16:57
already i’ve seen that he can appeal on
17:00
and that’s one of them you know
17:04
the other thing too about she’s a karen
17:07
she what this she this she capped off
17:10
the whole
17:11
karen aspect of all karen’s it that
17:14
she was the queen karen so that’s why i
17:18
don’t buy her
17:19
i don’t buy her story i don’t buy it
17:22
because if she doesn’t serve as much
17:24
time as the somalian
17:26
policeman did for accident really
17:28
accidentally
17:30
shooting the civilian who ran in the
17:31
street who had called them and he shot
17:33
her
17:34
if she doesn’t serve 25 years then
17:37
minnesota needs to go
17:40
and physically disengage itself from the
17:43
rest of
17:44
america well here’s the thing we all saw
17:47
the footage from her
17:49
it was from her body camp okay so if
17:52
we’re looking down and we see a gun
17:54
how come when she’s screaming taser
17:56
taser taser
17:58
she’s looking down she’s got to be
18:00
looking and
18:01
and how is she not realizing she’s got a
18:03
gun and she’s screaming teaser
18:05
how has i never heard them yelling taser
18:07
taser taser before
18:09
that’s what they’re supposed to do um i
18:11
was helping this black
18:12
female police officer was like this is
18:15
what you’re supposed to do she said
18:16
but she was the one who explained
18:19
how you reach over the body for the
18:21
taser she’s like this is why she should
18:22
have known
18:23
that she didn’t have that that she
18:25
didn’t have a taser in her hand
18:28
because she would have had to have done
18:29
the across the body reach
18:31
but she was saying that you know looking
18:34
down
18:35
how are you it was eye length how do you
18:38
not
18:39
notice that you’re holding a gun and not
18:42
a taser
18:44
but what you said is right about the
18:46
charges
18:47
she’s being charged with manslaughter
18:50
not
18:50
murder so she is going to get less time
18:54
than
18:59
yeah police officer who accidentally
19:02
shot
19:03
get this a white woman so you know
19:07
you can’t win in america you can’t win
19:10
it’s a doomed place and
19:14
every day i wake up and say wow the
19:16
future is really grim for this country
19:18
you’ve got a great president who’s
19:20
trying to really reel it in
19:22
but today watching prince philip’s
19:25
funeral
19:25
it just dawned on me this is the end of
19:28
an era
19:29
and it’s an era of all those people in
19:31
that age group
19:33
it’s an air it’s the end of an era when
19:36
people
19:37
took whatever you feel about the king or
19:39
the queen or any of these things
19:41
but when duty or the belief in your duty
19:44
or your allegiance
19:45
and your integrity to that was first
19:49
now because everyone today was like i
19:52
can’t believe the queen is sitting there
19:53
alone
19:54
y’all need to quit thinking the queen is
19:57
you and has your life
19:58
she doesn’t you wouldn’t even know the
20:01
end of like what that’s like
20:03
she can sit alone that’s her duty she
20:06
wanted to
20:07
but our police officers don’t even have
20:09
it we don’t have
20:10
that generation that knows what duty is
20:15
or the duty is to
20:18
white supremacy they brought that back
20:21
they brought that
20:22
duty that allegiance that integrity to a
20:25
community
20:26
of hate that they feel a part of a
20:29
familial bond
20:31
yeah that’s what was created in the last
20:34
four
20:34
years solidified not that it was created
20:37
it was
20:38
congealed this this this
20:41
this stuff that’s going on here it’s
20:44
grim
20:45
it’s grim and i keep telling y’all
20:48
find a backup plan of where you want to
20:50
live because it’s sure
20:51
if you are a person of color you will
20:54
fight to the death to
20:55
to be a part of it because they do not
20:57
want
20:58
black people in this country and they do
21:00
not want people
21:02
of any color let me just slip in here
21:05
uh chris lankford jeez pat robinson
21:09
insane dust in a suit
21:12
i thought the apocalypse was right then
21:14
i was like
21:16
is this it because he this is this man
21:20
you know god bless him on that i was
21:22
just like wow this little dude is
21:24
holding these guns and the taser and
21:26
that image alone was like oh wow know
21:30
but then when he was like these police i
21:33
i just figured i was like he said that
21:35
um
21:35
[Music]
21:37
uh phillip died and he like was lord i’m
21:40
next
21:42
i know
21:49
okay let’s move on and couldn’t get any
21:52
crazier in minnesota
21:53
we’re now george floyd trial week
21:57
three and it looks like we’re we’re
21:59
broadcasting this on the 17th so
22:01
we’ve i’ve been told from what i’ve been
22:03
reading not been told but what i’ve been
22:04
reading
22:05
the trial is gonna finish on the monday
22:08
so next week could be a very
22:12
interesting week another week in
22:14
american history
22:16
what is that they’re closing schools in
22:17
minnesota in minneapolis next week
22:21
because they’re expecting a verdict
22:25
yeah if it goes beyond like two days or
22:27
three days then you need to worry if
22:29
they come back within two or three days
22:31
uh yeah what did you get
22:34
out of anything out of the third week
22:36
especially the defense
22:37
team they’re like about to blame a ham
22:41
sandwich for killing george floyd i mean
22:44
he was like grabbing at
22:45
everything it’s like pretty like i said
22:48
on twitter
22:49
next thing you know he was going to say
22:50
nelson that he killed george floyd
22:53
anybody anybody and anything but
22:55
children i mean
22:57
it was first it was the drugs then it
22:59
was a heart attack
23:00
then now it was the the fumes oh my god
23:03
he was so overcome by the vapors from
23:05
the
23:06
the
23:11
you know pick a struggle and stick with
23:14
it because this your defense is all over
23:17
the place
23:18
this is how you know you have a client
23:21
that is
23:22
guilty i mean the defense that they put
23:24
on was so
23:26
quick it was like lightning quick that
23:29
that tells me that
23:30
you um
23:34
you have no defense
23:37
really and then um i like the fact
23:40
too that the um prosecution caught their
23:43
witness
23:44
their expert witness in a lie
23:48
that was that was a good look that was a
23:50
very good look
23:52
jill well you know uh a few things that
23:56
i’ve
23:56
picked up on i mean aside from yeah what
23:59
aisha said the
24:01
defense is playing a very interesting
24:03
strategy because all their
24:05
they it has nothing to do with let me
24:07
try to
24:08
disprove what the uh prosecution has
24:12
presented i’ll
24:13
try to i’ll disprove it with
24:15
hypotheticals because
24:17
because eric nelson the defendant’s
24:19
attorney has been trying this case
24:22
mainly on just hypotheticals we’ve
24:24
spoken about that before the what ifs
24:26
and the scary thing though is all they
24:28
need is one person who has a strong
24:30
enough personality
24:32
to hold up that court and hold it
24:35
like into like a you know where
24:39
totally it’s nobody can come to a vote
24:43
so the thing for me that was
24:47
interesting where it was kind of
24:49
nail-biting was when we had the south
24:52
african expert who came up and he’s the
24:54
one who had the carbon monoxide theory
24:56
now this guy has been called on many
24:59
people’s he’s on everybody’s radar he
25:01
always gets called as a witness
25:03
i think grant curt greg kirschner has
25:05
used him before
25:06
and he used to be the baltimore medical
25:08
examiner
25:09
he’s being uh sued actually for a very
25:13
similar case at the moment
25:14
uh like the george floyd case because
25:17
they’re saying he colluded
25:20
with the police to give them the uh
25:23
the medical examination that they wanted
25:25
so that’s the
25:26
alleged claim against him so
25:30
then he gets on stage and to boot he’s
25:33
south african
25:34
so it was south african and all i
25:37
started here was peter gabriel’s big
25:45
so i was like okay
25:49
my age i don’t know if everybody is
25:51
doing what i’m doing but i was like oh
25:53
hang on a minute wait a minute uh
25:57
you know for for the young folks they
25:59
may not
26:00
know about stephen biko but this south
26:03
african
26:04
african and uh so he was talking
26:07
talking and doing his thing and
26:10
everybody started on twitter a little
26:11
bit like i can’t believe they just
26:13
got a south african dude up here in the
26:16
middle of this
26:16
even south africans were chiming in like
26:18
yeah he should know
26:20
look at he lived here before even the
26:23
nelson mandela
26:25
uh situation happened and then obviously
26:27
the guy
26:28
came here and went to school but it
26:30
really became an
26:31
interesting showdown so much so that i
26:34
think when
26:35
um jerry blackwell went and
26:37
cross-examined him
26:40
somewhere or they did a re-cross again
26:43
uh
26:43
somebody must have told him to uh speak
26:45
the queen’s english because i swear for
26:47
a second i was like oh wow he’s gone all
26:49
bbc on us like
26:51
of course correct yeah so cool a lot of
26:53
people didn’t pick up on those little
26:54
nuances i guess or i just
26:56
entertain myself with things but i was
26:58
like this dude now isn’t like
27:01
speaking south african ifricant because
27:03
it is a
27:04
very it’s different than than the
27:07
australian
27:08
it’s a little uh and it was all i could
27:12
hear was
27:17
the man is
27:28
chris is saying exactly jill and by not
27:31
sequestering this jury for closing
27:33
arguments and deliberation
27:35
the judges handed the defense grounds
27:37
for an appeal for chauvin
27:38
he did well they are going to they are
27:41
going to be sequestered
27:42
but um yeah for that for that part but
27:46
here’s the other thing so then we got
27:47
into this tense moment
27:49
where he went about this carbon monoxide
27:52
and then that old baker dude who is the
27:54
hennepin county medical examiner who
27:56
testified for the prosecution
27:58
who i had gotten a lot of dms and
28:01
private messages
28:02
like i don’t trust him what’s his deal
28:03
all of a sudden he magically
28:05
came up with oh wow i have those carbon
28:08
monoxide gas
28:09
readings from the lab well at the 11th
28:13
hour
28:13
he presents them to the prosecution
28:16
because they hadn’t spoken about it
28:18
about it
28:18
on from their end and they wanted to do
28:21
a rebuttal but that evidence could not
28:23
be presented
28:25
so the prosecution was sitting there
28:27
like okay how are we going to go and
28:29
dispute
28:30
this whole carbon monoxide theory
28:32
because you know they wanted a rebuttal
28:35
so they brought in mr lucky charms so
28:38
they were breathing and i love him
28:42
but he is dr tobin
28:46
is the lucky charms guy and that’s why
28:48
we love him
28:49
because he’s cute he’s cute
28:52
and we love lucky charms and he’s like
28:55
it’s magically delicious
28:57
and he just had this way and there was
28:59
something very familiar about him the
29:01
whole time and a friend of mine called
29:03
him mr lucky charms i said
29:04
he is mister he’s lucky he’s not
29:07
a nickname for lindsey graham oh
29:10
so he came in and he was like
29:14
well you know uh about the blood gases
29:18
and then everyone was like paws breaks
29:20
it was like a cartoon and everybody was
29:23
like oh and i just was like i hope
29:26
lucky charms gets out of here alive
29:28
because they got it
29:29
because the judge said he was gonna
29:31
throw a mistrial like he was like i’m
29:34
gonna
29:34
if if he says anything about lab gases
29:37
it’s gonna be a mistrial so they’re
29:39
asking him these questions and tobin is
29:42
like going
29:43
well you know because the oxygen
29:44
saturation rate and blah blah blah and
29:47
no
29:47
do you think they’re right no he’s wrong
29:49
it’s wrong
29:51
so we got on some thin ice but i’m sure
29:54
in an appeal
29:55
the guy will still try to use that um
29:58
so you know chris is saying chill lucky
30:01
charge jill he is and i love him and
30:05
they were like bringing it back oh yes
30:08
you know please come in and help me
30:11
before i
30:12
i flip over up laughter in this chair
30:14
and you see my feet up in there i know
30:17
i mean everything was hanging on mr
30:19
lucky charms the case the whole case
30:24
you should talk please well you know i
30:26
mean
30:31
that man what is his name
30:34
um fowler
30:37
yeah mr fowler dr fowler
30:40
you could tell that you could tell that
30:43
this was like a sleight of hand to him
30:45
because he was he said
30:46
he was so indeed no did you look listen
30:49
to the blood glasses
30:51
well no no correct no not at all i
30:54
didn’t open up anything i didn’t look
30:55
out of it
30:56
i didn’t think so i love the fact that
30:58
jerry blackwell just kept going
30:59
on him and be like um and he would try
31:02
and
31:04
work his little defensive and jerry
31:05
blackwell’s like i asked you a yes or no
31:07
question
31:08
yeah went back down he wrote no
31:12
that was yes or no question and he just
31:14
got
31:17
correct and i kept here in the choir
31:19
[Music]
31:25
so see what you started now jill see
31:28
what chris says pink stars
31:35
yes and purple horseshoes and it’s my
31:37
favorite cereal
31:39
oh well well here we go now you see what
31:41
you’ve caused out here’s another comment
31:43
fyi i would pay for an audible book read
31:46
by jill
31:48
in that lucky charms voice
31:53
the magically delicious oh you know
31:56
i mean so you know we were
31:59
it was it was very eventful and you know
32:01
you
32:02
i’m i’m like watching this at home all
32:06
running through the house oh man you
32:08
know so
32:09
oh here’s someone here now a brand new
32:12
mayor say
32:13
yay lurch is saying but the judge is
32:15
going to help by giving a mistrial just
32:17
like the cosby case
32:18
judge did we’ll see well at this point i
32:21
don’t think he can
32:23
no he can’t at this point because
32:25
they’re at um
32:27
closing arguments unless something else
32:30
comes
32:30
up he can’t possibly give him this trial
32:33
exactly
32:34
over the weekend or something else you
32:37
know
32:38
and don’t think they’re not trying it
32:40
yeah
32:41
oh yeah what if at
32:44
all question for both of you what if at
32:47
all will the show of an incident do you
32:51
feel have any
32:51
impact on the verdict of this impact
32:54
obviously uh hopefully they’re not
32:55
well again if it’s a jury and it’s a
32:57
good journey they don’t know anything
32:58
about this incident
33:01
no brooklyn center what they’ll do is
33:03
they will move
33:04
potter’s case out of brooklyn center
33:07
because brooklyn center is a majority
33:10
black population
33:14
how are you two feeling about the trials
33:21
if the jury follows the evidence the
33:24
actual
33:24
evidence that’s been presented i see a
33:28
conviction
33:29
but i’m still concerned about that one
33:32
juror that has the book deal
33:35
yeah me too and that can go
33:38
two ways you see that juror who has the
33:41
book deal
33:42
why is that very long then exactly i
33:45
mean even
33:46
chauvin could use that as feeling
33:49
you know either way either way just the
33:52
fact that somebody would be
33:54
making money off of his so whoever that
33:57
person is they’re
33:58
probably a ringer you know
34:01
yeah that’s it’s not a not a i’m not
34:04
feeling good about that situation
34:06
and let’s be clear the other thing that
34:08
happened this week too is that
34:10
children chose not to um
34:13
testify yes he also
34:17
in the choice not to testify
34:20
you know he plead the fifth
34:24
and remember what pleading the fifth and
34:26
the fifth amendment means that you might
34:28
say something too
34:29
that could incriminate you that’s well
34:31
that’s what i found strange
34:33
right because pleading the fifth i would
34:35
have rather for him well i would have
34:37
thought i’d rather go up there and say
34:39
not this no no i don’t have any blame
34:42
rather than the fifth lead sort of
34:44
questionable
34:46
exactly that leads that leads and that
34:48
you know that opens the door for the
34:50
jury to say well
34:51
why didn’t he testify if he’s not guilty
34:55
why didn’t he testify especially when
34:57
the defense really only took
34:59
less than three days when the
35:01
prosecution
35:02
took two and a half weeks true to
35:04
present their case
35:06
i mean it really that’s the other thing
35:08
the jury gets to
35:10
get to um examine why did the defense
35:13
only take this number of this short
35:16
number of days
35:17
if he’s so innocent because you know
35:20
remember the burden
35:22
of proof lies with the prosecution so
35:25
the prosecution laid
35:26
out this long case remember
35:30
the case was supposed to last six weeks
35:34
yeah they had a good three weeks to lay
35:37
out a defense
35:38
and they had such pathetic witnesses and
35:41
and so
35:42
it tells you right there that they
35:45
didn’t really have a case they didn’t
35:47
really have a defense for him
35:49
because they were pulling out every
35:52
possible
35:54
you know like i said before they were
35:57
pulling
35:57
out every possible reasoning like even
36:01
the part with the carbon monoxide
36:04
could he have died from the carbon
36:05
monoxide well guess what that still
36:07
becomes
36:08
um derek chauvin’s responsibility
36:10
because he put him on the ground
36:12
he wouldn’t have been near the fumes had
36:15
he not been
36:16
put on the ground in the position he was
36:19
so how is that defense because i already
36:23
think he knows what he’s going to appeal
36:25
on
36:26
even if he gets convicted and it was
36:28
like pointless for them to move forward
36:30
uh with the trial i also found it really
36:34
interesting because in 2014
36:37
there was a case in brooklyn um of a
36:40
officer a rookie actually who just
36:43
started working on the force
36:45
and he was going into one of the
36:48
buildings
36:49
um in the in the you know uh
36:52
public you know not a great neighborhood
36:56
whatever
36:57
and his gun discharged
37:01
in in the stairwell right
37:04
and it ricocheted i remember that and it
37:06
hit a guy and his girlfriend who was
37:09
walking down the stairs and it killed
37:11
the guy
37:12
so in that case the guy of course
37:15
claimed it was an
37:15
accident um but he also testified
37:19
and when he testified he was like i’m
37:22
really sorry
37:23
i i didn’t know you know whatever but
37:26
he he got convicted
37:29
but he never served time that they saw
37:32
it as time
37:33
served for the amount of you know by
37:35
2016
37:36
and uh then he was on probation and of
37:39
course he wasn’t allowed to be a
37:41
police officer but yeah the fact that
37:44
derek chovin doesn’t want to but you
37:47
know
37:48
it really comes down to how the judge
37:51
instructs
37:52
the jury before they leave to deliberate
37:55
those instructions that he gives are
37:57
very key they’re very
37:59
key to what their parameters are
38:02
and we need to pay attention what they
38:04
are because
38:06
there’s just some little openings that
38:08
you know that’s where
38:09
that’s the meat i mean we’ve been
38:11
dealing with the gristle a little bit
38:13
but the meat is really that part
38:15
it’s really we will see what he how he
38:18
instructs them
38:19
so chris is saying right aisha because
38:22
there’s no actual defense cameras don’t
38:24
lie
38:25
right yeah it’s true
38:28
yeah and that that is the other part of
38:31
it too
38:32
is that the defense they obviously
38:35
never you know they didn’t they didn’t
38:39
deal with the um
38:40
video at all no and he kept saying
38:44
look at this crowd the crowd the crowd i
38:47
was like
38:48
that crowd wasn’t even as much as as
38:51
like the stone city band with rick james
38:54
on stage or george clinton in parliament
38:56
i’ve seen more of a crowd on stage just
38:58
in the band alone
39:00
i was like damn has more members
39:03
than there was exactly i was like
39:06
yo what’s he talking about crowd that
39:08
ain’t no crowd that’s a group
39:12
look they can fit it and i and i
39:13
associate people by how many minivans
39:15
they can get in
39:16
yeah they could fit in a big ford
39:19
suburban
39:20
yeah you could put them in yeah you know
39:22
i was like that’s not really a crowd
39:25
they had two revolutions in there yeah
39:27
exactly
39:28
there you go there you go well folks
39:32
well trot the trial will be going into
39:34
deliberation
39:36
tentatively on monday so who knows by uh
39:40
next week when we’re on will there be a
39:42
verdict
39:43
whether there is or not it’s going to be
39:45
uh
39:46
a new story before we you know i just
39:48
wonder
39:49
okay hold on there’s a comment here
39:51
chris says omg where’s bootsy collins
39:54
when you need him
39:55
exactly
40:00
there’s a question i’m going to have but
40:01
i’m going to wait till the next story to
40:04
ask
40:04
the question so the next conversation
40:07
piece and thanks again everyone who’s
40:08
watching got a lot of people watching
40:10
live so thank you so much and
40:12
add your comments adam’s
40:15
toledo police shooting this is an
40:18
interesting story for
40:19
a number of reasons uh
40:23
who would want to start on this because
40:27
there’s
40:29
a lot of interesting aspects of this
40:31
shooting
40:33
who wants to jump on this conversation
40:35
piece first
40:38
i will i mean since i i i kind of got
40:41
grilled on uh filleted on
40:44
twitter the other day um because you
40:47
know i’ve actually decided i’m not even
40:49
gonna like
40:50
comment any more on people’s things or
40:52
try to
40:54
understand uh just that you ask a
40:57
question and people don’t want to listen
40:59
they are or they don’t even want to have
41:00
a conversation they want to talk at you
41:03
my question was i wasn’t sure of the
41:06
case
41:06
uh too much i was like why was he what
41:09
it was three in the morning you know you
41:10
hear bits and pieces or like
41:12
who’s whose parents let them go out
41:16
at you know at three in the morning and
41:18
i’m only you know i’m 58
41:21
am i 58 this year yeah so it’s like
41:25
i’m from a different era of course you
41:27
know i
41:29
lived in an era where your parents put
41:31
tape at the top of the door
41:32
to see if you go out at night you know
41:34
what i’m saying like if the tape’s
41:36
broken
41:37
they already know and you didn’t know
41:38
that it was there but you know
41:40
i’m from a different era like if you’re
41:42
out past curfew
41:44
you see your grandmother walking down
41:46
the road you know
41:47
and you’re like either mortified or what
41:50
the heck you know
41:51
and you just don’t want that and i am
41:53
from an era of
41:54
like you get your behind whooped
41:58
okay so maybe it was leading to make a
42:01
comment to a bunch of millennials who
42:03
were on twitter and not my age group
42:05
but it was really a question like what’s
42:08
going on like
42:09
why was he out i didn’t know that the
42:11
kid ran away
42:13
i i you just don’t know was he being sex
42:15
trafficked there’s a lot of things going
42:17
on but it wasn’t that at all
42:19
so they showed that the kid was with
42:21
another 21 year old
42:23
and they were shooting at cars passing
42:24
by they found the shell casings
42:27
these videos the cctv cameras
42:30
caught them running um you know and like
42:34
i said you know
42:35
what was it you said to me aisha at
42:37
three in the morning that’s grown folks
42:38
time is what you were told
42:40
yeah so in my mind you know um
42:44
i i just think that this is horrific how
42:46
it happened with the policemen running
42:48
after them but they were that
42:49
neighborhood
42:50
is not necessarily one of the best i
42:52
lived in chicago at one point
42:54
um and uh he got shot because once you
42:59
start running from the police and you’ve
43:00
got a handgun
43:02
who they think it was passed off to him
43:04
if you look at one of the videos and i
43:06
did see
43:07
the whole video the really awful
43:11
when he went towards the fence it was
43:13
just unfortunate the fence was there
43:15
because it looked like he tried to toss
43:17
it but
43:17
in the motion of moving his hand up to
43:20
be like
43:21
raising his hands but on that upward
43:24
bound
43:25
you couldn’t see because also there’s a
43:28
shadow
43:29
on his jacket that looks like he had a
43:31
gun
43:32
even in his hand so it’s terrible that
43:35
the police are killing
43:37
children but sadly it’s not the first
43:41
time it’s happened and
43:42
um black beauty sounds uh sounds like
43:45
there’s
43:45
a you have a supporter saying yeah joe
43:47
makes a good point regarding why was he
43:50
out as an
43:50
adult at 3 am to me the
43:54
officer wasn’t at fault right
43:58
aisha what do you think and that that’s
44:01
the
44:02
that was that for me was something that
44:04
i hadn’t considered because at first
44:05
when i first heard it you just your
44:07
13 year old killed by a police officer i
44:10
didn’t even know the time of night he
44:11
was out
44:13
when when jill mentioned that and
44:15
mentioned the question i was kind of
44:16
like
44:17
well yeah and then i started learning
44:20
that he had
44:21
he had he had problems at home and had
44:24
run away and i was kind of thinking like
44:26
okay there are a number of things going
44:30
on here
44:31
and i
44:35
i did start to wonder not just
44:39
you know the shooting the shooting part
44:42
aside i started wondering
44:46
you know yeah why was this kid out what
44:49
was going
44:50
on in the home you know not just so much
44:53
in the home but why is this kid
44:55
out shooting at cars at 3am shooting at
44:59
cars okay so i’m
45:02
so i get to thinking that well if
45:06
i see if i’m driving it doesn’t matter
45:08
to me
45:09
what color the kid is if i see somebody
45:12
shooting at cars
45:13
i’m calling the police somebody called
45:15
yeah they did they called
45:20
okay i mean here here’s the other
45:23
scenario which is
45:25
really sad and tragic is that
45:28
you know los angeles went through this
45:31
situation
45:32
years ago in the 80s when we had a lot
45:34
of gang a lot of gang violence and we
45:36
still go
45:37
through it and generally
45:40
the spanish gangs and the black gangs
45:42
don’t tend to get along
45:44
there are some that happen to or
45:46
whatever
45:47
but if this
45:50
is i’m don’t want to put it into these
45:53
terms but i have family members that
45:55
have been involved in these things
45:58
um this is a different world
46:01
this is a different world um
46:04
when we talk about dante wright or we
46:07
talk about tamir
46:08
rice and we talk about you know freddie
46:11
gray or we talk about
46:13
other people uh garner eric garner
46:16
these are people killed in broad
46:17
daylight uh stefan
46:19
uh the guy in sacramento in his
46:21
grandmother’s backyard
46:23
for me for me i couldn’t quite get on
46:27
board until i know the full story with
46:29
this because looking at that video
46:32
i was just trying to be like okay wait a
46:35
minute
46:36
uh we’re talking about our kids that
46:39
didn’t have any guns
46:40
like trayvon martin didn’t have a gun
46:42
and the neighbor kills him or whatever
46:44
it is
46:45
we’re these are different arguments i
46:48
can’t just
46:48
jump in a protest line because of
46:51
because i’m not saying that all police
46:54
are bad and i’m not saying that all
46:56
parents are bad or good or whatever
46:58
but my point is that for us all to move
47:01
forward
47:01
we got to really have some real
47:03
conversations about
47:05
what we’re all contributing to i
47:07
couldn’t barely have a freaking diary
47:09
let alone if i ever tried to have a gun
47:11
in the house you know my grandmother was
47:13
like a
47:14
snoop snooping you know it was
47:17
it was just the way and and do i feel
47:20
like my rights were violated did i
47:21
survive
47:22
that yes i did actually i did
47:26
i made it through the day and you know
47:28
so what really
47:30
there is some accountability we’ve done
47:33
so much of this victiming
47:34
stuff that there is something about
47:37
we’ve cut programs in these areas
47:40
democrats and republicans alike have
47:42
done it in these neighborhoods
47:44
we have parents who uh are working
47:47
nights or whatever we do not have
47:49
grandparents around we do not have this
47:51
village
47:52
situation for whatever reason i get it
47:55
but let’s fix all of it because it’s all
47:58
systemic
47:59
all of it the systemic violence because
48:00
i’m telling you
48:02
these young kids are recruited in ways
48:05
that what if they harm your kid
48:09
you know it’s like this this is like
48:13
i don’t know what to say i think it’s
48:14
really sad but sometimes the liberals
48:16
and i’m a liberal person
48:18
but i’m not going to fall off the deep
48:20
end i’m not
48:22
parents do have a responsibility to
48:24
watch their kids
48:25
all right we just do let me jump in
48:27
because there’s been a number of
48:28
comments coming in the last few moments
48:30
so
48:30
t stephen says remember when we had to
48:32
be in the house before the street lights
48:34
came on uh it’s a very gen x
48:37
thing ca electric says i see
48:41
i suppose they said i saw an asian six
48:43
girls skating by herself
48:45
at 4 00 a.m in the hood that’s the new
48:48
thing kids do
48:50
uh he also they also say saying whose
48:52
parents has a kid out
48:54
can come across as victim blaming if you
48:56
lead off with that inquiry
48:57
how did it all happen would have been a
49:00
better first inquiry
49:01
yeah you’re right it would have been uh
49:04
blackbeard is saying i’m in total
49:05
agreement with jill
49:06
teenagers and parents have to be
49:09
accountable
49:10
saying capital letters accountable and
49:12
i’m not going to be out marching and
49:13
protesting just because the kids get
49:15
caught
49:16
etc get shot i mean doctor
49:20
oh sorry sorry think about it um
49:24
we get two gang members that are 13 and
49:27
14 that shoot
49:28
and this happens in new haven quite
49:30
often and they don’t
49:31
14 that shoot each other um
49:35
we’re not out in the streets protesting
49:37
their death
49:39
no what we’re out doing is protesting
49:41
the fact that there’s too much gang
49:43
violence
49:44
exactly and don’t forget that there were
49:46
two mothers
49:48
in chicago that created a group
49:51
to confront the violence in their
49:53
neighborhoods
49:54
against the gangs and they got killed
49:57
they were murdered by the gangs
49:59
so i have a really so if everybody
50:02
approached
50:03
this uproar with that much fervor
50:06
because there are like three or six kids
50:08
right now who don’t have moms
50:10
you know i i get a little bit like how
50:13
it’s all being politicized
50:15
is a crazy thing for me um and it’s hard
50:18
for me to jump on the bandwagon when i
50:20
do
50:20
feel that we we have made a lot of
50:23
people victims in america
50:25
there is some accountability this was a
50:28
child
50:29
these are children we are so concerned
50:32
about people sex
50:33
trafficking kids but you’re not
50:35
concerned about a kid
50:36
who’s sitting up walking along the
50:38
street or skateboarding
50:40
that’s not they don’t need to be with
50:42
their parents then
50:43
somebody needs to investigate there’s
50:46
something really wrong
50:47
so who are we as a society but
50:50
there is accountability on both things
50:54
you know i know the mother said she
50:56
filed a uh missing persons report and
50:58
i’m so sorry i
51:00
my heart breaks for her but you know
51:03
we have to deal with politicians that
51:05
cut programs in their schools
51:07
their their swimming pools aren’t open
51:09
they’re events they don’t have things
51:11
things to do after school and we also
51:14
have the
51:15
scourge of you know just um
51:19
some really wicked things going on out
51:21
in the world the mayor even said
51:23
chicago collects in one week more guns
51:27
than california and new york put
51:30
together
51:30
in one week so there’s
51:34
a really huge problem here so
51:37
and i’m not saying that you know when
51:39
the right comes after you
51:40
if the oh if the right comes after you
51:44
stop trying to defend it because they’re
51:46
not wrong
51:47
there’s a problem so okay so here’s my
51:50
question then
51:50
so i’ll go ahead and show you you better
51:53
fix your house if your house is falling
51:55
down
51:55
you don’t sit up there and try to tell
51:57
everybody that it’s standing when
51:58
they’ve
51:59
fallen off like questions are real why
52:02
can’t they fix chicago
52:04
why why not my question is this
52:08
is that 21 year old going to be charged
52:10
with kidnapping
52:11
if the mother filed a missing person’s
52:13
report and that child was with this 21
52:16
year old the whole time absolutely
52:18
is that 21 year old going to be charged
52:19
with kidnapping because that
52:21
that person is a fully grown adult
52:24
and was with this kid yeah i mean
52:28
it’s it’s outrageous what’s happening i
52:30
mean is it
52:32
it but it’s it’s that systemic in itself
52:35
i mean i guess
52:36
it’s sad the family had just moved in
52:38
but a lot of people in that neighborhood
52:40
from what i hear a lot of them
52:42
there are people who are not um
52:46
savory that and also
52:49
they don’t all have their maybe their
52:53
dreamers or or they don’t have their
52:55
documentation
52:56
so a lot of things stay mom because of
52:58
that too
53:00
so you know the this is what we keep
53:03
breeding
53:04
and we keep but we need to fix it
53:06
because the reality here is
53:09
that uh you know idle minds is the
53:12
devil’s workshop
53:13
your our kids have to be
53:16
you have to monitor your kids or just
53:18
don’t even have them okay so i want to
53:20
get back to the
53:21
chicago uh environment
53:24
your former president was saying
53:28
how much a mess chicago was he wasn’t
53:31
lying
53:33
but he got a lot of pushback from people
53:36
but he wasn’t lying he wasn’t he wasn’t
53:39
lying
53:40
but he was deflecting that there’s a
53:42
difference okay
53:44
he was he wasn’t saying it because out
53:48
of care and concern
53:49
for chicago itself and for
53:54
the people that live there or to even
53:57
improve it because
53:58
if he was saying it out of care and
53:59
concern it would have been like
54:01
chicago’s a problem
54:02
what can we do as a country to help
54:05
chicago
54:06
what can we put there he when he said
54:08
that he was deflecting
54:10
against against his own stuff
54:14
that was i i i don’t know i actually had
54:17
to say
54:18
at the time that he made those comments
54:20
he was deflecting about something that
54:22
was coming
54:23
at him i remember that conversation
54:26
that interview when he said that it was
54:28
a question that was coming at him
54:30
about um gosh what was it
54:36
um
54:38
i can’t remember well there’s no there
54:39
was a question that was coming here
54:41
here’s mine saying are you sure you
54:44
don’t know that
54:45
you said i don’t know what about the
54:46
deflection piece i guess
54:49
well yeah i remember that interview i
54:51
mean in my in my opinion
54:53
i i’m not a trump supporter and i’m not
54:56
a conservative
54:57
but i don’t think he was wrong and
54:59
here’s what i’m also going to tell you
55:01
just about human nature
55:02
you keep you know pushing and pushing
55:05
people
55:07
um people soon stop caring about
55:10
you and they just do and nobody
55:14
cares about chicago and the
55:17
and the and the and the uh that area
55:20
they really don’t and the liberals just
55:23
decided to pay attention it’s been like
55:25
that forever
55:26
since cabrini green i lived there when
55:29
cabrini green was up
55:31
so you know not that i live near but i’m
55:34
telling you like
55:35
let’s get off of our high horses too
55:37
because the democrats have done nothing
55:39
either
55:40
the town has always been corrupt has
55:42
been corrupt since
55:43
freaking uh al capone days
55:46
it’s something about the economy
55:49
exactly it has always yeah everything
55:52
has
55:53
always been lined up it’s in proximity
55:55
to
55:56
running guns running drugs just the way
55:59
the logistics are
56:00
of the state alone but the reality is
56:04
people are tired of it and you know
56:09
my whole thing is we are looking for gun
56:12
reform
56:13
from the uh going forward
56:16
in our movement with uh the whole black
56:19
lives matter and then i wake up the
56:21
other day
56:22
and patrice colors has bought
56:27
so we’re not even gonna
56:30
but my whole point is talk about the
56:33
scales coming off of my eyes
56:35
and just being done with them all
56:38
because you can give platitudes and lip
56:40
service
56:42
but fix it do something it’s like
56:44
showing up on a construction job
56:46
and you sit there and bite your nails
56:48
all day this is
56:49
work and everybody wants to talk about
56:52
chicago
56:53
dig into chicago chicago has destroyed
56:56
many a people the it is just
57:00
that corrupt it is that place
57:03
for many reasons now so i don’t think
57:05
that
57:06
trump was wrong and i don’t like trump
57:09
but i will say
57:10
i have had that resignation too like
57:12
yeah
57:14
there you know let’s let’s find a good
57:16
politician in chicago
57:18
that doesn’t get killed or does it get
57:20
removed or doesn’t what
57:22
you know we have a mayor in chicago
57:25
who’s decided to say
57:26
she’s not liberal she’s not a democrat
57:29
she’s a
57:30
stop the labels just get stuff done
57:34
get it done and the police i mean on
57:37
this shooting
57:38
i don’t know i don’t know if necessarily
57:42
you know this is the this is the battle
57:44
that i want to get into
57:46
with uh gang turf stuff because i don’t
57:49
see it as the equivalent
57:50
for what we’ve all been going through
57:53
it’s not like you’re stopped on the
57:54
street in your car
57:55
and you’re just trying to go to work and
57:57
you’re a black person that’s not what
57:58
this was
58:00
yeah let me one thing go ahead
58:03
the deflection uh trump was being asked
58:06
about his businesses
58:08
and his um investments in chicago
58:11
being investigated and then he said that
58:13
politicians
58:14
have run chicago into the ground and
58:16
started talking about the gun violence
58:18
and stuff there
58:19
that was the that was the deflection
58:21
that i
58:23
i had to remember it but that was that
58:25
was it yeah
58:26
so he didn’t care but jill’s jill what
58:29
jill said
58:29
is jill said it’s right um the the
58:33
the leadership in chicago whether it be
58:36
republican or democrat has been
58:39
terrible dreadful since the 1920s
58:45
and it it just um i mean
58:49
that’s on record that that the gun
58:52
culture
58:53
it didn’t you know it didn’t start with
58:56
black people
58:57
it started with the italians that were
58:59
there all right
59:01
and it just it just it just carried it
59:04
just carried on
59:06
absolutely saying what people be raising
59:08
this much
59:11
had the officer been killed or had that
59:13
kid shot somebody else since he was
59:14
shooting people randomly in the street
59:17
capital letters black beauty says you’re
59:18
frankly sick to death
59:20
of taking up to four shooters
59:23
and taking up for shooters because the
59:25
police saw this as an
59:26
active shooter situation and rightly so
59:30
it’s no different than going to the
59:31
walmart and they go who’s shooting
59:34
that’s what this was so they don’t have
59:37
to
59:38
even say hands up that’s a freaking
59:40
courtesy
59:42
that was because they have you on film
59:46
shooting at people driving in their cars
59:50
and how much what i mean honestly
59:55
yeah and that’s the difference between
59:59
i think this shooting in a lot of the
60:01
the other shootings what
60:02
gets in people’s heads i think because
60:05
it has been a difficult week
60:07
is the age of this of this child
60:10
i think but the other part of it is that
60:14
in the other cases all of those people
60:16
were unarmed
60:17
at first remember they tried to say that
60:19
dante wright
60:20
had a gun they checked the car
60:23
and there was like nothing there was
60:25
nothing no but
60:28
um this particular instance there was
60:31
one
60:32
and in all the other instances those
60:35
were unarmed people
60:36
and i think like i said what really got
60:38
into people’s heads
60:39
because it has been this
60:42
horrifying week the age of the child
60:47
it’s just outraged that you know
60:50
the same people in the same groups and
60:52
the same liberals
60:54
are all getting together and rallying
60:56
their troops to go and protest
60:58
but they’re never there at the trials
61:00
they’re never there when tamir rice when
61:02
that when the
61:03
when the cop got off they didn’t even
61:05
talk about it anymore
61:06
it’s one more politicized event and then
61:09
you get a bunch of like texts
61:12
to donate to the freaking grassroots
61:14
movement i’m done
61:16
i’m done well tamira rice’s mother has
61:19
called them all a bunch of clout chasers
61:21
exactly but that’s what i see and they
61:23
do it here too
61:24
and then they’ll be on to the next
61:26
killing and it’s very ghoulish what’s
61:28
happening
61:29
but don’t tell me this little boy turned
61:33
tried to throw the gun you can see it in
61:35
a still frame
61:36
and then cbs got in trouble for freezing
61:38
the frame
61:39
that actually showed how and you can
61:42
then look at the maneuver of how he
61:44
turned
61:45
the the fact is he didn’t get rid of it
61:47
quick enough
61:49
and uh you know it’s like it’s really
61:52
tragic
61:53
but is that i is that why i see yes
61:56
banned from showing the video anymore
61:58
yes they froze the frame i got the i
62:00
actually have the video
62:02
is that you know showing it though yeah
62:04
because people got upset for them
62:06
showing the truth
62:07
they didn’t edit anything into it it was
62:10
the actual
62:11
thing and that even the part where the
62:12
police officer broke down and was crying
62:14
afterwards
62:16
i mean this is they are they do
62:19
have uh you think in in less than 800
62:23
millimeter milliseconds you have to
62:26
decide
62:27
if you’re going to shoot and i saw some
62:28
people go oh well he should have let him
62:30
shoot
62:31
uh should have given him the benefit of
62:32
the doubt this is not
62:34
no this is not a video game this is not
62:36
where you can hit pause
62:38
and i think this other thing of slow
62:40
motioning things down
62:42
is really screwing people up don’t slow
62:44
don’t slow it down to see
62:46
how his hands went keep it in actual
62:49
how it really went in reality because
62:52
you will see
62:53
that raise your hands all of that hit it
62:56
wasn’t like this immediately
62:57
there was a beat even with the little
62:59
boy two turn drop the gun and do that
63:02
i’m sorry this movement and
63:05
the shadow of the gun because he didn’t
63:08
know if he
63:09
he flicked it but
63:13
following through was his hand coming up
63:16
which in the shadow if you look behind
63:18
it still looks like he’s holding a gun
63:21
like this
63:23
that’s it it was a bad position it was
63:26
nighttime
63:27
it was three in the freaking morning
63:31
and i’m so sorry for his family but
63:36
it you cannot uh we just have to be
63:40
careful about what
63:42
will will be for our cause for
63:45
helping to reform uh for gun violence
63:49
i’m sure the police would welcome it too
63:50
let’s be honest i just think it’s an
63:52
honest conversation
63:53
that some people have to take some kind
63:56
of accountability
63:57
for the crap they’ve been doing too we
64:00
all do it
64:01
okay t stephen says chicago has a
64:04
satanic principality over it
64:06
i believe that america has a satanic
64:10
principality okay
64:12
all right more trials to come
64:16
so before we move on why
64:19
aren’t governments especially at the top
64:22
talking about these i guess obviously
64:24
with the george derrick charvin trial
64:26
it’s still a trial i guess the verdict
64:29
but no comments on derek
64:32
um what you may call it
64:35
dante wright no comments on this
64:38
thirteen-year-old
64:39
nothing from the top levels of
64:41
government why not
64:52
they don’t care anymore this is not
64:54
where they’re headed
64:56
this is le uh this
65:00
y’all don’t know when somebody decides
65:02
to just like check out
65:03
ain’t nobody like checking for us nope
65:06
okay and they know this they’ve got them
65:08
now let get the
65:09
call the national guard whatever it’s
65:12
not working and then your leadership our
65:14
own leadership for blm
65:17
is just shot house shopping i mean
65:20
i told you things about this a few weeks
65:22
ago did i not
65:24
yeah you did i sent you some on our back
65:26
channels i showed
65:27
how like they’ve raised well and again
65:30
black lives matter
65:32
where has raised they say only night i
65:34
do but she doesn’t have a monopoly
65:36
on that term but certainly they weren’t
65:38
mattering when she was buying for
65:40
her family because she says that that’s
65:43
how she shows
65:44
her you know everybody in black culture
65:46
takes care of their family
65:48
but black lives matter got 92 million
65:51
dollars in donations so where the hell
65:53
is the money and where did it go
65:55
there we go well that’s we’ll have that
65:57
as a set we’re going to bring that up
65:58
maybe next week because i think we need
66:00
to dive deeper into that conversation
66:02
piece
66:03
we will be about to like make me not a
66:05
liberal anymore i’m
66:06
i don’t know what’s happening to me i’m
66:09
actually
66:09
done with all of them left right center
66:14
true independent black beauty turns into
66:15
a racing
66:17
of oh you’re picking me picking on me
66:19
because i’m brown or black instead of
66:20
taking accountability
66:22
absolutely there’s a part of that we
66:24
have to do that
66:26
there are just some things like no your
66:28
work actually your work ethic sucks
66:30
you know and i’ll tell you something and
66:32
i want to say this clearly a lot of
66:33
times online people think that i’m white
66:36
and it’s very interesting so i have
66:37
white people
66:39
coming for me talking you know racist
66:42
uh and then i drop oh well i’m black but
66:45
black people
66:46
are very interesting they troll too and
66:48
black people can be racist too
66:50
because they like to shut you up
66:54
they like to say you’re white and you’re
66:56
a karen and you’re
66:57
this and you know what’s so interesting
66:59
about that you keep telling somebody
67:02
who basically may legitimately not have
67:05
a
67:06
racist bone in their body but they have
67:08
an issue with you
67:10
not your color but you you keep playing
67:13
that card
67:14
people check out and say screw you then
67:18
but i have been so surprised lately
67:21
with the amount of black people and
67:23
they’re
67:24
victimizing and calling me white and
67:27
that i don’t know what i’m dumb a racist
67:30
and it’s been going both ways now i was
67:33
like wow this country is really doomed
67:35
it’s so doomed because we judge people
67:37
on the way they look
67:39
we judge them and we don’t even know
67:41
them so i sort of am skating in between
67:44
both worlds
67:45
and both sides stink okay
67:48
all right delicabe real dango
67:52
these are some rough times we live in
67:53
and we’re only fallible human beings and
67:56
we make mistakes governments make
67:57
mistakes
67:58
and in addition the mistakes people
68:00
aren’t as smart as they should be
68:02
correct he’s absolutely a hundred on
68:04
that
68:06
joe the one person that got me was the
68:07
white look the white latina tell you
68:10
that you weren’t black
68:12
call me chicana but it’s happening yeah
68:15
it’s happening a lot and you know it’s
68:18
happening a lot
68:20
you’re not responding to me i’m going
68:21
what i know okay
68:23
good go on but here’s the thing i
68:25
shouldn’t have to
68:27
qualify or quantify who i am
68:30
to either race i shouldn’t have to say
68:33
i’m a black woman
68:35
and i shouldn’t have to say i’m not
68:38
white
68:39
it’s it’s crazy that i have to
68:43
because and if you just sit and think of
68:47
that
68:47
over the weekend there’s something wrong
68:50
with that because i’m telling you
68:52
not everybody you know we have been
68:53
vilifying
68:55
you know a lot of people uh if they’re
68:58
white and they talk about something
69:00
and the immediate shutdown is they’re a
69:02
racist
69:03
but the reality is sometimes it’s not
69:05
just that
69:06
we have to listen and we can’t just jump
69:09
on that because we have
69:11
actually we will lose you lose people
69:14
who
69:14
even care to be involved in your problem
69:18
black beauty is saying and now some of
69:20
them are overcompensating
69:22
over compensating to the point of like
69:24
oh my god you know
69:25
now we’re gonna all you know that’s how
69:27
you end up with the
69:29
crazy uh uh white kids
69:32
who go out and and decide to fight for
69:35
blm and tear up the whole buildings
69:37
because they’ve been
69:38
so you know i don’t know what’s
69:40
happening but we have a problem with
69:42
labels
69:44
identity issues in this country and it’s
69:46
really showing now on all sides i got
69:48
the chicanos yeah right the spanish the
69:51
this
69:52
the asians i haven’t been called asian
69:54
yet
69:55
but uh you know it’s it’s unbelievable
69:58
there
69:58
the fact that we have to go i’m this i’m
70:01
that
70:02
but like i said i think both sides now
70:04
are just bs because
70:06
you just have a picture of um uh homeboy
70:09
butterfield from the um
70:11
but i don’t know either we need i’m just
70:14
i know
70:14
like we need to have people just really
70:17
listen to each other
70:19
yeah we really do let me jump in for a
70:22
second here and catch up because the
70:23
comments are flying in
70:25
jill always does this judge judge them
70:28
and we don’t even know them jill you’re
70:30
right
70:31
and black people when we point out wrong
70:33
and right and taking accountability
70:35
when we get called at an uncle tomorrow
70:37
on jane
70:38
it’s true uh chris is saying to
70:41
something
70:42
perfectly said django uh
70:45
real django miyabaka was one of my
70:48
favorites
70:49
[Laughter]
70:53
yeah uh well here’s an interesting comp
70:56
oh and the dekuta says can you can you
70:59
sing the beginning of miyabaka
71:00
people want you singing oh my gosh
71:05
that’s it
71:10
okay and mercy says i suggest mrs jones
71:14
reads how broken windows was originally
71:16
created
71:18
what does that mean oh no yes we know it
71:21
was from the other side playing
71:23
uh like double uh i know i know what
71:26
you’re saying
71:27
but now that that the cyber opt like the
71:30
optics on that right i get it
71:32
they were created but then now
71:36
what we’re dealing with in the country
71:38
is that
71:40
now you don’t even have to really stir
71:42
the pot anymore because there’s so much
71:45
confusion
71:47
with identity race who am i what am i
71:49
what label am i am i fighting for which
71:51
cause what’s this cause what’s that’s
71:52
cause
71:53
and once you mix that in with capitalism
71:55
and funding people on their
71:57
on their social media and giving them
71:59
payments and all this
72:00
we are a mess that what is legitimate
72:03
and what isn’t anymore what’s
72:05
disingenuous and what’s
72:06
what’s genuine is this are the is this a
72:10
full
72:11
on group going to support a cause or are
72:13
they going to get paid on the back end
72:15
it’s a mess
72:16
it’s an absolute mess because we cannot
72:17
identify each other we got to move on
72:19
here let me get us the comments
72:21
me say yay letra says mrs jones i wish i
72:24
was not this dark and i could
72:25
feel free to feel as you do on these
72:28
topics
72:31
real dango goes mia baca is one of my
72:34
favorites jill
72:36
you do yeah and he all and he also goes
72:39
oh my goodness so this
72:41
has been quite the conversation
72:45
that shade again so you would like to
72:47
feel free as i
72:48
feel and that’s that that slave
72:52
hen house pecking order that they got us
72:54
under
72:55
that uh you wish you could feel free
72:58
as i do um it’s
73:02
it’s very interesting my family is your
73:05
color
73:06
you know so
73:09
no way move on we’ll move on let’s get
73:11
on to the conversation topic
73:14
another fun one south carolina incident
73:16
with fort
73:17
jackson soldier are you still
73:20
please give jill a little break and i
73:22
already see you shaking your head go for
73:23
it
73:24
because first of all my father lived in
73:26
that neighborhood lived in that
73:27
subdivision up until two years ago
73:30
i lived in the subdivision right next to
73:32
it if i could explain to you
73:34
like literally how next door they are i
73:37
was talking to amaya the other day and
73:38
i’m like
73:40
i don’t remember us having any white
73:44
neighbors
73:44
like that and you know that you have a
73:47
lot of middle class black families that
73:49
live in
73:50
especially in the summit so the fact
73:52
that this dude was
73:53
out there barefoot
73:57
looking like the trash that he is
74:01
telling this kid this guy that
74:05
you know this isn’t your neighborhood
74:08
i’m like the nerve
74:09
have you looked around at your neighbors
74:12
you know
74:13
because
74:16
just i’m like you know
74:19
usually the you know there’s a lot of um
74:23
people from fort jackson military that
74:26
live in that area
74:28
you know i got rear-ended by a soldier
74:31
before
74:32
but that soldier was black most of the
74:34
soldiers that i’ve
74:35
seen and known in that area were
74:38
were black people it’s really a mixed
74:42
race
74:43
area but in that particular subdivision
74:46
you know black people are like oh we
74:48
love the summit the summit the summit
74:50
this
74:50
for black people it’s like you’ve come
74:52
up
74:54
um the fact i just
74:57
when i saw that and you know i was like
74:59
okay south carolina and then they said
75:01
the summit i’m like
75:02
the summit this happened in the summit
75:05
i’m like this makes no sense to me
75:07
whatsoever given the you know just
75:10
giving the neighborhood
75:11
and um you know what
75:15
he got what he deserved they showed up
75:18
and showed out
75:19
and and what was funny to me was that
75:21
people
75:22
assumed that because of how he behaved
75:25
it was a white neighborhood and they’re
75:27
like where were the neighbors what were
75:29
the neighbors were out there protesting
75:33
you know people came as far you know
75:36
from charleston and greenville south
75:38
carolina and charleston’s like three
75:39
hours away
75:40
but people showed up and um
75:44
i just he got what he deserved
75:49
jill anything you want to add i i really
75:53
this was very weird to me it was typical
75:57
but
75:57
i i don’t know what did the was the kid
76:00
uh
76:01
you know i think uh he lived in the
76:04
neighborhood
76:05
he was out for a walk at like seven
76:07
o’clock in the morning
76:09
yeah i mean i i didn’t i don’t know much
76:13
about the story
76:16
better than three o’clock in the morning
76:18
exactly i don’t know much about the
76:19
story i think the way he handled it
76:22
was crazy and you know ridiculous for an
76:25
adult
76:26
to be wired that tight you know but
76:28
those
76:29
it’s just a shame how people just want
76:32
to keep screwing up their
76:33
own lives yes i don’t know why that’s
76:36
the other part too is that he assaulted
76:37
him
76:38
yeah i just don’t i don’t understand
76:41
let’s be honest he also woke up at seven
76:43
in the morning like that
76:45
that other dude
76:48
yeah who wakes up like that these are
76:50
really troubled times and troubled
76:52
people
76:53
i mean that guy you know my goodness
76:56
that’s to me i’m usually very happy in
76:59
the early morning hours i
77:01
i’m not like that i don’t know what the
77:03
heck was going on
77:04
and then the wife you know you know
77:07
people have their own weird dynamics
77:09
they were like
77:10
uh there’s that movie that other
77:12
tennessee william who’s afraid of
77:13
virginia woolf type of vibe they both
77:15
like egged each other on
77:17
it was kind of like people who have very
77:19
crazy problems
77:21
the world just is entertained they come
77:23
tune on and watch america
77:24
every day it is like the truman show
77:27
yeah a neighbor caught the video you
77:30
know and i just
77:31
i was like who goes out and
77:35
i mean like i said this is a subdivision
77:38
yeah i think people are like
77:39
professional black people
77:41
who the heck goes out in bare feet
77:44
in the middle of the street them and
77:46
their wife
77:48
i think i don’t know what she was trying
77:50
to pull but i
77:51
it but from what you said he was drunk
77:53
she probably was too and they’d probably
77:55
been
77:55
all night brawling and this is where it
77:58
ends
77:59
yeah and yeah now the military’s going
78:01
to deal with him too he’s been traveling
78:03
um assault and battery um
78:07
in colombia by the um don’t you want to
78:10
move here dr ryden
78:13
no even on your cove at lockdown
78:17
i i will take it thank you very much
78:20
rail django says my neighborhood the
78:22
brother should have told the dude quote
78:24
i’m an american in america this is my
78:26
neighborhood
78:27
absolutely absolutely
78:32
no i i don’t have any plans to come by
78:34
soon jill so
78:35
sorry to disappoint you and uh like i
78:39
said
78:40
uh i’ll leave it for that i’ll leave it
78:43
for that i’ll leave it
78:44
and the actions speak louder than any
78:47
words i gotta say so
78:49
let’s move on to our second last
78:51
conversation piece by
78:52
administration releasing information
78:54
about russia 45
78:56
connection you mean there was a
78:58
connection between russia and 45
79:01
wow who knew come on
79:05
there was come on aisha tell us because
79:08
i i never this is the first i’ve heard
79:11
of this
79:12
yeah you know they released this all
79:14
these this paperwork and
79:16
these that um
79:21
uh the trump administration or
79:24
that donald trump did get help from
79:26
russia to
79:27
win the election and that there was this
79:30
connection
79:31
the whole time with russia um and
79:34
russian operatives
79:35
you know trying to help him win you know
79:37
basically the stuff that we already knew
79:40
but like kind of confirming it the
79:42
information that they actually had
79:45
to confirm it um
79:49
obviously you know this was um
79:53
it would have been i think a pretty big
79:54
news story had it come out maybe a year
79:57
or two ago
79:58
um the some of the networks tried to
80:00
make it um a bigger story like rachel
80:02
maddow did a
80:03
really good um
80:06
bit by bit coverage of it but i think
80:08
because
80:09
of all the drama of the week that part
80:13
got lost but i also think too
80:15
that we just have trump fatigue and
80:18
um is that possible
80:22
i know what is that yeah donald
80:25
who but oh yes but the fact that there’s
80:29
like
80:29
this proof now you know what i mean hold
80:32
on wasn’t there something called
80:34
j and then a person called james comey
80:37
wasn’t there somebody else bob mueller
80:39
yeah that’s true
80:41
gee darn i don’t know and uh who knows
80:46
[Laughter]
80:48
anything you want to add on this this
80:50
story jill
80:51
i think it’s you know i think that like
80:54
i said
80:55
it it’s how it all gets diluted and how
80:58
it all gets watered down i mean the
81:00
saddest thing for me about
81:01
russia right now is with uh navalny you
81:04
know
81:05
starving himself to death and uh
81:08
they’re uh i just don’t understand
81:11
that’s another thing
81:12
why’d you go back just stay in germany
81:15
after they poisoned you
81:17
and don’t go back yeah why call me a
81:20
wimp
81:21
i know we got some comments left over
81:23
from the last story about that
81:25
gentleman who uh attacked the young
81:28
young black
81:28
yeah yes christina says they were
81:31
probably on meth i heard that makes
81:32
people aggressive
81:34
and real dango says exactly christina
81:37
so let’s so for those who are new and it
81:41
sounds like we have a number of
81:42
new people tonight we always end off our
81:46
conversations with
81:49
the cockroach of episodes cockroach
81:52
and this episode’s cockroach is the
81:54
american first
81:56
caucus who would like to talk about the
81:59
american
82:00
person okay the white citizens council
82:05
of the congress
82:06
yeah basically them in this um
82:11
they’re trying to form their little
82:13
anglo-saxon
82:14
uh caucus i guess because
82:18
you know uh their little white power
82:21
caucus is basically what they are
82:24
um we’ve got marjorie taylor green
82:26
teaming up with matt gates
82:28
to um hold on is what’s gonna be his
82:31
future
82:32
hold on a second i thought that he
82:34
didn’t have a future
82:36
oh he has a future oh yeah he does
82:40
our courts are useless here don’t you
82:43
understand that
82:44
they’re useless and and and then that’s
82:46
why i don’t want everybody to get their
82:48
hopes up trump put people in courts
82:52
and they are going to do nothing
82:55
donald trump was accused of sexually
82:58
assaulting a 14 year old
83:00
and became president so yeah that’s
83:02
where we are in this country
83:04
yeah i’m sorry to interrupt about the
83:06
caucus like when i heard that name i
83:07
just want to know what’s going on with
83:09
that
83:09
the america that’s the american first
83:12
caucus so
83:13
it’s not american first it’s white
83:15
people
83:16
white power first it’s a white caucus
83:19
it is and
83:22
so so they’re the um
83:25
they’re the cockroach basically it’s uh
83:28
the tea party
83:29
caucus um on meth they want to get rid
83:33
of
83:33
of the civil rights that happened they
83:36
speak about things like
83:37
immigrants that came here before 62
83:41
were actually better citizens the
83:43
european ones because they
83:45
earned more money blah blah blah they
83:47
want to get rid of the civil rights
83:49
legislation
83:51
these people are quietly plotting away
83:55
and doing what they want to do i
83:58
i don’t even if the media doesn’t get
84:01
their act together
84:02
and stop jumping around all over the
84:05
place with just
84:06
not utter nonsense they are quietly and
84:09
slowly
84:11
you know it’s like i always speak
84:13
there’s a tarot card where somebody’s
84:15
looking at their coins and always
84:16
counting
84:17
that’s the republican party they are you
84:20
do
84:20
they’re like do what you want they are
84:22
always planting seeds
84:24
and they are always thinking
84:28
surrounded by pentacles because money
84:30
money
84:31
money so they need to
84:35
you know the media is the distraction
84:38
and
84:39
you know at this point
84:43
some of the stories are all you know it
84:45
every anybody can be bought and anybody
84:47
can be paid
84:48
with what the republicans want you to
84:50
believe and what they want you to say
84:51
here
84:52
uh the biggest thing for me is why do we
84:54
have
84:55
fox which is run by a foreign
84:58
company of brothers uh a father and his
85:01
two sons
85:02
that basically in if this was the 1930s
85:06
we would have thrown them out
85:07
hoover uber would have had them out for
85:10
for uh being traitors to the country and
85:13
they are still
85:14
they are they are here to constantly
85:17
disrupt
85:18
and uh create doubt in our nation and
85:21
they’ve succeeded
85:22
you know as i keep saying they share
85:25
women
85:26
they share drinks they share cigars
85:29
they’re all the same we’re in a really
85:31
bad situation
85:32
and the media is tied up in it too okay
85:36
well final comments by the some of the
85:39
viewers tonight
85:41
my say yeah electra manchurian kennedy
85:43
part two of the movie starring
85:45
russian former center for millennia 45
85:48
as the puppet master character
85:50
yeah she came a long way um chris is
85:54
saying the afc all need to wash their
85:56
mouths with
85:56
black flag absolutely
86:01
real dango says la cucaracha it’s tiring
86:04
this country as jill says
86:06
quote needs an enema unquote yeah
86:09
yep uh my singer is saying we have fox
86:13
because
86:14
dick cheney hooked it up oh and by the
86:16
way fox plays in
86:18
all of our military bases and they
86:20
wonder why uh we
86:22
yeah i mean really that’s another thing
86:24
people if you’re
86:25
paying attention or whoever is watching
86:27
you’ve got to like
86:28
these are brainwashing attend this is
86:30
the way they do it you’ve got to talk to
86:32
your leadership
86:33
in your area and really pitch a fit
86:37
i’d rather they not watch anything and
86:40
that was something else that came out
86:41
this week
86:42
too was that the military they were
86:44
talking about how
86:46
much of the military is filled with
86:48
white supremacists
86:51
yeah that’s no surprise
86:54
that’s no surprise no but get a backup
86:57
plan folks
86:58
jenn meyer saying aisha and jill you are
87:01
100 on all topics as
87:03
always great discussions thank you jen
87:06
thank you
87:07
they appreciate that
87:11
that’s so sweet i think we’re going to
87:13
just have to do a suitcase edition
87:16
where um where we’re all gonna have to
87:18
talk about
87:20
our where we’re all planning to leave
87:22
and move to
87:23
i ain’t going anywhere sorry
87:26
i know you’re not i i’m i’m good i’m
87:29
good i’m good i’m not back you all just
87:31
better
87:32
build a big tall wall as prince had a
87:34
song about
87:35
yeah well well
87:38
you know what is not to let any of us in
87:42
exactly i think the people who want to
87:44
come here are the people that
87:46
we let in the ones who don’t want to
87:48
come here aren’t coming here anyways
87:50
exactly yeah simple as that they’re not
87:52
coming here anyways
87:54
but folks we have done another epic
87:57
conversation
87:58
jill and you did amazing
88:02
thanks thank you great chatting with you
88:04
guys
88:05
always a pleasure and the number of
88:07
people we have watching live i think is
88:09
the most
88:09
ever tonight so thank you so
88:13
much it is much appreciated
88:16
so as all right there’s another comment
88:18
that just popped in
88:20
oh chris is saying thank you for great
88:21
convo have a great week bless you all
88:23
you too chris and he goes and he goes
88:27
purple horseshoes for everybody
88:29
[Laughter]
88:31
i love it love it love it love it so
88:34
before we let
88:35
go everyone whether you’re watching live
88:38
on the replay or if you’re
88:39
listening on the replay the ladies will
88:42
give out their contact information so
88:44
of course we go to the lady who was the
88:47
driving force of the conversation
88:49
tonight
88:50
her name is jill jones how could people
88:52
get hold of you that was
88:54
you come on how do you figure out come
88:56
on now
88:59
jill did jill d jones at twitter yeah
89:03
tonight is a little heated up a little
89:06
okay all right
89:09
this is what happens when i lay in my
89:11
bed and just think i’m like
89:17
that’s wonderful and aisha keith sagar
89:20
is how we get ahold of you
89:21
uh i on twitter
89:25
wonderful wonderful and i am
89:29
dr vibe host and producer of this
89:32
wonderful conversation called stagger
89:34
state of things i’m also host and
89:35
producer of the award-winning doctor
89:37
vibe show
89:38
the home of epic conversations on the
89:39
host of epic conversations
89:41
20 20 20 20
89:45
a winner of the best podcast news
89:49
award given out by the canadian ethnic
89:51
media association and they were so
89:53
kind enough to give me another award
89:55
2018 for innovation
89:57
innovation award i appreciate that also
89:59
i host the only online
90:01
conversation in the world for dads and
90:03
fathers is sponsored by
90:05
dove men care it’s also co-sponsored by
90:07
dad central canada’s national
90:09
fatherhood organization and also i’m the
90:11
board chair for the global food and
90:13
drink initiative
90:14
it is a multimedia not not-for-profit
90:16
whose mission is to showcase
90:18
blocks in the diaspora that are doing
90:21
the
90:21
doing it doing their thing in food wine
90:24
and travel
90:25
as always like to thank everyone who
90:26
watched live on the replay tonight
90:28
we’ve got dakita quita realdango
90:31
chris t stevens jenn myers mercedes
90:37
and if i got it wrong it’s my head not
90:38
my heart of course black beauty real
90:41
django
90:42
thank you always so so so much and so
90:44
and daniel serrata
90:46
thank you daniel cerda sorry let me
90:48
correct that as always i’d like to thank
90:50
everyone who watched live on the replay
90:51
it’s appreciated
90:52
and not taken for granted always end off
90:55
with this
90:56
live your life as a dream if you can
90:57
dream it you can make it
90:59
sometimes you have to get small to get
91:00
stronger block assumptions
91:03
then aim bigger and better aim higher
91:04
and wider we will see you
91:06
next saturday the 24th 9pm because
91:10
that’s where you like us
91:11
and that’s where we’re at god bless
91:13
peace you all keep the faith and walk
91:15
good
91:16
and love love faith and respect and also
91:19
give yourself some grace goodbye
91:24
[Music]
91:28
everybody
91:30
[Music]
92:10
so
92:11
[Music]
92:24
you
Aisha K. Staggers had her first major publication, an album review, in The New Haven Register while just a sophomore in high school. Another series of reviews published in The Hartford Courant followed. By the time she reached college, Aisha was writing for the literary magazine and interning at a local radio station, ABC-affiliate as a writer in the news department and in the A&R department of an independent record company.
As a graduate student at Fisk University, Aisha asked Dr. Raymond Winbush to chair her thesis because 1) he was one of the most renowned voices in black culture and academia, and 2) he was a Prince fan. His scholarship and guidance led Aisha to an early career as a professor of social sciences and later an administrator in higher education.
Aisha has also served as a director of education and policy research centers and on the staff of legislative commissions. She previously served on the Executive Board of the CT Young Democrats Women’s Caucus, an avid campaigner and has remained active in politics and public policy.
You can find more about Ms. Staggers via Twitter.
Jill Jones is an activist, feminist, and former collaborator with Paisley Park. You can find out more about Ms. Jones via Twitter.
