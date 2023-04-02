Are Republicans Killing Youth With Their Divisive and Diversionary Anti-Wokeness Tactics?

Young people are being killed again and again by shooters in their schools and communities, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people are being killed again and again by massive tornadoes, hurricanes, and floods caused at least in part by increasing human-caused climate change, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people are being killed again and again by addiction to tobacco, alcohol, and narcotic “pain killers” promoted and marketed to youth by big tobacco, big alcohol, and big pharma, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people are engaging in self-harm and are taking their own lives again and again while living in a society that demonizes and marginalizes their social identities with them internalizing these negative messages transmitted to them, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people are suffering from food insecurity in their homes and communities due to the enormous wage and wealth gap between the very rich and the workings classes, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people are receiving substandard education in underfunded schools due to the disparities in resources within the gigantic socioeconomic inequities pervading our nation, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Young people often face poor healthcare accessibility due to the extraordinary profit incentives of the insurance industry, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people often have few options other than to flee their abusive home environments and live on the streets placing themselves at high risk for drug addiction, sex work, violence, injury, and death and often the lack of mental and physical health facilities and other “safety nets” because of underfunding of social services, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people and their families face homelessness due to multiple unmet financial, employment, and healthcare needs of their caretakers, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people and their families are facing often insurmountable obstacles in the immigration system that places them at risk for deportation back to the violent countries of their origin and placing their very lives in jeopardy, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Maybe, though, the Republican Party poses the biggest threat to youth with their divisive, deflective, and defiant agenda, which takes us from getting at the true causes of our problems and moving forward to finding genuine solutions.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock