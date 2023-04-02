Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Are Republicans Killing Youth With Their Divisive and Diversionary Anti-Wokeness Tactics?

Are Republicans Killing Youth With Their Divisive and Diversionary Anti-Wokeness Tactics?

Young people are being killed again and again by shooters in their schools and communities.

by Leave a Comment

 

Young people are being killed again and again by shooters in their schools and communities, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people are being killed again and again by massive tornadoes, hurricanes, and floods caused at least in part by increasing human-caused climate change, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people are being killed again and again by addiction to tobacco, alcohol, and narcotic “pain killers” promoted and marketed to youth by big tobacco, big alcohol, and big pharma, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people are engaging in self-harm and are taking their own lives again and again while living in a society that demonizes and marginalizes their social identities with them internalizing these negative messages transmitted to them, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people are suffering from food insecurity in their homes and communities due to the enormous wage and wealth gap between the very rich and the workings classes, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people are receiving substandard education in underfunded schools due to the disparities in resources within the gigantic socioeconomic inequities pervading our nation, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people often face poor healthcare accessibility due to the extraordinary profit incentives of the insurance industry, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people often have few options other than to flee their abusive home environments and live on the streets placing themselves at high risk for drug addiction, sex work, violence, injury, and death and often the lack of mental and physical health facilities and other “safety nets” because of underfunding of social services, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people and their families face homelessness due to multiple unmet financial, employment, and healthcare needs of their caretakers, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Young people and their families are facing often insurmountable obstacles in the immigration system that places them at risk for deportation back to the violent countries of their origin and placing their very lives in jeopardy, but Republicans say the biggest threat to youth is “wokeness” with drag queens reading to them, and school discussions of critical race theory, gender, and sexuality, and trans people using bathrooms.

Maybe, though, the Republican Party poses the biggest threat to youth with their divisive, deflective, and defiant agenda, which takes us from getting at the true causes of our problems and moving forward to finding genuine solutions.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Warren Blumenfeld

Dr. Warren J. Blumenfeld is author of God, Guns, Capitalism, and Hypermasculinity: Commentaries on the Culture of Firearms in the United States(Peter Lang Publishers), The What, the So What, and the Now What of Social Justice Education (Peter Lang Publishers), Warren’s Words: Smart Commentary on Social Justice (Purple Press); editor of Homophobia: How We All Pay the Price (Beacon Press), and co-editor of Readings for Diversity and Social Justice (Routledge) and Investigating Christian Privilege and Religious Oppression in the United States (Sense), and co-author of Looking at Gay and Lesbian Life (Beacon Press).

