Are Spirit People Real or Is it All in Your Head?

Look, okay, I could be a nutcase. It could be a coincidence. You could come up with a million logical reasons why Paul was just a dude in my dream. But my spiritual self says there’s something else going on here.

I’m a believer in energy and I’m a huge believer in guides. Angels, spirit or whatever they are — there’s something unexplainable about how, when I actually listen to them, they tell me exactly what I need to hear. Or what I really should be doing.

It could be a gut thing. After all, as any health podcast listener has probably heard 85,000 times by now, health starts in the gut. And when I become more aware of my intuition — when I become more present and less distracted by my godforsaken phone — decisions feel so much easier.

I don’t know a whole lot, but I do know that there’s something out there guiding me. An energy. And when I follow that energy, I always look back and realize that I made the right decision. Especially when I follow my gut. Or, I guess, this dude named Paul.

At least he’s watching out for me.