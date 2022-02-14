Are Spirit People Real or Is it All in Your Head?

I had a rough morning.
I sat on my phone too long last night. I was tired from a tough workout at the gym. I was tired of going to work. And I was even more tired of having to hear my Mom talk about her blood pressure again.
And so when my alarm went off (I use an app that monitors my sleep and wakes me up when I’m not in the middle of a sleep cycle) I felt extremely groggy. So groggy I couldn’t force myself to get up.
It sounds crazy, but some guy in this little dream I had named Paul was talking to me. And since I didn’t want to be late for work, I asked him what time it was. He said it was 6:38. So I rolled over to check the time. Just in case I wasn’t crazy and happened to be right.
It was 6:38.
What the f-
Look, okay, I could be a nutcase. It could be a coincidence. You could come up with a million logical reasons why Paul was just a dude in my dream. But my spiritual self says there’s something else going on here.
I’m a believer in energy and I’m a huge believer in guides. Angels, spirit or whatever they are — there’s something unexplainable about how, when I actually listen to them, they tell me exactly what I need to hear. Or what I really should be doing.
It could be a gut thing. After all, as any health podcast listener has probably heard 85,000 times by now, health starts in the gut. And when I become more aware of my intuition — when I become more present and less distracted by my godforsaken phone — decisions feel so much easier.
I don’t know a whole lot, but I do know that there’s something out there guiding me. An energy. And when I follow that energy, I always look back and realize that I made the right decision. Especially when I follow my gut. Or, I guess, this dude named Paul.
At least he’s watching out for me.
—
Previously Published on Medium
—
iStock photo