Are They Making You Seem Crazy for Something You Want?

Are They Making You Seem Crazy for Something You Want?

You’ve probably spent a lot of time in life figuring out certain things that are really important to you in a relationship. It’s something we tend to get clearer about as we get older.

But what if when you express your need for something, the person you’re with makes you feel unreasonable, high maintenance, or even crazy?

It’s a horrible feeling. It has the potential to erode your confidence, make you question yourself, and settle for far less than you’re worth simply to appease that person.

It’s what leaves us feeling at the end of a relationship like we have lost ourselves in the process.

In this week’s video, I coach a woman whose partner doesn’t value physical affection like she does. You’ll hear what happens when she expresses that she’d like more touch from him…

One of the hardest things in a relationship is figuring out whether we are the one who’s being unreasonable or they are. We get so close to the problem that we no longer know what’s right and wrong.

I believe this video will help you answer that question if these issues are a source of friction between you and the person you are with.

Oh, and I don't say it often enough… thank you for being part of this community. I really appreciate you being one of my followers, and have huge respect for your willingness to continuously grow. I love that you're here.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
I recently talked about identify that my
00:03
expectations
00:06
realistic my physical touch
00:08
yeah yep and he doesn’t he’s not
00:13
touchy-feely so then why are you with
00:18
that person
00:22
I know that’s a blunt thing to say and
00:24
it might sound like a lot to say well
00:25
you should leave a person because you’re
00:27
you know what the level of affection you
00:30
want is here and the level they want is
00:31
here but it’s not really that crazy of a
00:35
thing to say because you just said it
00:37
was really really important to you and
00:39
it feels like therefore you’re ignoring
00:40
or ignoring a piece of you that’s really
00:42
important to you there’s going to
00:43
continue to make you unhappy and suffer
00:45
in a relationship I do I do
00:51
yeah so you need to find someone like
00:53
that so instead of allowing someone to
00:56
convince you that their worldview is the
00:59
worldview go find someone with your
01:01
worldview right because all he’s doing
01:04
is trying to you know we a lot of us do
01:07
it for survival right we do it because
01:08
we I need to make you believe that what
01:10
I do is the norm so that you don’t
01:12
challenge me on it but he’s not
01:14
representative of all men there are many
01:16
different types of men and if that
01:17
person has a radically different view of
01:20
things that are important to you we can
01:22
have all sorts of different views on
01:24
things in relationships but when they’re
01:26
like your core I’m asking for a hug
01:38
right you want to snuggle up yeah yeah
01:41
of course yeah go find that guy
01:45
yeah don’t find a guy that you need to
01:47
convince to give you a cuddle
01:49
yeah well you gotta be listen you got
01:52
what’s the to me the best part of
01:54
watching a movie with someone is you
01:57
spooning the hell out of that all
02:00
right you’re like that’s what that’s a
02:02
person I want I don’t want someone who’s
02:03
like I’m not really I’m fine I need my
02:05
space all right I need I want someone
02:08
who’s like you know who’s affectionate
02:11
so you do too so go find that life’s too
02:13
short we’re gonna do hang out with
02:14
someone all that all day that’s never
02:15
going to give you the level of touch and
02:17
affection you want you’re going to be
02:18
affection start you’re going to you’re
02:20
gonna you’re gonna start
02:23
yeah it’s gonna drive you crazy and that
02:26
person is always going to make you feel
02:27
like you’re crazy for wanting it yes oh
02:29
no oh go find someone who can do that I
02:31
know that’s a hard bit of advice to hear
02:33
in a couple of minutes when you’ve
02:34
actually got go home and face the
02:36
reality of letting go of someone who’s
02:38
not gonna give you that but if you’ve
02:39
had an honest conversation and it’s not
02:41
improving and this person is just making
02:43
you wrong for feeling that way then you
02:45
gotta go and find someone who it fits
02:47
more easily by great relationships
02:49
aren’t easy but they shouldn’t be they
02:51
shouldn’t be that difficult No
02:54
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

