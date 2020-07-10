Are They Making You Seem Crazy for Something You Want?

.
.
But what if when you express your need for something, the person you’re with makes you feel unreasonable, high maintenance, or even crazy?
It’s a horrible feeling. It has the potential to erode your confidence, make you question yourself, and settle for far less than you’re worth simply to appease that person.
It’s what leaves us feeling at the end of a relationship like we have lost ourselves in the process.
In this week’s video, I coach a woman whose partner doesn’t value physical affection like she does. You’ll hear what happens when she expresses that she’d like more touch from him…
One of the hardest things in a relationship is figuring out whether we are the one who’s being unreasonable or they are. We get so close to the problem that we no longer know what’s right and wrong.
I believe this video will help you answer that question if these issues are a source of friction between you and the person you are with.
Oh, and I don’t say it often enough… thank you for being part of this community. I really appreciate you being one of my followers, and have huge respect for your willingness to continuously grow. I love that you’re here.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.