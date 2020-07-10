Are They Making You Seem Crazy for Something You Want?

.

But what if when you express your need for something, the person you’re with makes you feel unreasonable, high maintenance, or even crazy?

It’s a horrible feeling. It has the potential to erode your confidence, make you question yourself, and settle for far less than you’re worth simply to appease that person.

It’s what leaves us feeling at the end of a relationship like we have lost ourselves in the process.

In this week’s video, I coach a woman whose partner doesn’t value physical affection like she does. You’ll hear what happens when she expresses that she’d like more touch from him…

One of the hardest things in a relationship is figuring out whether we are the one who’s being unreasonable or they are. We get so close to the problem that we no longer know what’s right and wrong.

I believe this video will help you answer that question if these issues are a source of friction between you and the person you are with.

Oh, and I don’t say it often enough… thank you for being part of this community. I really appreciate you being one of my followers, and have huge respect for your willingness to continuously grow. I love that you’re here.

00:00 I recently talked about identify that my

00:03 expectations

00:06 realistic my physical touch

00:08 yeah yep and he doesn’t he’s not

00:13 touchy-feely so then why are you with

00:18 that person

00:22 I know that’s a blunt thing to say and

00:24 it might sound like a lot to say well

00:25 you should leave a person because you’re

00:27 you know what the level of affection you

00:30 want is here and the level they want is

00:31 here but it’s not really that crazy of a

00:35 thing to say because you just said it

00:37 was really really important to you and

00:39 it feels like therefore you’re ignoring

00:40 or ignoring a piece of you that’s really

00:42 important to you there’s going to

00:43 continue to make you unhappy and suffer

00:45 in a relationship I do I do

00:51 yeah so you need to find someone like

00:53 that so instead of allowing someone to

00:56 convince you that their worldview is the

00:59 worldview go find someone with your

01:01 worldview right because all he’s doing

01:04 is trying to you know we a lot of us do

01:07 it for survival right we do it because

01:08 we I need to make you believe that what

01:10 I do is the norm so that you don’t

01:12 challenge me on it but he’s not

01:14 representative of all men there are many

01:16 different types of men and if that

01:17 person has a radically different view of

01:20 things that are important to you we can

01:22 have all sorts of different views on

01:24 things in relationships but when they’re

01:26 like your core I’m asking for a hug

01:38 right you want to snuggle up yeah yeah

01:41 of course yeah go find that guy

01:45 yeah don’t find a guy that you need to

01:47 convince to give you a cuddle

01:49 yeah well you gotta be listen you got

01:52 what’s the to me the best part of

01:54 watching a movie with someone is you

01:57 spooning the hell out of that all

02:00 right you’re like that’s what that’s a

02:02 person I want I don’t want someone who’s

02:03 like I’m not really I’m fine I need my

02:05 space all right I need I want someone

02:08 who’s like you know who’s affectionate

02:11 so you do too so go find that life’s too

02:13 short we’re gonna do hang out with

02:14 someone all that all day that’s never

02:15 going to give you the level of touch and

02:17 affection you want you’re going to be

02:18 affection start you’re going to you’re

02:20 gonna you’re gonna start

02:23 yeah it’s gonna drive you crazy and that

02:26 person is always going to make you feel

02:27 like you’re crazy for wanting it yes oh

02:29 no oh go find someone who can do that I

02:31 know that’s a hard bit of advice to hear

02:33 in a couple of minutes when you’ve

02:34 actually got go home and face the

02:36 reality of letting go of someone who’s

02:38 not gonna give you that but if you’ve

02:39 had an honest conversation and it’s not

02:41 improving and this person is just making

02:43 you wrong for feeling that way then you

02:45 gotta go and find someone who it fits

02:47 more easily by great relationships

02:49 aren’t easy but they shouldn’t be they

02:51 shouldn’t be that difficult No

