Are They Toxic or Do They Just Not Respect You? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
have you ever found yourself in a kind
0:01
of toxic dynamic with someone where they
0:04
are always taking
0:06
they are always making you feel like you
0:08
haven’t done enough you find yourself
0:10
incessantly giving to this person people
0:13
pleasing with this person going out of
0:15
your way to try to make them happy you
0:18
increasingly become resentful in the
0:21
situation you start to dislike yourself
0:24
in the process but you worry if you stop
0:27
giving if you stop meeting this person’s
0:29
demands and showing up in all the myriad
0:32
ways you are that you might lose their
0:35
love that you might not be enough for
0:37
them this is an extremely
0:40
common scenario and it’s a particularly
0:43
dangerous when someone who takes a lot
0:46
meets someone who is
0:47
predisposed to giving too much that
0:51
becomes a very toxic combination
0:54
we can get into the kind of language
0:56
issue of constantly labeling everyone
0:59
toxic all the time and that i think is a
1:01
very is a dangerous thing to do because
1:04
most people are not all good or all bad
1:07
everyone is a combination of both there
1:09
are some pretty bad ones don’t get me
1:11
wrong but i’ve found i don’t know about
1:13
you but most people
1:15
that i’ve ever known are a combination
1:17
of good and bad the problem is when we
1:21
encounter someone where the dynamic
1:24
between us and them is really bad
1:27
where it produces a kind of toxic
1:30
result and i’m going to give you four
1:31
things today that will help you break
1:34
free of a dynamic like this and in the
1:36
process
1:38
massively build your confidence and
1:41
develop a better life and better
1:43
relationships
1:45
number one
1:46
listen to your resentment but be
1:49
impatient with your complaining
1:52
the resentment is powerful the
1:55
resentment is telling you something
1:57
feels wrong this giving that i’m doing
1:59
something about it doesn’t feel right it
2:02
feels like there is a
2:04
a complete asymmetry in what we’re
2:07
bringing to this relationship you know
2:10
think about it when we give to a charity
2:12
we don’t feel resentful afterwards do we
2:14
because we feel of it it was just
2:15
generosity it was just giving it was
2:17
doing something good
2:18
so then why in this situation does the
2:20
giving lead to resentment because the
2:22
giving has become a compulsion so that
2:24
resentment is something that we need to
2:26
listen to but the complaining is
2:28
something we have to be incredibly wary
2:29
of and we’ve all done it i’ve done it
2:31
i’ve been in situations before where i
2:33
complain
2:34
in some cases for years where i complain
2:37
about someone over and over and over
2:38
again
2:40
but my behavior around that person never
2:42
changes and we have to get to a point
2:44
where we have an intolerance for our own
2:46
complaining because complaining can just
2:49
become a kind of pressure valve that
2:51
lets the air out of our resentment until
2:53
we decide to just go back to the same
2:55
behavior we don’t actually do anything
2:57
complaining becomes a surrogate for
2:59
action
3:01
number two take your complaints and
3:03
convert them
3:05
into standards and boundaries
3:09
every time you complain i want you to
3:11
hear what you’re complaining about and
3:12
go well okay if i was to actually
3:14
implement something
3:16
that dealt with that complaint what
3:17
would it look like either in the form of
3:19
a new standard or a new boundary what
3:21
would i say no to what would i start
3:23
saying yes to in myself or in the things
3:25
i want to do what behaviors would i
3:27
change around somebody where would i
3:29
stop
3:30
listening or having a conversation with
3:32
someone about a certain thing if that
3:33
conversation is never productive or if
3:35
it always leaves me feeling like i’ve
3:38
been berated for something that i don’t
3:40
deserve to be berated for where am i
3:42
actually going to say
3:44
enough where am i going to do something
3:46
that i really want to do even though my
3:48
normal reaction to doing that thing
3:49
would be to feel guilty about it take
3:52
your complaints
3:54
and make them actionable complaints are
3:56
passive
3:58
standards and boundaries
4:00
that’s where all the results are that’s
4:02
where the action is
4:04
number three don’t expect having these
4:06
new boundaries and standards to feel
4:09
good
4:10
at least initially
4:12
because the truth is it probably won’t
4:14
you’ll put your foot down on something
4:16
you’ll say no to somebody
4:18
and the first thing that will happen is
4:21
you’ll feel this
4:22
rush of shame who am i to ask for this
4:25
who am i to say no who am i to have
4:28
needs and then you feel guilt i feel
4:30
guilty i shouldn’t have done that i
4:32
should be doing more i should be showing
4:34
up for this person and then you feel
4:36
fear i’m not doing enough so i won’t be
4:39
loved this person’s not gonna want me
4:41
this person is not gonna see me as
4:43
important or valuable or a good human
4:45
being anymore all of this leads us to
4:48
wanting to backtrack
4:50
and what we have to remind ourselves in
4:51
that moment is those emotions are
4:54
exactly what got us into this situation
4:56
in the first place so they do not serve
4:58
us now not in this context and if we’re
5:01
worried we’ve gone too far
5:03
oh i’ve gone too far by saying no to
5:05
that i’ve gone too far in asserting my
5:07
needs well firstly you will go too far
5:10
sometimes when you’re trying to
5:10
recalibrate that’s the nature of it
5:12
you’re still practicing so you’re going
5:14
to get it wrong sometimes but your
5:16
bigger fear
5:18
should be the doing it wrong by doing
5:20
too much
5:21
not the doing it wrong by not doing
5:23
enough especially if this is your
5:25
pattern
5:27
number four realize
5:29
that doing things that are right for you
5:32
finally
5:33
is actually going to be the thing that
5:36
allows you to give real love to this
5:39
person
5:41
in other words when you’re free of the
5:44
compulsion of giving out of obligation
5:47
you’re free to give out of love you’re
5:49
free to actually give authentically and
5:51
the ir the irony is i think
5:54
when you come from that place you start
5:56
actually thinking creatively about what
5:58
would i like to do for this person
6:01
not what do i have to do for this person
6:03
what would i like
6:05
to do what would be a really beautiful
6:07
loving thing to do for this person and
6:10
now you’re into
6:12
a relationship that will see if it can
6:15
stand up
6:16
on those terms because also let’s not
6:19
forget
6:21
when you take away those things that you
6:23
do compulsively with someone
6:26
they will now
6:28
be confronted with who you are and
6:31
loving you for who you are not for what
6:33
you do not as a transaction not loving
6:35
you because they need you or because
6:37
they’re dependent on you or because they
6:39
don’t want the giving to stop but just
6:41
loving you for you
6:44
now that will either be enough for them
6:45
or it won’t wouldn’t you rather know by
6:47
the way but what happens is you get to
6:49
now love and give from a pure place they
6:52
get a chance a shot at doing the same
6:55
and the relationship will now reveal
6:57
itself to be
6:58
what it actually is
7:00
which is either something worth keeping
7:03
or something that was never worth as
7:05
much as you thought it was in the first
7:07
place
7:09
at the core of this video is the idea of
7:11
saying yes to ourselves of actually
7:14
doing something for us the greatest gift
7:18
you can give yourself is the gift of
7:19
self-growth i have in november
7:22
something that can help you do that if
7:24
you want to join me and do it with me
7:25
you don’t have to you can find your own
7:26
path and that’s great but if you want to
7:28
do it with me in a proven way i have my
7:31
virtual retreat in november from the
7:33
11th to the 13th and it’s three days of
7:36
immersion coaching with me
7:39
on becoming the most powerful confident
7:42
and happy version of yourself
7:45
i promise you
7:46
when you come out the other end of this
7:48
you’ll never have felt more ready to
7:51
take on everything in your life
7:54
right now we have what we’re calling a
7:55
summer self-care special on the retreat
7:58
which means until august the 7th
8:00
we have a discounted ticket it’s a
8:02
hundred dollars off the normal price and
8:05
there are three special bonuses that are
8:07
really really good please just go to the
8:09
page and check them out so go check it
8:11
out at
8:13
mhvirtualretreat.com do it now before
8:16
you go anywhere and come join us on this
8:18
program i promise you it will be
8:20
life-changing for you
8:28
foreign
8:41
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
|What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?
|My 9-Year-Old Accidentally Explained Why His Mom Divorced Me
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|The Internal Struggle Men Battle in Silence
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock