Are They Toxic or Do They Just Not Respect You? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube

have you ever found yourself in a kind

of toxic dynamic with someone where they

are always taking

they are always making you feel like you

haven’t done enough you find yourself

incessantly giving to this person people

pleasing with this person going out of

your way to try to make them happy you

increasingly become resentful in the

situation you start to dislike yourself

in the process but you worry if you stop

giving if you stop meeting this person’s

demands and showing up in all the myriad

ways you are that you might lose their

love that you might not be enough for

them this is an extremely

common scenario and it’s a particularly

dangerous when someone who takes a lot

meets someone who is

predisposed to giving too much that

becomes a very toxic combination

we can get into the kind of language

issue of constantly labeling everyone

toxic all the time and that i think is a

very is a dangerous thing to do because

most people are not all good or all bad

everyone is a combination of both there

are some pretty bad ones don’t get me

wrong but i’ve found i don’t know about

you but most people

that i’ve ever known are a combination

of good and bad the problem is when we

encounter someone where the dynamic

between us and them is really bad

where it produces a kind of toxic

result and i’m going to give you four

things today that will help you break

free of a dynamic like this and in the

process

massively build your confidence and

develop a better life and better

relationships

number one

listen to your resentment but be

impatient with your complaining

the resentment is powerful the

resentment is telling you something

feels wrong this giving that i’m doing

something about it doesn’t feel right it

feels like there is a

a complete asymmetry in what we’re

bringing to this relationship you know

think about it when we give to a charity

we don’t feel resentful afterwards do we

because we feel of it it was just

generosity it was just giving it was

doing something good

so then why in this situation does the

giving lead to resentment because the

giving has become a compulsion so that

resentment is something that we need to

listen to but the complaining is

something we have to be incredibly wary

of and we’ve all done it i’ve done it

i’ve been in situations before where i

complain

in some cases for years where i complain

about someone over and over and over

again

but my behavior around that person never

changes and we have to get to a point

where we have an intolerance for our own

complaining because complaining can just

become a kind of pressure valve that

lets the air out of our resentment until

we decide to just go back to the same

behavior we don’t actually do anything

complaining becomes a surrogate for

action

number two take your complaints and

convert them

into standards and boundaries

every time you complain i want you to

hear what you’re complaining about and

go well okay if i was to actually

implement something

that dealt with that complaint what

would it look like either in the form of

a new standard or a new boundary what

would i say no to what would i start

saying yes to in myself or in the things

i want to do what behaviors would i

change around somebody where would i

stop

listening or having a conversation with

someone about a certain thing if that

conversation is never productive or if

it always leaves me feeling like i’ve

been berated for something that i don’t

deserve to be berated for where am i

actually going to say

enough where am i going to do something

that i really want to do even though my

normal reaction to doing that thing

would be to feel guilty about it take

your complaints

and make them actionable complaints are

passive

standards and boundaries

that’s where all the results are that’s

where the action is

number three don’t expect having these

new boundaries and standards to feel

good

at least initially

because the truth is it probably won’t

you’ll put your foot down on something

you’ll say no to somebody

and the first thing that will happen is

you’ll feel this

rush of shame who am i to ask for this

who am i to say no who am i to have

needs and then you feel guilt i feel

guilty i shouldn’t have done that i

should be doing more i should be showing

up for this person and then you feel

fear i’m not doing enough so i won’t be

loved this person’s not gonna want me

this person is not gonna see me as

important or valuable or a good human

being anymore all of this leads us to

wanting to backtrack

and what we have to remind ourselves in

that moment is those emotions are

exactly what got us into this situation

in the first place so they do not serve

us now not in this context and if we’re

worried we’ve gone too far

oh i’ve gone too far by saying no to

that i’ve gone too far in asserting my

needs well firstly you will go too far

sometimes when you’re trying to

recalibrate that’s the nature of it

you’re still practicing so you’re going

to get it wrong sometimes but your

bigger fear

should be the doing it wrong by doing

too much

not the doing it wrong by not doing

enough especially if this is your

pattern

number four realize

that doing things that are right for you

finally

is actually going to be the thing that

allows you to give real love to this

person

in other words when you’re free of the

compulsion of giving out of obligation

you’re free to give out of love you’re

free to actually give authentically and

the ir the irony is i think

when you come from that place you start

actually thinking creatively about what

would i like to do for this person

not what do i have to do for this person

what would i like

to do what would be a really beautiful

loving thing to do for this person and

now you’re into

a relationship that will see if it can

stand up

on those terms because also let’s not

forget

when you take away those things that you

do compulsively with someone

they will now

be confronted with who you are and

loving you for who you are not for what

you do not as a transaction not loving

you because they need you or because

they’re dependent on you or because they

don’t want the giving to stop but just

loving you for you

now that will either be enough for them

or it won’t wouldn’t you rather know by

the way but what happens is you get to

now love and give from a pure place they

get a chance a shot at doing the same

and the relationship will now reveal

itself to be

what it actually is

which is either something worth keeping

or something that was never worth as

much as you thought it was in the first

place

foreign

you

