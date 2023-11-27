Are Two Black Women Lawyers Taking Down Donald Trump?

In Georgia and New York, ex-President Donald Trump is finally facing the system he has disrespected and avoided all of his life. Two Black women have him in the crosshairs of the judicial system, and in both cases, it does not look good.

Two African-American women lawyers and public officials are behind this work. I am standing and applauding their commitment to the rule of law and holding violators of public trust accountable. We need more of this in a society in daily moral decay.

Georgia

In Georgia, it is Fani Willis, Esq. Willis is the District Attorney of Fulton County, Georgia. She indicted ex-President Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants in a RICO case brought in Fulton County stemming from activities to overturn the 2020 election. The ex-President tried to pressure Georgia officials after he lost the Georgia vote to Joe Biden. Trump wanted someone to fix the results by finding more votes for him. Trump’s conversation was recorded.

Willis did not ignore this illegal conduct as so many legal officials all across the country have done since the election of 2020. She convened a grand jury and obtained indictments in Fulton County, Georgia. She has obtained several guilty plea deals and cooperation pledges from key witnesses. Additional plea deals are in the works.

“She is continuing to build momentum,” Bennett Gershman, a former New York prosecutor and law professor at Pace University, said recently. “The D.A.’s strategy is working almost to perfection.”

The key is using these RICO laws, which present violators of the law with some of the harshest penalties for their continuing criminal activities. Members of organized crime have been sent to prison for life under RICO laws. Criminal defendants cringe when they get charged under RICO statutes. They usually start naming names because they don’t want to go to jail for the rest of their lives.

It has been no different in the case of Trump and all the others because the evidence is strong against them. According to the January 6 report published by the January 6 committee, Trump and all of the individuals charged conspired to overturn the election. Willis already had a road map before any of this began. Willis has no backed down either and is prosecuting the case to the fullest extent.

New York

InNew York City, the takedown comes from New York Attorney General Letitia James. AG James' case against Trump and his family is not criminal but a civil case rooted in fraud by Trump. Many observers believe this case is not just dangerous for Trump's financial holdings; it will expose him for his shady and illegal business dealings. It will also reveal how he has exaggerated his wealth over the years. He is not who he says he is, which is one of the reasons many love him so much. He is, in other words, dishonest and a shady businessman. James' hard work is impressive. It has already been proven that Trump did commit fraud. The judge in the case, Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that fraud was committed by Trump, his associates, and family members. Judge Engoron has also kept Trump's tendency to post and express hate and vitriol on social media about specific people under control with a gag order. Trump has already been fined and paid $15,000 for violations of that gag order. But the facts that have Trump's real estate holdings in the crosshairs of the legal system are well known now. He overvalued the value of his properties on his financial statements. This was done intentionally. These fraudulent representations, proven with evidence, resulted in Trump receiving better loan terms and larger loans. As an example of fraud, Judge Engoron found in his 35-page ruling that Trump overvalued his Mar-a-Lago estate by 2,300 percent (the state of Florida valued the property at $18–27 million; Trump valued it at $426–617 million). There are similar overvaluations throughout Trump's real estate holdings. Trump's real estate holdings are already under the control of an independent monitor. If the financial penalties likely from this case are issued and upheld, some or much of it will be sold off to pay the fines under the law. Coda For some, the day of reckoning for Donald Trump must come sooner, not later. He has been bad for the country and the world. He continues to assert that this is a witch hunt and America is hopelessly corrupt. He always invokes the latter to justify immoral, unethical, and oftentimes hateful conduct in the public sphere. Nothing is hopelessly corrupt about any country or any part of the world. It's a choice. AG Letitia James and D.A. Fani Willis have chosen to be on the correct side of the law. There is no country or society without the rule of law. We can debate how the law should work or be constructed. But, for public officials, those we elect to administer the affairs of our society have to be held to a higher and consistent standard. James and Willis are doing a great thing.

