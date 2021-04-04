Are We All Wild Horses Broken of Our Wildness for the Sake of Survival?

All horses are born wild. At some point in their lineage, they didn’t know any difference from being wild. We broke horses of their wildness so we can use them. For travel, for farming, for entertainment.

They became integral parts of our society and survival once they were broken. Broken of their wildness.

This thought came to be as my boyfriend and I were watching the TV show Vikings. Where horses are used in battle and as transportation between faraway lands.

“Horses must like to be ridden,” I mused. “Because they continue letting us ride them.”

“No, these horses were broken and trained. Making them rideable.” My boyfriend reminded me. “If you tried to mount a wild horse to ride it, they would never let you. A wild horse would never let you willingly ride it.”

This conversation stuck with me for weeks — Like a horse whose been broken of its wildness — what is the equivalent for us?

I look at my current day-to-day schedule. It’s rigid, it’s time blocked, I have a strict process I follow. It allows for some flexibility and includes planned hours of exploring or relaxing. But mostly, it’s airtight and non-stop. However, it makes me highly productive and keeps me laser focused. I put my ridged schedule in place to break me of my wildness.

My friends or coaching clients tend to share a similar experience. Some are engaging in a strict schedule to maintain a level of productivity. Some are entertaining more of their wilder side. Some are oscillating between the two, trying to find a balance. Craving wild when their life is too heavily scheduled and secure, and craving order when they’ve drifted too far onto the wild side.

As much as I want to knock the notion of “being broken of our wild,” the sad thing is, it works. As humans living in our current world, being broken of our wild takes away that freedom society doesn’t want us to have. Or make it easy for us to have.

They want us to fall in line and take our place. And in order to survive a certain way, we kind of need to be broken of our wildness. We have bills to pay and responsibilities that make it hard to show up for if we’re fully indulging in our wild.

But can we have both? Can we be wild and broken of our wildness? Can we dance between the two?

Can we have a process that works for us to maintain a certain level of livelihood but also include some of our wild? Can we be productive and continue adulting and allow our wildness to show up in the process?

If you’re a writer, can your words be wild? How can you allow your wildness to show up when you pen flits across your notebook? Can you invite some wild into your process? And I’m not talking a Hunter S. Thompson wild routine. Where you drop some acid and eat fettuccine Alfredo in a hot tub with champagne before your hands ever touch your keyboard.

My moms a dentist — how can she find her wild? Honestly, I probably wouldn’t want my dentist to have a wild process before showing up for work. But can she invite it into other aspects of her life?

Do you know your wildness? Do you remember it? Are you able to tap into it? Or have you never met your wild before?

…

Containing The Roar

My week usually starts off really good. I’ll be totally in my process, knocking shit off my to-do list. Being creative and productive. Then I get to about Thursday. Sometimes later, sometimes I make it to Friday, and I will feel my wild trying to claw its way out of my throat.

It’s as if I’m trying to roar, but my brain knows that if I do, I could be sent to the insane asylum.

But the want and need to roar is there. And I purposefully shove it back inside myself and keep typing and working.

I’ve tried to listen to the roar that bubbles up and pay close attention to what it wants to say. Part of it echoes that as much as I love my job (which I do!) there are times I wish I could throw my phone on silent for an entire day, hop in my car and go somewhere, just for the hell of it. Just because.

I wish I could drive down to the beach and dive straight in to the ocean and get lost for a bit. Could I technically do these things? Sure, 100%. Is it hard in my current life right now? You betcha. I’d have to meticulously plan for this type of adventure.

I’d have to plan to let my wild out. I’d have to set a timer for when I’m allowed to roar.

…

Does a Wild Horse Ever Get Tired of Being Wild?

I feel like our human interpretation of wild translates to reckless.

Like if we describe someone as wild, we usually are calling them a reckless mess of a person. Rather than free. In their natural habitat. Soaking in all that’s available to them. Can we all become wild horses? Before we were broken of our wildness?

I want to say — let’s go find the wild, let’s bring it back… but I also know creating a process and having one that’s slightly strict, albeit slightly boring, is helpful in the world we live in. At least the world I currently live in. Trying to do basic adulting, while starting a business, while fighting to feel free.

Can we be a wild horse who likes to return to their stall at a certain time so they can wake up eager for the next day?

I’ve been pondering if maybe there’re many interpretations of wild. I think some people show up wildly to the page. Their fingers dance across their keyboard with vigor, they feel alive; they move with their wild as if it’s pouring out of them.

When my mom clocks out of work on Friday and struts through the mean streets of Libertyville, IL; she feels a tad wild. Based on her own definition of the word.

Can you create a process that includes your wild? Can you invite more wild into your current state of being, without indulging in a total state or recklessness? Maybe you already do. In that case, I’m jealous of your roar.

…

Dare To Find Your Wild

Today breaking in a horse simply means the process of making a horse rideable.

The term “breaking a horse” used to mean the horse no longer bucked, took off, reared, or bronced with a rider because the horse’s spirit had been broken.

The horse that takes off, bucks, rears, broncs was coined as the “horse’s spirit.” The methods were about dominating the horse, fear and pain based.

Typically, today when someone says they are breaking a horse, it just means that they are preparing and training a horse to be ridden that is not trained whether not at all or the horse has basic ground manners, such as standing, haltering, leading but has never been ridden.

— Kacey Cleary, Definition of “Breaking a horse.”

When I read this, the phrase “breaking a horse of its spirit” kind of broke my heart, but felt appropriate. Our wild exists in our spirit and it’s up to us to determine what our own definition of wild is. It’s up to us to tap into our wild and let it into our lives in the way that we want to.

I dare you to all tap into the wild horse that pounds away inside of you. We all have it. It’s there.

Wild before it ever was broken. Let it shine through your spirit. And if you’re a horse that likes to return to your stall every night with a soft blanket on, that’s cool too.

It’s your definition of wild. It’s how your spirit wants to be released into the world.

Find an ounce of your wild. Don’t choke down your roar. It will sit there waiting for you to allow it to be released.

Let your spirit come alive in the words you type that dance across the page, or let it drive you to the ocean where you dive in, just because.

…

