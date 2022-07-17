Are We Ready for a New Generation of Narcissists?

A few weeks ago, the first episode of Love Island UK (season eight) brought a pandora’s box of rampant individualism.

Watching thirty oiled-up narcissist singletons strutting across our screens this summer, we’ll get a chance to reflect on our age of entitlement.

And now it seems we, as parents, are preparing the youngest generation to follow suit, according to Serge Dupont, a psychology lecturer at UCL University (Louvain, Belgium).

…

The Cult of the Child

In his comprehensive study, The Cult of the Child: A Critical Examination of Its Consequences on Parents, Teachers, and Children, Dupont argues that our child-centered parenting approach can make children feel the world revolves around them, leading to increased loneliness and decreased happiness.

While some studies attribute excessive use of smartphones and social media to poor mental health, Dupont believes mental health issues among generation Z can also be linked to the Cult of the Child.

So what does that mean?

The above may sound complex, but what Dupont means is that we, as a (western) society, place the interests of children above others. This, in turn, leads to three attitudes towards our children:

an attempt to protect from any harm.

a decrease in constraints imposed.

a concern to meet their every need.

Dupont doesn’t advocate using the iron rod, but he believes our excessive concern may affect children’s (and parents’) mental health, cognitive skills, and even physical health in the west.

Here’s how.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Overprotection leads to a lack of resilience

The Swedes call overprotective caregivers’ curling’ parents because, just like in the sport, these parents like to remove all obstacles to create a smooth path for their offspring.

Take playing outside; in the UK, today’s parents were allowed to play outside without supervision at nine, but now it’s 11. Even back in 2012, 70% of US mums surveyed said, as kids, they played outdoors every day, compared to only 31% of their children being allowed to do so. That shift comes down to our all-consuming obsession with risk aversion. By not allowing kids to have unsupervised play, parents don’t let them take risks.

Not teaching children how to solve problems, curling, or helicopter parents won’t teach kids to develop resilience. According to Dupont, when kids grow up without much resilience, they might attribute failure to others — never themselves, a classic sign of extreme individualism and even narcissism.

Also, overprotection damages kids’ physical health. Studies by Belgian geographers show that kids aren’t visible on the streets as they once were: instead of walking or cycling to school, some parents prefer to drive, depriving kids of precious exercise.

Over negotiation can lead to burnout among parents

Dupont argues that constant negotiating about issues like eating dinner, screen time, and homework is tough on parents and teachers and can lead to parental (and teacher) burnout. (Belgium is no 1 in the world with 8.5% of parents suffering, just above the US.)

Research shows that wealthy and individualistic nations, where families are small, are the most affected. The study demonstrates that bringing up children in a culture with a high value on individualism is more challenging and leads to higher stress levels, particularly after Covid forced many to raise children cut off from relatives.

Over-negotiation alone is not enough to lead to burnout. But anyone (like me last weekend) who has witnessed parents pleading with their five-year-old to eat ‘just a few bites’, even if the pasta was the ‘wrong shape,’ can see how some parents (and offspring) would benefit from a firmer rule setting.

Does a concern to meet every need lead to little empower syndrome?

Let me take you back to those helicopter parents. Dr. Amanda Gummer, a UK-based research psychologist specializing in child development, seems to think so. She says:

“Wild, unruly children are increasingly likely to be the progeny of so-called ‘helicopter’ parents, who give intensive, one-on-one attention to their child and pander to their every whim, fuelling a ‘little emperor syndrome.”

Gummer argues that parents who don’t say no to their children risk damaging their children. She stresses she speaks mainly about middle-class parents when she says:

“They are ruthlessly ambitious for their child’s future — failing to realize how badly their mollycoddling is preparing them for the compromises of real life. While we’ve long known this hovering parenting style can create children unable to make decisions or exhibit independence, what’s less often discussed is how aggressive and difficult the children of helicopter parents… can be at school.”

Gummer suggests that teachers are bearing the brunt of this behavior (teacher burnout is rising, too) because ‘little emperors’ find it hard to cope with not being number one. The kids are not used to parents setting rules and boundaries. Gummer adds:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Too many of these children have never heard the word ‘no’ leveled at them at home.”

So what can parents do?

If you’re reading this while thinking, I’ve got helicopter tendencies, but I don’t want to raise a narcissist like the ones on Love Island. What can you do?

Try the following:

Let your child play without hovering.

If possible, let your child walk or cycle to school.

Don’t over-negotiate with your child

Set firm boundaries and stick to them.

Don’t be afraid to say no — be clear without being mean.

Final Words

With reality shows like Love Island parading narcissists on our tv screen once more, it’s easy to blame their self-involvement on growing up with social media and smartphones.

But Serge Dupont, a psychology lecturer, argues that the Cult of the Child is partly responsible for making children feel the world revolves around them, leading to increased loneliness and decreased happiness.

If you’re concerned your child is heading that way, try following the tips outlined above. Society will be a better place if you do.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***