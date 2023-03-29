Are You a Compassionate Leader or an Empathetic Leader?

As a leader, what is the appropriate level of “investment” in being compassionate, and is it really better to think about leadership in terms of empathy?

It turns out that compassion is an important, but not the only, component of empathy, “The ability to recognize, understand, and share the thoughts and feelings of another person. It involves experiencing another person’s point of view, rather than just one’s own, and enables prosocial or helping behaviors that come from within, rather than being forced. Developing empathy is crucial for establishing relationships and behaving compassionately.” (Psychology Today, 2022.)

Before we talk about types of empathy, it’s important to understand that a key skill necessary for empathy is being a good listener. Are you a listener or a talker? If you’re on board with the idea of servant leadership, do you live those ideals through listening?

Is listening a pain in the ear, or something you consider critical?

It was Bryant McGill that said, “One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what another has to say.” (McGill, n.d.)

More recently, Lolly Daskal wrote that “Effective leadership finds its source in listening and understanding. The amount of time you spend talking to and listening to an employee is a sign of how important you consider them to be — to you and to the organization. That’s why the best leaders spend a lot of time walking around and chatting with their employees. They invite their comments and encourage open discussion and disagreements about work. This approach results in an environment where people feel the work belongs to them as well as to the company. Employees feel good about themselves and more fully committed to doing the job and doing it well.”(Daskal, 2017)

Have you actually listened to what your team is telling you? Or are you hearing the words, but not listening to the meaning?

I like to say, “Listen for INTENT, not for CONTENT.”

What message is the speaker trying to convey to you? What is their intent in attempting this communication? Perhaps their vocabulary is not chock-full of two-dollar words, but does that make their point any less relevant? If you’re too “judgy” as a listener (or reader,) you’re not going to make an effective communication partner.

In his book from several years ago, Stephen Covey writes, “Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.” (Covey, 2020)

Are you most people?

Back to empathy; Acuity Insights defines three types:

1.) Cognitive: “Simply knowing how the other person feels and what they might be thinking. Sometimes called perspective-taking.” (Vlismas, 2020)

You can understand the logistics of the situation; see their point of view (perspective.) You can imagine what it might be like or how they might be feeling at the moment. You’ve been there or in your mind’s-eye, you can imagine yourself being there.

2.) Emotional: “When you feel physically along with the other person, as though their emotions were contagious.” (Vlismas, 2020)

You can, sometimes literally, “feel their pain.” Emotions may even manifest physically within yourself — a cringe or a shudder — although that is not required to have a high degree of emotional empathy. Their emotional state directly impacts your own.

3.) Compassionate: “With this kind of empathy we not only understand a person’s predicament and feel with them, but are spontaneously moved to help, if needed.” (Vlismas, 2020)

You want to help, to act. You are moved to take action to try to improve their individual situation or a larger societal condition. Volunteering and other pro-social behaviors are often driven by compassionate empathy.

Is empathy important at work? In life?

The research says so. Common sense says so. Experience says so. Do you say so?

Let us know how empathy matters to you, powers your success, and improves your relationships.

