Are You a Woman Who Fosters Healing and Hope?

The theme of this year’s International Women’s History Month is providing healing and hope.

Florence Nightingale, Dr. Mary Pipher, Dr. Judith Orloff, and others are examples of women instilling hope and healing.

Open communication, tapping into our consciousness, and being more self-aware are all ways to cultivate these strengths.

Since the early 1980s, every March we celebrate Women’s History Month. Earlier on March 8th we celebrated International Women’s Day. This year’s theme is “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.” While this can apply to women in all walks of life, the intent of the Women’s National History Alliance is to honor the ceaseless work of caregivers and frontline workers for their tireless and devoted work during the Coronavirus pandemic, while also acknowledging women of all cultures and colors who have provided and continue to provide healing and hope.

Even though my career path began as a registered nurse, I believe that all my career paths—including as a psychology researcher and writer on healing and transformation—have all helped to provide hope and healing. Further, I have great reverence for others who walk similar paths.

Healers, Healing and Hope

When I think of the provision of healing and hope, Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, comes to mind. She is most known for making hospitals cleaner and safer places to be, dating all the way back to the Crimean War in the mid 1800s, and many of her practices continue today. There are so many others who in the course of my lifetime have made their life mission to provide hope and healing for others.

Another important healer is Judith Orloff, M.D., a psychiatrist and fellow Psychology Today blogger who claims that healing is possible when we combine the physical, emotional and spiritual realms. She asserts that we are keepers of intuitive and empathetic powers and if we tap into them, they can help us heal. Her book Emotional Freedom reminds us that happiness is possible. Her techniques and tools are empowering and poignant.

The first step Dr. Orloff suggests is to garner a sense of courage. With courage, we can accomplish almost anything. Some ways she says we can develop a sense of courage include choosing a fear that you’d like to eliminate, identifying what triggers your fear, framing your fear from a spiritual perspective, working on a spiritual connection to yourself by inwardly connecting with your spirit and telling it to take the fear from you.

Dr. Orloff defines emotional freedom as the ability to give and receive more love which, if successful, can minimize negative thoughts and actions. She says feeling hopeful feels like a quickening or perking up, as if a veil has lifted where our senses function better. It’s as if we’re opening our arms to a bouquet where melancholy dissipates, and we feel lighter and breathe easier.